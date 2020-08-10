ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung BlueFest Sale 2020: Discounts And Offers On Samsung Smartphones

    By
    |

    Samsung has announced deals and price cuts on some of the trending Galaxy smartphones on the occasion of Independence day. These offers will apply from August 5 to 15th on a wide range of smartphones, including the Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

    Samsung BlueFest Sale 2020
     

    Besides model specific offers, the company is offering up to Rs. 2,500 cashback for HDFC and SBI card users. Similarly, the company is also offering up to Rs. 1,000 cashback for ICICI credit and debit cards. Here are some of the interesting deals available on the SAMSUNG BLUEFEST Independence Day Discount.

    Samsung Galaxy Flip

    Samsung Galaxy Flip

    The Samsung Galaxy Flip is the latest compact folding smartphone that now offers an additional Rs. 8,000 offer on exchanging an old smartphone along with up to 18 months of no-cost EMI scheme.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

    The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with a 100x Space Zoom camera and the smartphone now sells for Rs. 97,999. Users can get Rs. 6,000 cashback by using an HDFC credit card and an additional Rs. 5,000 off on exchanging old smartphones.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
     

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

    The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is the big flagship smartphone from the South Korean company that retails for Rs. 87,999. Users can get Rs. 6,000 cashback by using an HDFC credit card and an additional Rs. 5,000 off on exchanging old smartphones.

    Samsung Galaxy S20

    Samsung Galaxy S20

    The Samsung Galaxy S20 is a flagship smartphone for those, who love small screen devices that don't compromise on the performance front. Even for this model, the company is offering an additional Rs. 5,000 off on exchanging old smartphones along with 6,000 cashback for HDFC credit card users.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

    If you want a budget Note smartphone with an S-Pen, then get the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite. It regularly retails for Rs. 37,999 and the company is throwing some interesting deals like Rs. 5,000 off for Citibank card users along with additional Rs. 5,000 discount on exchange offer.

    Samsung Galaxy a71

    Samsung Galaxy a71

    The Samsung Galaxy A71 comes with 8GB RAM and costs Rs. 30,999. HDFC and SBI card users can now get an additional Rs. 2,500 cashback, which further brings down the price of the device.

    Samsung Galaxy A51

    Samsung Galaxy A51

    The Samsung Galaxy A51 also offers 8GB RAM and this phone can be yours with no-cost EMI plans as low as Rs. 2,166.58 per month.

    Samsung Galaxy A31

    Samsung Galaxy A31

    The Samsung Galaxy A31 comes with an FHD+ resolution AMOLED screen along with 6GB RAM and costs Rs. 20,999. Samsung is offering Rs. 1,000 cashback for ICICI Bank card users with an additional referral discount of 5 percent.

    Samsung Galaxy A21

    Samsung Galaxy A21

    The Samsung Galaxy A21 is an entry-level A-series smartphone that sells for Rs. 15,999 and this phone offers a 48MP quad-camera setup along with an Infinity-O display with HD+ resolution.

    Samsung Galaxy M21

    Samsung Galaxy M21

    The Samsung Galaxy M21 comes with an AMOLED display with a minimum of 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion and the phone now costs Rs. 16,499 for the high-end variant with 6GB RAM plus the brand is offering Rs. 500 cashback for ICICI credit and debit card users.

    Samsung Galaxy M11

    Samsung Galaxy M11

    The Samsung Galaxy M11 is an entry-level smartphone that costs Rs. 10,999 and the device offers a 5,000 mAh battery with an Infinity-O display. This is a great entry-level smartphone from a company that looks very modern and can handle normal day-to-day tasks without any issue.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 11, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X