Week 11, 2020 Launch Roundup: OPPO Find X2, Moto G8, Realme 6 Pro, Black Shark 3 And More

The smartphone industry has seen multiple launches right from the beginning of this year. However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, some smartphone launches got delayed. This global epidemic was the sole reason for the cancellation of MWC 2020, where the majority of manufacturers were prepared to showcase their new products.

To tackle the situation, several brands canceled their on-grounds event and hosted online events to introduce their latest developments. Every week we do a launch round-up of smartphones that debut all across the world. In this article, we are doing a sum-up of smartphone launches that took place in week 11 of 2020. OPPO Watch Key Specs 1.6-inch (320 x 360 pixels) (41mm) AMOLED screen / 1.91-inch (402 x 476 pixels) (46mm) curved AMOLED screen

Qualcomm Snapdragon 2500 & Apollo 3 processor

1GB RAM, 8GB storage

3-axis accelerometer sensor, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Barometric pressure sensor, Optical heart rate sensor, Ambient light sensor

Tracking indoor and outdoor running, outdoor walking, outdoor cycling, swimming ad more

ColorOS Watch, compatible with Android 6.0 and above

Water resistant (5ATM 46mm / 3ATM 41mm)

4G via eSIM, WiFi 802.11n 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, built-in GPS, NFC for payments

300mAh (typical) / 289mAh (minimum) for 41mm with 20 hours of usage, 14 days in long battery mode

430mAh (typical) / 416mAh (minimum) for 46mm with 40 hours of usage, 21 days in long battery mode OPPO Find X2 And Find X2 Pro Key Specs 6.7-inch (3168 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage for Find X2 / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage for Find X2 Pro

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Find X2 - 48MP primary camera + 12MP + 13MP telephoto camera

Find X2 Pro- 48MP primary camera + 48MP + 13MP perisope telephoto camera

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

Water and Dust Resistance (IP68 for Find X2 Pro) / Splash Resistant (IP54 for Find X2)

USB Type-C Audio, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos, 3 microphones

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

Find X2 - 4200mAh (Typical) battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge

Find X2 Pro - 4260mAh (Typical) battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge Infinix S5 Pro Key Specs 6.53-inch (2220 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 aspect ratio FHD+ display with 480 nits brightness, 1500:1 Contrast Ratio, 83% NTSC Color Gamut

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with XOS 6.0

48MP rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, Dual LED flash, 2MP Depth Sensor, VGA Low light Sensor

16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB

4000mAh battery Moto G8 Key Specs 6.4-inch (1560×720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 19:9 aspect ratio

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 10

16MP rear camera + 8MP 118° Ultra-wide camera + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP quad front-facing camer

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery HUAWEI P40 Lite E Key Specs 6.39-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS display

Octa-Core Kirin 710F 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB

Android 9-based EMUI EMIUI 9.1

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) battery with 15W charging Realme Band Key Specs 0.96-inch (160×80 pixels) LCD color display with customizable Clock faces

Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 5.0 (or later)

3 axis accelerometer, Sleep tracker, 9 Fitness modes, Sedentary reminder

PPG heart rate sensor

Call and Message notification

Water and dust resistant (IP68 up to 1.5 meter)

90mAh battery Realme 6 Key Specs 6.5 Inch FHD+ IPS Touch Screen Display

2GHz Octa Core Helio G90T Processor

4/6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Camera

16MP Selfie Camera

Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

4300 MAh Battery Realme 6 Pro Key Specs 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI 1.0

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP 4cm macro sensor

16MP front camera + secondary 8MP 105° ultra-wide sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge fast charging Jabra Elite Active 75t Key Specs Compact earbuds, tested for a secure active fit with optimal noise isolation

Jabra MySound for individualized sound (early Q2, 2020)

Jabra MyControls to define button settings (early Q2, 2020)

Up to 7.5 hours battery life, and 28 hours with the charging case

4-microphone technology for crystal clear calls in every environment

Charging with USB-C

Reliable true wireless connectivity with no audio dropout

IP57-rated durability and 2-year warranty against dust and sweat Lava A1 colors feature phone Key Specs 1.8-inch TFT display with a resolution of 128 x 160 pixels

0.3MP camera

a battery life of 3 days with the inbuilt 800 mAh battery Black Shark 3 Pro 5G And Black Shark 3 Announced Key Specs Black Shark 3 - 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 90Hz display, 394PPI, HDR 10+, 105% DCI - P3 color gamut, 500 nits brightness, MEMC intelligent motion compensation technology

Black Shark 3 Pro - 7.1-inch (3120 × 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 90Hz display, 483PPI, HDR 10+, 97% DCI - P3 color gamut, 500 nits brightness, MEMC intelligent motion compensation technology

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0) internal storage

Android 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

In display fingerprint sensor

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ax (2×2 MU-MIMO ), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C

Black Shark 3 - 4720mAh battery with 65W fast charging

Black Shark 3 Pro -5000mAh battery OPPO Enco Free True Wireless Earbuds Key Specs Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android and iOS devices

13.4mm driver

Touch controls for volume, call control, track change

Dual microphones for AI call noise reduction, voice control

Infrared sensor for intelligent wear detection so it automatically pauses when you remove them

120ms low-latency

Water resistant (IPX4)

Weight: 4.6g for each headset; 48.2 g for the case

31mAh battery OPPO Reno 3 Pro Key Specs 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with

Octa-Core Dimensity 1000L (MT6885Z) 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU

8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB storage

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP mono lens with f/2.4 aperture

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4025mAh (Typical) / 3935mAh (minimum) battery HUAWEI Enjoy 10e Key Specs 6.3-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 10 with EMUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13-megapixel primary sensor + 2-megapixel depth sensor

8MP pop-up front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery

