Amazon OnePlus Flagship Days Sale: Best Discount Offers On OnePlus Smartphones

As a part of the Amazon OnePlus Flagship Days sale, buyers can get up to Rs. 8,000 discount on using an SBI credit card for the purchase. Also, there will be an additional discount of Rs. 3,000 on exchanging an old smartphone. Do check out the Amazon OnePlus Flagship Days sale offers from here.

OnePlus 9R 5G (Carbon Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 39,999 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 33,999 ; You Save: Rs. 6,000 (15% Off)

OnePlus 9R 5G is available at 15% discount during OnePlus Flagship Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 33,999 onwards during the sale.

OnePlus 9RT 5G (Hacker Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

Offer:

OnePlus 9R 5G is available starting from Rs. 46,999 via OnePlus Flagship Days Sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 2,212 per month.

OnePlus 9 5G (Arctic Sky, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 49,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 42,999 ; You Save: 7,000 (14% Off)

OnePlus 9 5G is available at 14% discount during OnePlus Flagship Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 42,999 onwards during the sale.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G (Morning Mist, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 69,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 61,999 ; You Save: Rs. 8,000 (11% Off)

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is available at 11% discount during OnePlus Flagship Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 61,999 onwards during the sale.