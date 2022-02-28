Just In
List Smartphones Expected To Launch In March 2022
The smartphone business is getting back to usual after two years. This comes after several months of delay in the production and services due to the pandemic situation caused by the coronavirus outbreak. After taking the online route, the companies have started taking the usual offline route right now with many events bouncing back to normal. The rumor mill has started churning out leaks and rumors surrounding the upcoming launches. We are expecting a whole lot of smartphones to see the light of day.
Amongst the expected launches are the iPhone SE 3, Oppo Find X5, and more. Also, many of these devices are gearing up to arrive in India. Here, we have compiled a list of upcoming smartphones in India in March 2022. These smartphones are expected to hit the stores in the coming days.
iPhone SE 3
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6-inch Retina HD display
- hexa-core Apple A14 Bionic processor
- 3GB RAM and 64GB storage
- iOS 14 operating system
- 12MP wide sensor
- 12MP ultrawide sensor Camera
- non-removable 2,821mAh battery
Google Pixel 6a
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.2 inches Captivating OLED display
- 12.2 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera
- 8 MP Front Camera
- Android v12
- Powerful Google Tensor chipset
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 5,000 mAh Fast Charging equipped battery
Redmi Note 11 Pro ( Launch On March 9th)
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform (2.2GHz x 2+1.8GHz x 6 Kryo 560 CPUs) with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Redmi Note 11 Pro+ (launch on March 9th)
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (typical) battery with 120W fast charging
Oppo Find X5
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 Plus 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 50MP + 50MP + 13MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,800 mAh (typical) battery
Oppo Find X5 Pro
- 6.7-inch (1440 x 3216 pixels) Quad HD+ LTPO AMOLED 20.1:9 display
- Up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 50MP + 13MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
Oppo Find X5 Lite
- 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with ColorOS 12
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (typical) battery
Nokia C21 Plus
- 6.5-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ V-notch 20:9 toughened glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB / 4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 11 Go Edition
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash, 2MP depth sensor
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4,000 mAh / 5,050 mAh battery
Nokia C21
- 6.5-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ V-notch 20:9 toughened glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 11 Go Edition
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,000 mAh battery
Nokia C2 2nd Edition
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA+ display
- 1.5GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB / 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 11 Go Edition
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 5MP rear camera with LED flash
- 2MP front camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2,400 mAh removable battery
ASUS 8Z
Key Specs
- 5.9-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED HDR 10+ 20:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 6400MHz RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with ZenUI 8, upgradable to Android 12
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP front camera
- Dimensions: 148×68.5x9mm; Weight: 169g
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- In-display fingerprint scanner
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,000 mAh (typical) Battery
Realme V25
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.6 inches Screen
- 64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Chipset and 6GB RAM
- Octa-core processor composed of 2.2GHz Kryo 660 Dual-core + 1.8GHz Kryo 660 Hexa core
- 5,000 mAh Li-Polymer battery
Realme GT2
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (3216×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 1-120Hz LTPO variable refresh rate AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB /256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Lenovo Legion Y90
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.9-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory
- 16GB / 18GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory
- Android 12 with ZUI 13
- Dual SIM
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos
- 5G NSA /SA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,600 mAh (typical) battery
TCL 30 5G
Key Specs
- 6.7 inch AMOLED display
- Android 12
- 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage
- 50MP + 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- 5,010 mAh battery
TCL 30+
Key Specs
- 6.7 inch AMOLED display
- Android 12
- 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage
- 50MP + 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- 5,010 mAh battery
TCL 30 SE
Key Specs
- 6.52" LCD Screen
- 8 MP selfie camera
- 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- 5,000 mAh battery
