List Smartphones Expected To Launch In March 2022 Features oi-Harish Kumar

The smartphone business is getting back to usual after two years. This comes after several months of delay in the production and services due to the pandemic situation caused by the coronavirus outbreak. After taking the online route, the companies have started taking the usual offline route right now with many events bouncing back to normal. The rumor mill has started churning out leaks and rumors surrounding the upcoming launches. We are expecting a whole lot of smartphones to see the light of day.

Amongst the expected launches are the iPhone SE 3, Oppo Find X5, and more. Also, many of these devices are gearing up to arrive in India. Here, we have compiled a list of upcoming smartphones in India in March 2022. These smartphones are expected to hit the stores in the coming days.

iPhone SE 3 Rumoured Key Specs 6-inch Retina HD display

hexa-core Apple A14 Bionic processor

3GB RAM and 64GB storage

iOS 14 operating system

12MP wide sensor

12MP ultrawide sensor Camera

non-removable 2,821mAh battery Google Pixel 6a Rumoured Key Specs 6.2 inches Captivating OLED display

12.2 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera

8 MP Front Camera

Android v12

Powerful Google Tensor chipset

8GB RAM

128GB internal storage

5,000 mAh Fast Charging equipped battery Redmi Note 11 Pro ( Launch On March 9th) Key Specs 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform (2.2GHz x 2+1.8GHz x 6 Kryo 560 CPUs) with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Redmi Note 11 Pro+ (launch on March 9th) Key Specs 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (typical) battery with 120W fast charging Oppo Find X5 Key Specs 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 Plus 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

50MP + 50MP + 13MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,800 mAh (typical) battery Oppo Find X5 Pro Key Specs 6.7-inch (1440 x 3216 pixels) Quad HD+ LTPO AMOLED 20.1:9 display

Up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 50MP + 13MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) battery Oppo Find X5 Lite Key Specs 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with ColorOS 12

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (typical) battery Nokia C21 Plus Key Specs 6.5-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ V-notch 20:9 toughened glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

2GB / 3GB / 4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 11 Go Edition

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash, 2MP depth sensor

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4,000 mAh / 5,050 mAh battery Nokia C21 Key Specs 6.5-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ V-notch 20:9 toughened glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 11 Go Edition

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3,000 mAh battery Nokia C2 2nd Edition Key Specs 5.7-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA+ display

1.5GHz quad-core processor

1GB / 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 11 Go Edition

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

5MP rear camera with LED flash

2MP front camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2,400 mAh removable battery ASUS 8Z Key Specs 5.9-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED HDR 10+ 20:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 6400MHz RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with ZenUI 8, upgradable to Android 12

Dual SIM

64MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP front camera

Dimensions: 148×68.5x9mm; Weight: 169g

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

In-display fingerprint scanner

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000 mAh (typical) Battery Realme V25 Rumoured Key Specs 6.6 inches Screen

64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Chipset and 6GB RAM

Octa-core processor composed of 2.2GHz Kryo 660 Dual-core + 1.8GHz Kryo 660 Hexa core

5,000 mAh Li-Polymer battery Realme GT2 Key Specs 6.7-inch (3216×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 1-120Hz LTPO variable refresh rate AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB /256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Lenovo Legion Y90 Rumoured Key Specs 6.9-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory

16GB / 18GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory

Android 12 with ZUI 13

Dual SIM

In-display fingerprint sensor

Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos

5G NSA /SA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,600 mAh (typical) battery TCL 30 5G Key Specs 6.7 inch AMOLED display

Android 12

4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage

50MP + 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

5,010 mAh battery TCL 30+ Key Specs 6.7 inch AMOLED display

Android 12

4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage

50MP + 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

5,010 mAh battery TCL 30 SE Key Specs 6.52" LCD Screen

8 MP selfie camera

50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

5,000 mAh battery

