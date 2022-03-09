ENGLISH

    Holi 2022 Gift Ideas: Best Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000 Gift

    By
    |

    Holi is just around the corner and the major e-commerce portals are gearing up to offer some exciting discounts and offers on the top-selling budget smartphones. Amidst thousands of offers on budget smartphones, it is not easy to find the right product to fulfill your requirements.

     
    

    To make it easy for you, we have curated a list of the best budget smartphones that make for an ideal gift this Holi season. Let's have a look.

    Xiaomi Redmi 9A

    

    Price: Rs. 7,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
    • 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
    • 5MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Realme C11

    

    Price: Rs. 7,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI based on Android 10
    • 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    JioPhone Next
     

    

    Price: Rs. 6,499
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ display
    • 1.3GHz quad-core Snapdragon 215 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
    • 2GB LPDDR3 RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 11 (Go Edition) with Pragati OS
    • Dual SIM with one SIM PLMN locked to Jio, mobile data connectivity available only on Jio SIM
    • 13MP autofocus rear camera, LED flash
    • 8MP autofocus front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3,500 mAh battery
    Tecno Spark 8C

    

    Price: Rs. 7,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (720 x 1612 pixels) HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate
    • 1.6GHz Octa Core Unisoc T606 with 12nm processor with Mali G57 MP1 GPU
    • 3GB RAM, 64GB storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Android 11 (Go Edition) with HiOS 7.6
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + secondary AI camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Realme Narzo 50i

    

    Price: Rs. 7,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ dewdrop display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
    • 2GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI Go Edition based on Android 11
    • 8MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Micromax IN Note 1

    

    Price: Rs. 9,599
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ display with 450 nits brightness
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10
    • 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Vivo U10

    

    Price: Rs. 8,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
    Vivo Y12s

    

    Price: Rs. 9,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11
    • 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Tecno Spark 8 Pro

    

    Price: Rs. 9,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.8-inch (1080 x 2460 pixels) FHD+ Dot-in display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage
    • expandable with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Realme C21Y

    

    Price: Rs. 8,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ dewdrop display
    • Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor - Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4X RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage / 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI based on Android 11
    • 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    POCO C3

    

    Price: Rs. 9,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 12
    • 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy A03 Core

    

    Price: Rs. 7,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
    • 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage
    • expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 11 Go Edition
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 8MP rear camera
    • 5MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    OPPO A16K

    

    Price: Rs. 9,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ display
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4,230 mAh battery
    Infinix Hot 10S

    

    Price: Rs. 9,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 mini-drop display 90Hz refresh rate
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • XOS 7.6 based on Android 11
    • 48MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh battery
    POCO M2

    

    Price: Rs. 9,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
    • 13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi 9

    

    Price: Rs. 8,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 12
    • 13MP + 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture
    • 5MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Infinix Smart 5

    

    Price: Rs. 8,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
    • Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 10 Go Edition with XOS 7
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    OPPO A15

    

    Price: Rs. 9,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
    • Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
    • 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual SIM
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4,230 mAh battery
    Realme C15

    

    Price: Rs. 8,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI based on Android 10
    • 13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi 9i

    

    Price: Rs. 7,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
    • 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
    • 5MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    POCO C31

    

    Price: Rs. 7,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 12
    • 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB
    • 5,000 mAh battery

    

