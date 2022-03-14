Just In
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Tipped To Launch At Galaxy Awesome Unpacked Event; Key Specs & Price Revealed
- 3 hrs ago Vodafone Idea Launches Vi Games: Here’s All You Need To Know
- 4 hrs ago Telegram Gets Live-Streaming, Improved Interface With New Update: What Else In Store?
- 4 hrs ago Best VPN Services Of 2022: Free iOS & Android VPN Apps For Netflix
Don't Miss
- News BJP to despatch Amit Shah, 3 other ministers to facilitate govt formation in UP, 3 other states
- Sports IPL 2022: List of Overseas Players Who Will Miss Out First Phase of IPL 15
- Finance Tata Sons’ Chief N Chandrasekaran Appointed As Air India Chairman
- Education ISRO YUVIKA 2022: Register Online For ISRO Young Scientist Programme 2022 Before April 10 On isro.gov.in
- Movies Vidya Balan Decodes The Title Of Her Upcoming Drama Thriller, Jalsa On Amazon Prime Video
- Travel 7 Great Summer Beach Getaways
- Lifestyle Can't Stop Touching Your Face? 7 Tips To Stop Picking Your Face
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Modified To Range Rover Evoque Look-A-Like: Here Are All Details
Flipkart Mobile Phones Big Saving Days Sale: Discount Offers On Motorola Smartphones
Motorola has emerged as one of the leading brands when it comes to smartphones. Owned by Lenovo, Motorola has launched premium as well as affordable smartphones. Devices like the Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion are some of the most premium devices. At the same time, Motorola G60 or the Moto G31 are some mid-range devices. If you're looking for a new Motorola smartphone, the Flipkart Mobile Phones Big Saving Days Sale is the best place to head to.
The Flipkart Mobile Phones Big Saving Days Sale is offering the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion for just Rs. 21,499. The Moto Edge 20 can be bought for just Rs. 25,999 instead of its original price tag of Rs. 34,999.
The high-end and most premium device from the brand - the Moto Edge 20 Pro is available with 28 percent off. This phone can now be bought for Rs. 32,999 instead of its original price tag of Rs. 45,999 at the Flipkart Mobile Phones Big Savings Days Sale.
If you're looking for something affordable, the Flipkart Mobile Phones Big Saving Days Sale has multiple options too. The Moto G40 Fusion and the Moto G31 are available for just Rs. 16,499 and Rs. 11,999, respectively.
MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion (Electric Graphite, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 21,499 ; MRP: Rs. 25,999 (17% off)
MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones Big Savings Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,499 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA G40 Fusion (Dynamic Gray, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,499 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (17% off)
MOTOROLA G40 Fusion is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones Big Savings Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,499 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA G31 (Baby Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 (14% off)
MOTOROLA G31 is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones Big Savings Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA Edge 20 (Frosted Onyx, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 25,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (25% off)
MOTOROLA Edge 20 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones Big Savings Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,999 onwards during the sale.
Motorola Edge 20 Pro (Midnight Sky, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 32,999 ; MRP: Rs. 45,999 (28% off)
MOTOROLA Edge 20 Pro is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones Big Savings Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 32,999 onwards during the sale.
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
14,999
-
43,900
-
14,999
-
18,999
-
26,999
-
20,185
-
14,390
-
10,040
-
8,360
-
6,675