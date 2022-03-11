Just In
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Discount Offers On Best Mid-Range Premium Smartphones
The online retailer Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is all set to be hosted from March 12 and will go on till March 16. The sale will let buyers get their hands on smartphones, laptops, and electronics among others at attractive discounts. The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will be hosted right in time for the Holi festival.
You can get your hands on smartphones from Oppo, Realme, Samsung and Apple among others. The online retailer has partnered with SBI Bank to provide a 10% instant discount on making the payment via SBI credit card and choosing EMI payment options.
APPLE iPhone SE (Red, 128 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 44,900 (33% off)
APPLE iPhone SE is available at 33% discount during Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.
vivo V23 5G (Sunshine Gold, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 34,990 (14% off)
vivo V23 5G is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.
Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999 (12% off)
Google Pixel 4a is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.
OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G (Starlight Black, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 39,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,990 (16% off)
OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,999 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA Edge 20 Pro (Midnight Sky, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 32,999 ; MRP: Rs. 45,999 (28% off)
MOTOROLA Edge 20 Pro is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 32,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme GT 5G (Dashing Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 ; MRP: Rs. 40,999 (7% off)
Realme GT 5G is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA Edge 20 (Frosted Onyx, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 25,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (25% off)
MOTOROLA Edge 20 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO F3 GT (Gunmetal Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (22% off)
POCO F3 GT is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.
