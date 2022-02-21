Just In
Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Motorola Frontier, Redmi K50, And More
Last week has set up a diverse trend with Samsung easing its grip on the top positions and giving the way for other manufacturers. While the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is still leading the race, the Redmi Note 11 has occupied the second spot. The third device is again from Samsung and the fourth in our list of trending smartphones is the Redmi K50 Gaming.
In the fifth position, we have the Motorola Frontier that grabbed the attention before its announcement for the 192MP camera sensor. Next, we have the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G in the sixth position and the Realme 9 Pro+ that went official recently in the seventh position on the list of the trending smartphones.
In the eighth position, we have the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, which is followed by the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max in the ninth position. At last, we have the Realme 9 Pro which is also new to the market.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
- 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
- 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy S22 5G
- 6.1-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
- 8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 10MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 3,700mAh (S22) / 4,500mAh (S22+) battery
Redmi K50 Gaming
- 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + 10-bit display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 (6400Mbps) RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 12GB LPPDDR5 (6400Mbps) RAM 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 13 based on Android 12
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,700mAh (Typical) battery
Motorola Frontier
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.67-inch Full HD+ 144Hz POLED curved display, DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR10+
- Octa Core Snapdragon Gen 1 Plus 4nm Mobile Platform
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 200MP + 50MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 60MP front camera
- USB Type-C audio, Stereo speakers, triple microphone array
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
- 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G - Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- Redmi Note 11 Pro - Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh (typical) battery
Realme 9 Pro+
- 6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G
- 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
- 8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 10MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 4,500mAh (S22+) battery
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
- 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Realme 9 Pro
- 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
