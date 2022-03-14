ENGLISH

    Flipkart Mobile Phones Big Saving Days Sale: Discount Offers On Motorola Smartphones

    By
    |

    Motorola has emerged as one of the leading brands when it comes to smartphones. Owned by Lenovo, Motorola has launched premium as well as affordable smartphones. Devices like the Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion are some of the most premium devices. At the same time, Motorola G60 or the Moto G31 are some mid-range devices. If you're looking for a new Motorola smartphone, the Flipkart Mobile Phones Big Saving Days Sale is the best place to head to.

     

    Flipkart Mobile Phones Big Savings Days Sale

    The Flipkart Mobile Phones Big Saving Days Sale is offering the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion for just Rs. 21,499. The Moto Edge 20 can be bought for just Rs. 25,999 instead of its original price tag of Rs. 34,999.

    The high-end and most premium device from the brand - the Moto Edge 20 Pro is available with 28 percent off. This phone can now be bought for Rs. 32,999 instead of its original price tag of Rs. 45,999 at the Flipkart Mobile Phones Big Savings Days Sale.

    If you're looking for something affordable, the Flipkart Mobile Phones Big Saving Days Sale has multiple options too. The Moto G40 Fusion and the Moto G31 are available for just Rs. 16,499 and Rs. 11,999, respectively.

    MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion (Electric Graphite, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
     

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 21,499 ; MRP: Rs. 25,999 (17% off)

    MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones Big Savings Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,499 onwards during the sale.

    MOTOROLA G40 Fusion (Dynamic Gray, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 16,499 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (17% off)

    MOTOROLA G40 Fusion is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones Big Savings Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,499 onwards during the sale.

    MOTOROLA G31 (Baby Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 (14% off)

    MOTOROLA G31 is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones Big Savings Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.

    MOTOROLA Edge 20 (Frosted Onyx, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 25,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (25% off)

    MOTOROLA Edge 20 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones Big Savings Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,999 onwards during the sale.

    Motorola Edge 20 Pro (Midnight Sky, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 32,999 ; MRP: Rs. 45,999 (28% off)

    MOTOROLA Edge 20 Pro is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones Big Savings Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 32,999 onwards during the sale.

