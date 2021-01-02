Week 1, 2021 Launch Roundup: Vivo Y20 2021, Xiaomi Mi 11, OPPO Reno5, Vivo X60 and X60 Pro And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

We are officially in the year 2021 and this year as well we are expecting new smartphone launches. The smartphone manufacturers had launched several devices in the last month that became hit amongst the masses. Some of the previous year launches are trending in the first week of 2021 as well. However, companies are all geared up to bring their new products to the table.

We have seen multiple leaks and rumors detailing the upcoming smartphone launches. Xiaomi Mi 11 series is one such example. The upcoming flagship series is expected to arrive this month itself. Oppo's Reno5 series has also been on the trending charts along with the Vivo X60 series. Here's a week 1 launch roundup of 2021: Amazfit GTS 2 mini Key Specs 1.55-inch (354 x 306 pixels) AMOLED 301PPI 2.5D curved screen, 100% NTSC color gamut, 450 nits brightness

Bluetooth 5.0 LE to connect to Android and iOS

GPS+GLONASS, 70+ sports mode, Activity and In-depth Sleep monitoring

Huami's self-developed BioTracker, 2 PPG (support blood oxygen) biological data sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Ambient Light sensor

Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)

Music control, camera control

220mAh battery Vivo Y20 2021 Key Specs 6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with 10W charging Vivo X60 and X60 Pro Key Specs 6.56-inch (2376×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.8:9 E3 AMOLED 120Hz (curved in X60 Pro) HDR10+ display

2.8GHz Octa-Core Exynos 1080 5nm processor with Mali-G78 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 13MP + 13MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (X60) / 4200mAh (X60 Pro) battery Xiaomi Mi 11 Key Specs 6.81-inch (3200×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 3200MHz RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB 3200MHz LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12 based on Android 11

108MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

4600mAh (Typical) / 4500mAh (Minimum) battery Vivo Y20A Key Specs 6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa-Core (Quad 1.95GHz Cortex A53 + Quad 1.45GHz Cortex A53) Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery OPPO Reno5 Key Specs 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 11 with ColorOS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

44MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4310mAh (typical) / 4220mAh (minimum) battery

