Motorola Frontier With 194MP Camera Leaked; Can It Beat Competition?

Motorola has been on a launching spree, releasing multiple smartphones in India. While we're still in the second month of 2022, Motorola seems to have planned for smartphone launches for the entire year. One of the rumored smartphones is a phone codenamed Frontier. The alleged Motorola Frontier is said to redefine the camera with its 194MP sensor.

Motorola Frontier First Look Teased

To note, the Motorola Frontier has been doing rounds on the rumor mill for some time now. Popular tipster Evan Blass has released an HD look of the upcoming Motorola phone. The leaked image of the alleged Motorola Frontier reveals the phone in all angles, highlighting the metallic grey color in what appears to be a glass rear panel.

The design of the alleged Motorola Frontier flaunts super-narrow bezels all around with a curved display. Plus, there's a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera on the reportedly 6.7-inch display. At the rear, one can spot the massive triple-camera setup, which seems to be the key highlight of the upcoming Motorola Frontier.

Motorola Frontier 194MP Camera Leaked

Reports suggest Motorola has reinvented the smartphone camera. One can spot the massive sensor at the rear of the Motorola Frontier in the leaked image. This is reportedly a 194MP camera, beating the current 108MP sensors running in the market. Reports say this is the 194MP S5KHP1 Samsung sensor.

The other cameras on the Motorola Frontier are reportedly a 50MP Samsung SKJN1SQ03 ultrawide shooter and a 12MP Sony IMX663 telephoto sensor. This would make the Motorola Frontier one of the most powerful camera smartphones in the industry. That said, we still don't know much about the functionality of the new 194MP camera.

Motorola Frontier Camera Phone: Can It Beat Competition?

The smartphone market has some of the best camera phones. Google Pixel devices, iPhone series, Samsung in-house cameras, OnePlus with Hasselblad, Vivo phones with Zeiss sensors are some of the creamy camera-centric phones. Now, the upcoming Motorola Frontier seems to set a new benchmark for this segment.

