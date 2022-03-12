ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2022: Best Budget Smartphones Available Online On Discount Price

    By
    |

    Smartphones are available in a wide, diverse range. If you're looking for budget smartphones, the Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2022 is the best place to head to. One can get maximum discount deals on some of the best budget smartphones from Oppo, Samsung, Redmi, and other brands. Here's everything you need to know about the best budget phones available at the Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2022.

     

    The Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2022 is offering the Oppo A15s for just Rs. 10,990. One can also get the Samsung Galaxy M12 at a discount price of just Rs. 11,999. Other phones like Redmi Note 11S, Tecno Spark 8 Pro, and so on are available at a huge discount.

    Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2022

    One can also check out the Redmi Note 10T 5G and Redmi Note 10S for just Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 17,499, respectively. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition, OPPO A31, and Oppo A54 are some of the other exciting deals at the Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2022.

    Additionally, buyers can get the Redmi 10 Prime and Redmi Note 11T 5G for Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively. The Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2022 is also offering the Realme Narzo 30 5G and the Realme Narzo 50 for Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 12,999, respectively.

    OPPO A15s

    OPPO A15s

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 13,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 10,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (21% Off)

    OPPO A15s is available at 21% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2022 sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,990 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy M12
     

    Samsung Galaxy M12

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 15,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,500 (23% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy M12 is available at 23% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2022 sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 11S

    Redmi Note 11S

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 20,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (19% Off)

    Redmi Note 11S is available at 19% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2022 sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

    Tecno Spark 8 Pro

    Tecno Spark 8 Pro

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 13,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,500 (26% Off)

    Tecno Spark 8 Pro is available at 26% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2022 sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 10T 5G

    Redmi Note 10T 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (18% Off)

    Redmi Note 10T 5G is available at 18% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2022 sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition

    Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (13% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is available at 13% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2022 sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 10S

    Redmi Note 10S

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 20,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,499 ; You Save: Rs. 3,500 (17% Off)

    Redmi Note 10S is available at 17% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2022 sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,499 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO A31

    OPPO A31

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 15,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,989 ; You Save: Rs. 3,001 (19% Off)

    OPPO A31 is available at 19% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2022 sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,989 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi 10 Prime

    Redmi 10 Prime

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (13% Off)

    Redmi 10 Prime is available at 13% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2022 sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 11T 5G

    Redmi Note 11T 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 20,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (19% Off)

    Redmi Note 11T 5G is available at 19% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2022 sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Narzo 30 5G

    Realme Narzo 30 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 17,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; You Save: Rs. 1,000 (6% Off)

    Realme Narzo 30 5G is available at 6% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2022 sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

    Oppo A54

    Oppo A54

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 14,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,490 ; You Save: Rs. 2,500.00 (17%)

    Oppo A54 is available at 17% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2022 sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,490 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Narzo 50

    Realme Narzo 50

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 15,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (19% Off)

    Realme Narzo 50 is available at 19% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2022 sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X