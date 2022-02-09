Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Confirmed By The Company: Key Details Revealed News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi's sub smartphone brand Redmi has officially confirmed that it is working on the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, which will have a unique design when compared to the regular Redmi K50. On top of that, the brand has also shared a few pictures of the upcoming phone, which gives us a closer look at the next gaming smartphone from Redmi.

The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition seems to have a unique camera setup that says Freezing, which is likely to be related to the cooling technology available on the phone. Similarly, it also says speediest, which is likely to be related to the processor and the performance capabilities of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition.

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Specifications

According to another marketing image, the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition is said to be a "Cold Blooded Flagship", which again highlights the cooling factor of the Redmi K50. Earlier leaks did suggest that the Redmi K50 will be based on the Mediatek Dimensity 9000 SoC, and the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition is also expected to be based on the same platform.

Although the company hasn't confirmed anything about the specifications, given the current trend, we can expect the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition to offer features like a 120Hz AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, triple camera setup with dedicated ultra-wide angle lens along with a high-resolution primary sensor.

Just like the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition smartphone, the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition is also expected to feature dedicated hardware trigger buttons, which should come useful while playing games like PUBG or COD: Mobile.

Given the fact the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition was launched in India as the Poco F3 GT, we expect the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition to arrive in India as either the Poco F4 GT or the Poco F5 GT. The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will go live in China on February 16 and the same might launch in India after a month or so.

Considering the leaked specifications of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, we expect the phone to cost around Rs. 30,000 for the base variant and the price might go up to Rs. 40,000 for the higher RAM and storage variant.

