Week 11, 2020 Launch Roundup: OPPO Find X2, Moto G8, Realme 6 Pro, Black Shark 3 And More
The smartphone industry has seen multiple launches right from the beginning of this year. However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, some smartphone launches got delayed. This global epidemic was the sole reason for the cancellation of MWC 2020, where the majority of manufacturers were prepared to showcase their new products.
To tackle the situation, several brands canceled their on-grounds event and hosted online events to introduce their latest developments. Every week we do a launch round-up of smartphones that debut all across the world. In this article, we are doing a sum-up of smartphone launches that took place in week 11 of 2020.
OPPO Watch
Key Specs
- 1.6-inch (320 x 360 pixels) (41mm) AMOLED screen / 1.91-inch (402 x 476 pixels) (46mm) curved AMOLED screen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 2500 & Apollo 3 processor
- 1GB RAM, 8GB storage
- 3-axis accelerometer sensor, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Barometric pressure sensor, Optical heart rate sensor, Ambient light sensor
- Tracking indoor and outdoor running, outdoor walking, outdoor cycling, swimming ad more
- ColorOS Watch, compatible with Android 6.0 and above
- Water resistant (5ATM 46mm / 3ATM 41mm)
- 4G via eSIM, WiFi 802.11n 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, built-in GPS, NFC for payments
- 300mAh (typical) / 289mAh (minimum) for 41mm with 20 hours of usage, 14 days in long battery mode
- 430mAh (typical) / 416mAh (minimum) for 46mm with 40 hours of usage, 21 days in long battery mode
OPPO Find X2 And Find X2 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (3168 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage for Find X2 / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage for Find X2 Pro
- Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Find X2 - 48MP primary camera + 12MP + 13MP telephoto camera
- Find X2 Pro- 48MP primary camera + 48MP + 13MP perisope telephoto camera
- 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Water and Dust Resistance (IP68 for Find X2 Pro) / Splash Resistant (IP54 for Find X2)
- USB Type-C Audio, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos, 3 microphones
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- Find X2 - 4200mAh (Typical) battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge
- Find X2 Pro - 4260mAh (Typical) battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge
Infinix S5 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2220 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 aspect ratio FHD+ display with 480 nits brightness, 1500:1 Contrast Ratio, 83% NTSC Color Gamut
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with XOS 6.0
- 48MP rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, Dual LED flash, 2MP Depth Sensor, VGA Low light Sensor
- 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB
- 4000mAh battery
Moto G8
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1560×720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 19:9 aspect ratio
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 10
- 16MP rear camera + 8MP 118° Ultra-wide camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP quad front-facing camer
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
HUAWEI P40 Lite E
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710F 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB
- Android 9-based EMUI EMIUI 9.1
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) battery with 15W charging
Realme Band
Key Specs
- 0.96-inch (160×80 pixels) LCD color display with customizable Clock faces
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 5.0 (or later)
- 3 axis accelerometer, Sleep tracker, 9 Fitness modes, Sedentary reminder
- PPG heart rate sensor
- Call and Message notification
- Water and dust resistant (IP68 up to 1.5 meter)
- 90mAh battery
Realme 6
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch FHD+ IPS Touch Screen Display
- 2GHz Octa Core Helio G90T Processor
- 4/6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Camera
- 16MP Selfie Camera
- Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4300 MAh Battery
Realme 6 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI 1.0
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP 4cm macro sensor
- 16MP front camera + secondary 8MP 105° ultra-wide sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge fast charging
Jabra Elite Active 75t
Key Specs
- Compact earbuds, tested for a secure active fit with optimal noise isolation
- Jabra MySound for individualized sound (early Q2, 2020)
- Jabra MyControls to define button settings (early Q2, 2020)
- Up to 7.5 hours battery life, and 28 hours with the charging case
- 4-microphone technology for crystal clear calls in every environment
- Charging with USB-C
- Reliable true wireless connectivity with no audio dropout
- IP57-rated durability and 2-year warranty against dust and sweat
Lava A1 colors feature phone
Key Specs
- 1.8-inch TFT display with a resolution of 128 x 160 pixels
- 0.3MP camera
- a battery life of 3 days with the inbuilt 800 mAh battery
Black Shark 3 Pro 5G And Black Shark 3 Announced
Key Specs
- Black Shark 3 - 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 90Hz display, 394PPI, HDR 10+, 105% DCI - P3 color gamut, 500 nits brightness, MEMC intelligent motion compensation technology
- Black Shark 3 Pro - 7.1-inch (3120 × 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 90Hz display, 483PPI, HDR 10+, 97% DCI - P3 color gamut, 500 nits brightness, MEMC intelligent motion compensation technology
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0) internal storage
- Android 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- In display fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ax (2×2 MU-MIMO ), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C
- Black Shark 3 - 4720mAh battery with 65W fast charging
- Black Shark 3 Pro -5000mAh battery
OPPO Enco Free True Wireless Earbuds
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android and iOS devices
- 13.4mm driver
- Touch controls for volume, call control, track change
- Dual microphones for AI call noise reduction, voice control
- Infrared sensor for intelligent wear detection so it automatically pauses when you remove them
- 120ms low-latency
- Water resistant (IPX4)
- Weight: 4.6g for each headset; 48.2 g for the case
- 31mAh battery
OPPO Reno 3 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with
- Octa-Core Dimensity 1000L (MT6885Z) 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP mono lens with f/2.4 aperture
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4025mAh (Typical) / 3935mAh (minimum) battery
HUAWEI Enjoy 10e
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 10 with EMUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13-megapixel primary sensor + 2-megapixel depth sensor
- 8MP pop-up front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery
