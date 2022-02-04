Top 20 Most Lovable Valentine's Day Tech Gifts On Amazon: Smartwatches, Earbuds, Camera, Laptops, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Top Most Lovable Best Tech Gifts On Amazon Valentine Sale 2022: We are curated some of the best presents that you can gift to your valentine which are easily available on Amazon. Unlike the normal gift like a food item or a flower, the gift we have chosen will make their life easy and these are definitely making their normal day-to-day life easy.

We have included products like Apple Airpods Pro, Sony WF-C500, LG Tone, and more. Check out our list of products and select the best product you will be interested in gifting to your loved one.

Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds (Orange) Price: Rs. 5,990

Key Specs Sound Quality - DSEE restores high frequency sounds lost in compression

Battery Life - Up to 10hr battery life, total up to 20hr with charging case

Ratings - Splash-proof and sweat-proof with an IPX4 rating

Built-In Mic - Easier, clearer hands-free calling

Comfort - Small and light for a great fit and all day wear

Design - Ergonomic Surface Design for Secure fit

Portable - Go anywhere with pocket-sized case

Easy button operation - WF-C500 Earbuds not only let you play, stop or skip through tracks and adjust the volume Apple AirPods Pro Price: Rs. 22,900

Key Specs Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customisable fit

Sweat and water resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying "Hey Siri"

The wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life LG Tone Free Wireless Earbuds Price: Rs. 10,277

Key Specs LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U with Sleek and Minimal Design & Compact Charging Case -The minimal and stylish design of the earbuds accompanies any look from casual to business.

India's 1st 99.9% Bacteria-Free Earbuds -Equipped with a UVnano charging cradle that kills 99.9% of bacteria while charging

Prestigious MERIDIAN audio technology - It equally distributes the sound & gives a crystal clear output. Special equalizer by MERIDIAN gives an outstanding output & makes your experience more immersive.

Noise Isolation to hear the outside world when you need to

IPX4 Rated for Sweat - The sweat-resistant earbuds allow you to cover the extra mile when you run or when you have an intense workout session. It keeps your bud well protected from sweat when you grind hard.

Total of 18 hours of battery life. Up to 6 hours of playback in the earbuds and an extra 12 hours in the cradle - all from one charge.​

Power Up in 5 Minutes - Just 5 minutes of charging will give you 1 hour of playtime. JBL Flip 5 by Harman Bluetooth Speaker Price: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs JBL Signature Sound. Battery : Battery capacity (mAh) - 4,800. Charging time (hrs) 2.5

12 Hours playtime under optimal audio setting. Voice Assistant integration : No

IPX7 Waterproof allow you to enjoy music in rain or at your pool party

Dual external passive radiator and all new racetrack-shaped driver delivers hight output

PartyBoost allows you to pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together for stereo sound or link multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers to pump up your party.

Tough as it sounds

What's in the box: 1 x JBL Flip 5, 1 x Type C USB cable, 1 x Safety Sheet, 1 x Quick Start Guide, 1 x Warranty Card JBL Charge 4 Price: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs JBL Signature Sound- Experience JBL legendary sound with high-powered portable Bluetooth speaker

20 Hours of Playtime under optimum audio settings

Wireless Bluetooth Streaming

IPX7 Waterproof

JBL Connect+ Technology enabling pairing of 100 JBL Speakers

Dual Passive Bass Radiators

Build-in Power bank- High-capacity 7500mAh battery can charge your smartphones and tablets via its USB output. Sony WF-1000XM4 Industry Leading Active Noise Cancellation True Wireless (TWS) Bluetooth 5.2 Earbuds Price: Rs. 19,990

Key Specs Noise Cancellation - Industry-leading noise canceling bluetooth earbuds with the new Integrated Processor V1

Sound Quality - Exceptional sound quality with new Integrated Processor V1 and supporting LDAC codec.

Call Quality - Crystal-clear call quality, beamforming microphone and a bone-conduction sensor provide clear voice detection even in noisy environments

Smart Features - Speak-to-chat technology automatically reduces volume during conversations

Battery life - 24 hours long battery with Noise Canceling. Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera (Flamingo Pink) Gift Box Price: Rs. 4,916

Key Specs In Gift Box - Instax Mini 9 Camera + Instax Mini Film Pack 10x1 + Instax Photo Bunting + Instax Photo Album + Batteries + Camera Strap + Warranty Card + Instruction Manual

Selfie mirror - you can check your framing with the mirror next to the lens

High-key mode - setting the brightness adjustment dial to the high-key mode mark allows you to take pictures with a softer impression

Simple operation for instant pictures, brightness adjustment dial

Instax mini 9 automatically determines the best brightness for taking a picture, and lights up the most suitable setting based on your surroundings Apple Watch SE Price: Rs. 32,900

Key Specs GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist

Large Retina OLED display

Up to 2x faster processor than Series 3

Track your daily activity on Apple Watch and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone

Measure workouts like running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, and dance

Swimproof design

High and low heart rate notifications and irregular heart rhythm notification Amazfit GTS2 Mini Smart Watch Price: Rs. 6,999

Key Specs Monitoring your blood oxygen levels by intelligently monitoring your (SpO2) blood oxygen levels. Basic Usage Battery Life: 21 days

Super-Light weight body with only 19.5 grams, 8.95 MM Thin body, comfortable to wear day & night and during sports activities.

1.55 AMOLED Display with high 314 PPI Resolution for a crystal clear image and sharp details.

70+ built-in sports modes and 5 ATM water-resistance.

24H Heart Rate Tracking, Female cycle tracking, Sleep quality monitoring, Stress level monitoring and BIO tracker 2 PPG.

Bluetooth music control directly from your watch while exercise without having to pull out your phone. Huawei Watch FIT Smartwatch Price: Rs. 6,999

Key Specs 1.64 inch Vivid AMOLED Display

10 Days Battery Life & Quick Charge Technology

Quick-Workout Animations

96 Workout Modes

Real-time Metrics & Professional guidance with animation workout mode Mi Watch Revolve Price: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs Tracks 10 professional sports mode. First beat algorithm used for professional sports. Charging Time: < 2.5 hrs

Monitor your key wellness indicator like Stress, Sleep, Body energy level..Battery capacity:420mAh

Comes with Firstbeat motion algorithm â A leading analytics engine to track fitness and wellness.

Battery runs up to 14 days on a single charge.

Smart Always-on-Display. AMOLED display. 450 nits of brightness.

User Friendly design with GPS and GLONASS Positioning Systems.

Compatibille with Bluetooth 5.0 and Android 4.4 or iOS 10 and above. Mi Watch Revolve Price: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs Tracks 10 professional sports mode. First beat algorithm used for professional sports. Charging Time: < 2.5 hrs

Monitor your key wellness indicator like Stress, Sleep, Body energy level..Battery capacity:420mAh

Comes with Firstbeat motion algorithm â A leading analytics engine to track fitness and wellness.

Battery runs up to 14 days on a single charge.

Smart Always-on-Display. AMOLED display. 450 nits of brightness.

User Friendly design with GPS and GLONASS Positioning Systems.

Compatibille with Bluetooth 5.0 and Android 4.4 or iOS 10 and above. OnePlus Watch Midnight Black Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs Classic Edition - Stylish Design & Comfortable watch band: 46mm hand-polished round watch case with 2.5D curved glass & Fluroelastomer band which is comfortable to wear.

Seamless Connection: Bluetooth 5.0, hand-free calls, message notification, music control, find your phone, remote camera etc..Display:1.39 inch AMOLED,454×454

Warp charging: Good battery life combines with Warp Charge, gives you a day's power in 5 mins, or a week's power in 20 mins. Watch Case material - 316L stainless steel

Smartphone-free Music: 4GB standalone storage to hold up to 500 songs & Compatible with OnePlus TWS/TWSZ and other Bluetooth earbuds .

Workout Partner : 110+ workout types, 5ATM + IP 68 water and dust resistance, automatic workout detections for jogging, running & swimming posture recognition .

Health Monitoring: Manage all your health data on one App with Blood Oxygen saturation monitoring, step & heart rate tracker, sleep & stress Tracker , sedentary reminder etc.

Seamlessly connected with OnePlus TV : As a remote controller to turn up/down the volume and turn on/turn off the TV, automatically turn down the volume when receiving phone calls , automatically turns off TV after watch detects you are falling sleep after 30 mins .

Up to 14days for typical use Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm Bluetooth Price: Rs. 15,830

Key Specs Compatibility : - Android : Android 5.0 (L OS) or higher, RAM 1.5GB above (Samsung/Non Samsung) iOS : iPhone 5 and above, iOS 9.0 or above

Advanced Health Monitoring - Enhanced Running Analysis, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen, 120+ Home Workout Programs

Precision Rotating bezel for App Navigation, Leather Strap

Circular Super amoled (360X360) , Full Color, Always On Display

Enhanced Accelerometer for Fall Detection Amazfit GTR 2 Smart Watch Price: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs [3D Curved Design & HD AMOLED Screen] The Amazfit GTR 2 smartwatch features a 1.39-inch high-definition AMOLED screen with 326ppi pixel density, covered in 3D glass, which naturally transitions to the stainless steel watch body, resulting in a better visual aesthetic and a wider content display area.

[All-round Health Tracking] The Amazfit GTR 2 smartwatch can provide 24-hour heart rate monitoring, blood-oxygen saturation measurement, sleep quality monitoring and stress level monitoring. Also included is the PAI health assessment system, which uses algorithms to convert all of complex health and activity data into one single score, to help you understand your physical state at a glance.

[90 Sports Modes & 5 ATM Water-resistance] The Amazfit GTR 2 sports modes includes 90 built-in sports modes and is waterproof to a depth of up to 50 meters. Intelligent recognition of 6 sports modes also eliminates the need to manually select the sports modes, so the watch is always ready for action.

[Ultra-long 14-day Battery Life] The GTR 2 sports watch is equipped with a powerful 471mAh battery that can last 14 days with typical use, and is always ready to escort you wherever your exercise takes you.

[3GB Music Storage] Control mobile music playback through the watch via Bluetooth, and transfer your favorite songs to the smartwatch through your mobile phone, with a massive 3GB of local music storage. Put your wireless headphones in, your phone down, workout, and follow the rhythm of the music anytime, anywhere. Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus Tablet Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs 10.3" FHD (1920 x 1200), narrow bezel with TDDI touch technology

Android v9 Pie operating system with 4 x A53 @ 2.3GHz, 4 x A53 @ 1.8GHz MediaTek Helio P22T Tab processor, 650MHz PowerVR GE8320 Gaming GPU.Camera : Rear: 8MP auto-focus, Front: 5MP fixed-focus

2GB RAM, 32GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB, Single Nano SIM

Ultrafast 2.3 GHz MediaTek Helio P22T Octa-Core Processor, with 650 MHz PowerVR GE8320 Gaming GPU

5,000 mAh lithium-ion battery Lenovo Yoga Smart Tablet Price: Rs. 20,400

Key Specs 8MP rear camera with auto focus | 5MP front camera

25.654 centimeters (10.1-inch) with 1920 x 1200 pixels resolution

Android Pie v9.0 operating system

Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (4 x A53 @ 2.0GHz, 4 x A53 @ 1.45GHz) octa core processor

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable up to 64GB, Single Nano SIM

7,000 mAh lithium-ion battery Panasonic Tab 8 HD Tablet Price: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs 8 Inch Touchscreen | Resolution HD+ (1280 x 800)

8MP primary camera with LED Flash | 5MP front camera

3GB RAM | 32GB Internal Memory

Expandable up to 512GB | Dual SIM (Nano+Nano) 4G LTE

Android Pie v9.0 Operating System

Mediatek 2.0 GHz Octa Core Processor

5,100 mAh Battery | FM Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Price: Rs. 11,499

Key Specs 8.7inch Immersive Display (1340 X 800 pixels resolution) with elegant slim bezel, 80% screen-to-body ratio for best viewing experience

Dolby Atmos Speakers

Long lasting 5,100 mAH battery with fast adaptive charging

3 GB RAM, 32 GB Internal Memory (expandable to 1 TB)

8 MP Rear Camera, 2 MP Front facing Camera, Powerful MT8768T processor for best-in class multi-media experience Apple iPad Air Price: Rs. 58,900

Key Specs 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide colour

A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Touch ID for secure authentication

12MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera

Available in Silver, Space Grey, Rose Gold, Green and Sky Blue

Wide stereo audio

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Echo (4th Gen, 2020 release) Price: Rs. 6,999

Key Specs Echo Dot is a smart speaker that can be operated by voice - even from a distance. Alexa can speak both English & Hindi, and new features are added automatically

Echo Dot (4th Gen) has a new spherical design and improved bass performance compared to Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

Hands-free music control: Stream millions of songs in your favorite language from Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana, or Apple Music

Versatile usage: use Echo Dot as a standalone speaker or connect it to other speakers/headphones to enjoy audio on your favorite devices. Or simply pair your phone with Echo Dot and use it as a Bluetooth speaker

Get started with Smart home: It is simple to make your home smart and use voice to control lights. Extend this experience to other appliances like ACs, TVs, geysers using smart plugs (to be purchased separately)

Voice makes everything simple: Just ask Alexa to easily pay your bills, get news, weather, cricket scores, nursery rhymes and stories! Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Price: Rs. 3,499

Key Specs Echo Dot is our best selling smart speaker that can be operated by voice - even from a distance. Alexa can speak both English & Hindi, and new features are added automatically

Hands-free music control: Stream millions of songs in your favorite language from Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana, or Apple Music

Versatile usage: use Echo Dot as a standalone speaker or connect it to other speakers/headphones to enjoy audio on your favorite devices. Or simply pair your phone with Echo Dot and use it as a Bluetooth speaker

Get started with Smart home: It is simple to make your home smart and use voice to control lights. Extend this experience to other appliances like ACs, TVs, geysers using smart plugs (to be purchased separately)

Voice makes everything simple: Just ask Alexa to easily pay your bills, get news, weather, cricket scores, nursery rhymes and stories! Echo Studio - Smart speaker Price: Rs. 22,999

Key Specs Immersive sound - 5 speakers produce powerful bass, dynamic midrange, and crisp highs. Dolby Atmos technology adds space, clarity, and depth, making Echo Studio the best-sounding Echo device.

Hands-free music control: Stream millions of songs in your favorite language from Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana, or Apple Music

Voice makes everything simple: Just ask Alexa to easily pay your bills, get news, weather, cricket scores, nursery rhymes and stories!

Adapts to any room - Automatically senses the acoustics of your space, fine-tuning playback to deliver optimal sound.

Built-in smart home hub - Set up your smart lights and plugs from Philips Hue and Anchor without a separate hub - just ask "Alexa, discover my devices". Also control other compatible smart devices from Oakter, Syska, TP-Link, Wipro, and more.

Connect with others - Call or message anyone who has an Echo device or the Alexa App, hands-free. Drop in on or make announcements to other rooms that have a compatible Echo device. Use Alexa to make Skype calls.

Designed to protect your privacy - Built with multiple layers of privacy protections and controls, including a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the microphones. LG Tone Free Wireless Earbuds Price: Rs. 10,277

Key Specs LG Tone Free HBS-FN5U with Sleek and Minimal Design & Compact Charging Case -The minimal and stylish design of the earbuds accompanies any look from casual to business.

India's 1st 99.9% Bacteria-Free Earbuds -Equipped with a UVnano charging cradle that kills 99.9% of bacteria while charging

Prestigious MERIDIAN audio technology - It equally distributes the sound & gives a crystal clear output. Special equalizer by MERIDIAN gives an outstanding output & makes your experience more immersive.

Noise Isolation to hear the outside world when you need to

IPX4 Rated for Sweat - The sweat-resistant earbuds allow you to cover the extra mile when you run or when you have an intense workout session. It keeps your bud well protected from sweat when you grind hard.

Total of 18 hours of battery life. Up to 6 hours of playback in the earbuds and an extra 12 hours in the cradle - all from one charge.​

Power Up in 5 Minutes - Just 5 minutes of charging will give you 1 hour of playtime.

Best Mobiles in India