Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2022: Best Budget Smartphones Available Online On Discount Price

One can also check out the Redmi Note 10T 5G and Redmi Note 10S for just Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 17,499, respectively. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition, OPPO A31, and Oppo A54 are some of the other exciting deals at the Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2022.

Additionally, buyers can get the Redmi 10 Prime and Redmi Note 11T 5G for Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively. The Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2022 is also offering the Realme Narzo 30 5G and the Realme Narzo 50 for Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 12,999, respectively.

OPPO A15s

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 13,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 10,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (21% Off)

OPPO A15s is available at 21% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2022 sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,990 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy M12

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 15,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,500 (23% Off)

Samsung Galaxy M12 is available at 23% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2022 sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 11S

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 20,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (19% Off)

Redmi Note 11S is available at 19% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2022 sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

Tecno Spark 8 Pro

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 13,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,500 (26% Off)

Tecno Spark 8 Pro is available at 26% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2022 sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 10T 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (18% Off)

Redmi Note 10T 5G is available at 18% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2022 sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (13% Off)

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is available at 13% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2022 sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 10S

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 20,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,499 ; You Save: Rs. 3,500 (17% Off)

Redmi Note 10S is available at 17% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2022 sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,499 onwards during the sale.

OPPO A31

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 15,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,989 ; You Save: Rs. 3,001 (19% Off)

OPPO A31 is available at 19% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2022 sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,989 onwards during the sale.

Redmi 10 Prime

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (13% Off)

Redmi 10 Prime is available at 13% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2022 sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 11T 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 20,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (19% Off)

Redmi Note 11T 5G is available at 19% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2022 sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 30 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 17,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; You Save: Rs. 1,000 (6% Off)

Realme Narzo 30 5G is available at 6% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2022 sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

Oppo A54

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 14,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,490 ; You Save: Rs. 2,500.00 (17%)

Oppo A54 is available at 17% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2022 sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,490 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 50

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 15,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (19% Off)

Realme Narzo 50 is available at 19% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2022 sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.