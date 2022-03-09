Holi 2022 Gift Ideas: Best Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000 Gift Features oi-Harish Kumar

Holi is just around the corner and the major e-commerce portals are gearing up to offer some exciting discounts and offers on the top-selling budget smartphones. Amidst thousands of offers on budget smartphones, it is not easy to find the right product to fulfill your requirements.

To make it easy for you, we have curated a list of the best budget smartphones that make for an ideal gift this Holi season. Let's have a look.

Xiaomi Redmi 9A Price: Rs. 7,499

Key Specs

6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB / 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Realme C11 Price: Rs. 7,499

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery JioPhone Next Price: Rs. 6,499

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ display

1.3GHz quad-core Snapdragon 215 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB LPDDR3 RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 (Go Edition) with Pragati OS

Dual SIM with one SIM PLMN locked to Jio, mobile data connectivity available only on Jio SIM

13MP autofocus rear camera, LED flash

8MP autofocus front camera

4G VoLTE

3,500 mAh battery Tecno Spark 8C Price: Rs. 7,499

Key Specs

6.6-inch (720 x 1612 pixels) HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate

1.6GHz Octa Core Unisoc T606 with 12nm processor with Mali G57 MP1 GPU

3GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 11 (Go Edition) with HiOS 7.6

Dual SIM

13MP + secondary AI camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Realme Narzo 50i Price: Rs. 7,499

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ dewdrop display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

2GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI Go Edition based on Android 11

8MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Micromax IN Note 1 Price: Rs. 9,599

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ display with 450 nits brightness

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10

48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Vivo U10 Price: Rs. 8,990

Key Specs

6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery Vivo Y12s Price: Rs. 9,990

Key Specs

6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11

13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Tecno Spark 8 Pro Price: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

6.8-inch (1080 x 2460 pixels) FHD+ Dot-in display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage

expandable with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Realme C21Y Price: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ dewdrop display

Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor - Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU

3GB LPDDR4X RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage / 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 11

13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery POCO C3 Price: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Price: Rs. 7,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB Storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 Go Edition

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

8MP rear camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery OPPO A16K Price: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ display

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4,230 mAh battery Infinix Hot 10S Price: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 mini-drop display 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

XOS 7.6 based on Android 11

48MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery POCO M2 Price: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi 9 Price: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs

6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

13MP + 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Infinix Smart 5 Price: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs

6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 Go Edition with XOS 7

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery OPPO A15 Price: Rs. 9,990

Key Specs

6.55-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2

13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual SIM

4G VoLTE

4,230 mAh battery Realme C15 Price: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi 9i Price: Rs. 7,999

Key Specs

6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery POCO C31 Price: Rs. 7,999

Key Specs

6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB

5,000 mAh battery

Best Mobiles in India