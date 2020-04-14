TickTime Is The Only Digital Timer You Will Ever Need

TickTime: The 21st Century Digital Countdown Timer

The humble little digital timer is known as ‘TickTime'. Available online under crowdfunding, it is a small hexagonal shaped rechargeable countdown timer that allows you to set timers of different intervals in a jiffy. The digital timer has six (3, 5, 10, 15, 25, or 30-minute) preset settings.

All you need to do is flip the timer to set the countdown. The side facing up will instantly set as a counter and it starts and stops automatically without you having to press any button.

Buttons To Manually Set A Specific Timer

While the TickTime offers six presets, you can also manually set the time perfectly to every second. The digital timer has two dedicated buttons to allow you to set the exact minute and second as you like. The time range is from 00:01 to 99:59, which is more than sufficient to accomplish any given tasks.

LED Display And Loud Sound Alert

The futuristic-looking digital timer has an LED screen that displays time, battery status and volume level. You can adjust the alarm volume to the appropriate level with the help of dedicated physical buttons. Simply press V+ to turn volume up, V- to turn the volume down and also to activate the silent mode.

The face-up blinks with bright blue light to inform you about the timer in operation. All six sides start blinking at once when the timer completes the cycle. You can also flip the TickTime to the standing position to stop the alarm.

Compact Size And It Also Sticks On Metal Surfaces

The TickTime is extremely portable. It measures 45x42x48mm and weighs just 58g. You can keep it in your pocket or in a carry case while travelling. The innovative team behind the TickTime has also integrated a magnetic plate on one side of the timer. You can stick the TickTime to any metal surface for a hands-free stopwatch experience.

Effortless And Widely Useful

The TickTime does not require any programming, nor does it ask you to sync it with you smart devices. The effortless timer settings make it extremely comfortable to use. Needless to say, there can be thousands of scenarios where you can use the Ticktime in your daily routine. I am using it to stay focused to complete work assignments.

It's also extremely useful during workout sessions, especially during CrossFit exercises where you need to set targets. Moreover, the TickTime can also serve as a great companion in the kitchen if you have just started with the new hobby.

Battery Life

The tiny digital timer is powered by a sizeable 500mAh battery cell. The battery takes around 3-hours to fully charge and lasts for about 9 hours on one full charge cycle. The battery has a standby time of around six months. A USB cable ships in the box which can be used with any standard adaptor. The USB charging port is placed just above the LED display.

Should You Buy It?

Absolutely. TickTime is unlike any digital timer I have seen before. Its compact design has a lot going for it making it a perfect companion for millennials. It is currently under crowdfunding on Indiegogo and is priced at Rs. 2,997. You can also buy it in bulk with some valid discounts. Overall, if you haven't worked a timer before into your daily routines, try TickTime. It's worth your time.