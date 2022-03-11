ENGLISH

    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Discount Offers On Best Mid-Range Premium Smartphones

    By
    |

    The online retailer Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is all set to be hosted from March 12 and will go on till March 16. The sale will let buyers get their hands on smartphones, laptops, and electronics among others at attractive discounts. The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will be hosted right in time for the Holi festival.

     
    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Discount Offers On Best Premium Phones

    You can get your hands on smartphones from Oppo, Realme, Samsung and Apple among others. The online retailer has partnered with SBI Bank to provide a 10% instant discount on making the payment via SBI credit card and choosing EMI payment options.

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 44,900 (33% off)

    APPLE iPhone SE is available at 33% discount during Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 34,990 (14% off)

    vivo V23 5G is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999 (12% off)

    Google Pixel 4a is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 39,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,990 (16% off)

    OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,999 onwards during the sale.

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 32,999 ; MRP: Rs. 45,999 (28% off)

    MOTOROLA Edge 20 Pro is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 32,999 onwards during the sale.

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 ; MRP: Rs. 40,999 (7% off)

    Realme GT 5G is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale.

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 25,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (25% off)

    MOTOROLA Edge 20 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,999 onwards during the sale.

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (22% off)

    POCO F3 GT is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.

