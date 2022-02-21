Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Motorola Frontier, Redmi K50, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Last week has set up a diverse trend with Samsung easing its grip on the top positions and giving the way for other manufacturers. While the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is still leading the race, the Redmi Note 11 has occupied the second spot. The third device is again from Samsung and the fourth in our list of trending smartphones is the Redmi K50 Gaming.

In the fifth position, we have the Motorola Frontier that grabbed the attention before its announcement for the 192MP camera sensor. Next, we have the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G in the sixth position and the Realme 9 Pro+ that went official recently in the seventh position on the list of the trending smartphones.

In the eighth position, we have the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, which is followed by the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max in the ninth position. At last, we have the Realme 9 Pro which is also new to the market.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Key Specs 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Key Specs 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Key Specs 6.1-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP Rear Camera

10MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

3,700mAh (S22) / 4,500mAh (S22+) battery Redmi K50 Gaming Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + 10-bit display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 (6400Mbps) RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 12GB LPPDDR5 (6400Mbps) RAM 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 13 based on Android 12

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,700mAh (Typical) battery Motorola Frontier Rumoured Key Specs 6.67-inch Full HD+ 144Hz POLED curved display, DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR10+

Octa Core Snapdragon Gen 1 Plus 4nm Mobile Platform

8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

200MP + 50MP + 12MP Rear Camera

60MP front camera

USB Type-C audio, Stereo speakers, triple microphone array

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Key Specs 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G - Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

Redmi Note 11 Pro - Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (typical) battery Realme 9 Pro+ Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G Key Specs

6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP Rear Camera

10MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh (S22+) battery Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Key Specs

6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Realme 9 Pro Key Specs

6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

