    Week 1, 2021 Launch Roundup: Vivo Y20 2021, Xiaomi Mi 11, OPPO Reno5, Vivo X60 and X60 Pro And More

    By
    |

    We are officially in the year 2021 and this year as well we are expecting new smartphone launches. The smartphone manufacturers had launched several devices in the last month that became hit amongst the masses. Some of the previous year launches are trending in the first week of 2021 as well. However, companies are all geared up to bring their new products to the table.

    Week 1 Launch Roundup of 2021
     

    We have seen multiple leaks and rumors detailing the upcoming smartphone launches. Xiaomi Mi 11 series is one such example. The upcoming flagship series is expected to arrive this month itself. Oppo's Reno5 series has also been on the trending charts along with the Vivo X60 series. Here's a week 1 launch roundup of 2021:

    Amazfit GTS 2 mini

    Amazfit GTS 2 mini

    Key Specs

    • 1.55-inch (354 x 306 pixels) AMOLED 301PPI 2.5D curved screen, 100% NTSC color gamut, 450 nits brightness
    • Bluetooth 5.0 LE to connect to Android and iOS
    • GPS+GLONASS, 70+ sports mode, Activity and In-depth Sleep monitoring
    • Huami's self-developed BioTracker, 2 PPG (support blood oxygen) biological data sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Ambient Light sensor
    • Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)
    • Music control, camera control
    • 220mAh battery
    Vivo Y20 2021

    Vivo Y20 2021

    Key Specs

    • 6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery with 10W charging
    Vivo X60 and X60 Pro
     

    Vivo X60 and X60 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.56-inch (2376×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.8:9 E3 AMOLED 120Hz (curved in X60 Pro) HDR10+ display
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Exynos 1080 5nm processor with Mali-G78 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP rear camera + 13MP + 13MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4300mAh (X60) / 4200mAh (X60 Pro) battery
    Xiaomi Mi 11

    Xiaomi Mi 11

    Key Specs

    • 6.81-inch (3200×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
    • 8GB LPPDDR5 3200MHz RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB 3200MHz LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • MIUI 12 based on Android 11
    • 108MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4600mAh (Typical) / 4500mAh (Minimum) battery
    Vivo Y20A

    Vivo Y20A

    Key Specs

    • 6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Octa-Core (Quad 1.95GHz Cortex A53 + Quad 1.45GHz Cortex A53) Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    OPPO Reno5

    OPPO Reno5

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Android 11 with ColorOS 11
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 44MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4310mAh (typical) / 4220mAh (minimum) battery

    Story first published: Sunday, January 3, 2021, 4:00 [IST]
