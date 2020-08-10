Samsung BlueFest Sale 2020: Discounts And Offers On Samsung Smartphones

Besides model specific offers, the company is offering up to Rs. 2,500 cashback for HDFC and SBI card users. Similarly, the company is also offering up to Rs. 1,000 cashback for ICICI credit and debit cards. Here are some of the interesting deals available on the SAMSUNG BLUEFEST Independence Day Discount.

Samsung Galaxy Flip

The Samsung Galaxy Flip is the latest compact folding smartphone that now offers an additional Rs. 8,000 offer on exchanging an old smartphone along with up to 18 months of no-cost EMI scheme.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with a 100x Space Zoom camera and the smartphone now sells for Rs. 97,999. Users can get Rs. 6,000 cashback by using an HDFC credit card and an additional Rs. 5,000 off on exchanging old smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is the big flagship smartphone from the South Korean company that retails for Rs. 87,999. Users can get Rs. 6,000 cashback by using an HDFC credit card and an additional Rs. 5,000 off on exchanging old smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S20

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is a flagship smartphone for those, who love small screen devices that don't compromise on the performance front. Even for this model, the company is offering an additional Rs. 5,000 off on exchanging old smartphones along with 6,000 cashback for HDFC credit card users.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

If you want a budget Note smartphone with an S-Pen, then get the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite. It regularly retails for Rs. 37,999 and the company is throwing some interesting deals like Rs. 5,000 off for Citibank card users along with additional Rs. 5,000 discount on exchange offer.

Samsung Galaxy a71

The Samsung Galaxy A71 comes with 8GB RAM and costs Rs. 30,999. HDFC and SBI card users can now get an additional Rs. 2,500 cashback, which further brings down the price of the device.

Samsung Galaxy A51

The Samsung Galaxy A51 also offers 8GB RAM and this phone can be yours with no-cost EMI plans as low as Rs. 2,166.58 per month.

Samsung Galaxy A31

The Samsung Galaxy A31 comes with an FHD+ resolution AMOLED screen along with 6GB RAM and costs Rs. 20,999. Samsung is offering Rs. 1,000 cashback for ICICI Bank card users with an additional referral discount of 5 percent.

Samsung Galaxy A21

The Samsung Galaxy A21 is an entry-level A-series smartphone that sells for Rs. 15,999 and this phone offers a 48MP quad-camera setup along with an Infinity-O display with HD+ resolution.

Samsung Galaxy M21

The Samsung Galaxy M21 comes with an AMOLED display with a minimum of 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion and the phone now costs Rs. 16,499 for the high-end variant with 6GB RAM plus the brand is offering Rs. 500 cashback for ICICI credit and debit card users.

Samsung Galaxy M11

The Samsung Galaxy M11 is an entry-level smartphone that costs Rs. 10,999 and the device offers a 5,000 mAh battery with an Infinity-O display. This is a great entry-level smartphone from a company that looks very modern and can handle normal day-to-day tasks without any issue.