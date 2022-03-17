Just In
Vijay Sales Holi Offer 2022: Get Lucrative Offers On Electronics, Devices, Smartphones, And More
Its Holi season, the festival of colors. To celebrate this occasion, both online and offline retailers are providing lucrative discounts across a slew of product categories including smartphones, electronics, and more. If you are looking forward to upgrading any of these products, then the offers as a part of the Vijay Sales Holi Offer are definitely a good one for you to get discounts.
Well, during the ongoing Vijay Sales Holi Offer, you can get partner discounts, attractive exchange offers, and no-cost EMI payment options as well. Do check out the offers available for you from here.
Up To Rs. 10,000 Cashback On Apple Devices
If you are looking forward to purchasing Apple devices such as iPhones, iPads, or Airpods among others, then you can avail a cashback of up to Rs. 10,000 on the purchase.
Best Smartphones Starting From Rs. 6,999
Are you looking forward to getting your hands on one of the best smartphones out there? Well, the online retailer Vijay Sales is providing lucrative offers and you can get one starting from Rs. 6,999.
Party Speakers And Home Theaters Starting From Rs. 899
If you want to buy speakers or home theater systems, then the Vijay Sales Holi Offer is the right time to get these starting from Rs. 899 onwards.
Laptops Starting From Rs. 20,000
Given that many people are still working from home, there is an increase in the sale of laptops. You can buy these products starting from Rs. 20,000 during this sale.
Selfie Sticks And Gadgets Starting From Rs. 2,299
Looking forward to buying accessories such as selfie sticks and gadgets? Well, the online retailer Vijay Sales is offering these products starting from Rs. 2,299.
Up To 50% Off On Smart TVs
As smart TVs are a rage these days, the online retailer Vijay Sales provides you discounts of up to 50% on the same.
