Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Discounts Offers On Best Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000

Smartphones in the mid-range segment ship with some of the most premium features and bring in an attractive price tag. Most brands including, Realme, Poco, Samsung, Motorola, Vivo, and so on have brought out smartphones in this segment, costing below Rs. 20,000. The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is now offering a huge discount deal on some of the best smartphones under Rs. 20,000.

The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is offering the Realme 8 for just Rs. 17,999 and the Realme 8s with 5G support for just Rs. 19,999. The Realme C21Y and Realme C25Y can be bought for just Rs. 9,499 and Rs. 10,999, respectively. The Realme Narzo 30 also has a good deal for just Rs. 15,499 at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale.

Apart from Realme, buyers can check out Poco phones at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. Flipkart is offering the Poco M3 Pro 5G for Rs. 11,749 and the Poco C31 for Rs. 8,999. One can also check out the Infinix Note 11s with a 23 percent discount at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, bringing down the price to Rs. 12,999.

The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is also offering the Samsung Galaxy F12 for just Rs. 9,499 against its original price of Rs. 12,999. Additionally, one can explore options with Motorola for under Rs. 20,000. Devices like the Moto G40 Fusion and the Moto G31 are available for just Rs. 16,499 and Rs. 11,999, respectively at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale.

Realme 8 (Cyber Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 (5% off) Realme 8 is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale. Realme C21Y (Cross Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs.9,999 (5% off) Realme C21Y is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale. POCO M3 Pro 5G (Cool Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 11,749 ; MRP: Rs.15,999 (26% off) POCO M3 Pro 5G is available at 26% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,749 onwards during the sale. Samsung Galaxy F12 (Sea Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (26% off) Samsung Galaxy F12 is available at 26% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale. Realme C25Y (Metal Grey, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (15% off) Realme C25Y is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale. Realme Narzo 30 (Racing Silver, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,499 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (8% off) Realme Narzo 30 is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,499 onwards during the sale. POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (25% off) POCO C31 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale. Realme 8s 5G (Universe Purple, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 (13% off) Realme 8s 5G is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale. MOTOROLA G40 Fusion (Dynamic Gray, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,499 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (17% off) MOTOROLA G40 Fusion is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,499 onwards during the sale. Infinix Note 11s (Mithril Grey, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (23% off) Infinix Note 11s is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale. MOTOROLA G31 (Baby Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 (14% off) MOTOROLA G31 (Baby Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.

