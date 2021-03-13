Week 11, 2021 Launch Roundup: Asus ROG Phone 5, Xiaomi Mi 10S, Find X3 Pro, Moto G30, Moto G10 Power, And More

Well, some were global announcements, and some others were launched in India. Many of these new devices are up for grabs and you can get the same if you are interested in them. If you want to take a look at the roundup of the launches, then you can take a look at the same roundup for week 11, 2021 from here.

OPPO Find X3 Pro

Key Specs

6.7-inch ( 1440 x 3216 pixels) Quad HD+ OLED 20.1:9 display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

12GB LPDDR5 3200MHz RAM, 256GB ( UFS 3.1 @ 2Lanes HS-Gear4) storage

Android 11 with ColorOS 11.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP camera + 50MP + 13MP + 3MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (Typical) battery

Oppo Find X3 Neo

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 3D 90Hz OLED display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1

Dual SIM

50MP rear camera + 16MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Oppo Find X3 Lite

Key Specs

6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D 90Hz OLED display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh battery

TCL P725 4K TV

Key Specs

43/50/55/65-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K Ultra HD display with 178-degree viewing angle with Dolby vision, HDR1, 15ms response time, MEMC

Quad-core processor with Dual-Core GPU

Android TV 11 with hands-free voice control 2.0, Google Assistant

Built-in camera for video calls

Voice remote with shortcuts for Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5 and TCL Channel 3.0 interface

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz/5GHz), 1 x HDMI 2.1 (ARC& EARC), 2 x HDMI 2.0, Bluetooth 5.0, 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0, Ethernet port, AV port

2 x 12W Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmo

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop

Key Specs

Processor: Intel Core i5-10300H processor, turbo up to 4.5 Ghz

NVIDIA RTX 3060 with 6 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM

Refresh Rate of 144 Hz with Enhanced Ray Tracing and improved Articifial intelligence with RTX 3060 Gen 3 Tensor Cores

Display: 15.6" display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology, Full HD

DTS X:Ultra Audio, featuring optimized Bass, Loudness, Speaker Protection with up to 6 custom content modes by smart amplifier

ASUS TUF Dash F15

Key Specs

Processor : 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11370H

Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 6 GB GDDR6 VRAM

Operating system : Windows 10 Home

Display : IPS FHD, 240Hz/3ms, 100% sRGB, Adaptive sync (or) IPS FHD, 144Hz

Memory : DDR4-3200MHz 1 on board support up to 8GB, 1 SO-DIMM support up to 32GB

Storage : Up to 2 x M.2 2230 PCIe SSD 1TB

Battery : 76 Wh

Power Supply : 200W power adapter Support for 100W PD Charging

Motorola 4K Android TV Stick

Key Specs

2160P / 1080P / 720P at 60 frames per second, HDR10, HLG support

2GHz Quad core Cortex A53 64-bit processor, 850MHz Mali G31 MP2 GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB storage

Android 9.0

Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz dual-band (Broadcom)

Chromecast built-in, Google Home

Voice control Voice-controlled through Google Assistant and Android mobile app remote, Hotkeys for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, YouTube

Dolby audio

OPPO A94

Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 800 nits brightness

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4310mAh (typical) / 4220mAh (minimum) battery

Zebronics ZEB-Smart Bot smart speaker

Key Specs

Turn any non-smart IR device to smart with Zeb-Smart Bot, Smart Speaker with IR Remote.

Voice Control devices with alexa built-in via the Smart Bot Speaker.

Voice Control any device with an IR Remote like TV, AC with Smart Bot's built-in IR Blaster.

Built-in 5W Speaker, play songs from Amazon Prime Music, Hungama Music, Gaana directly.

Control via Zeb Home App, available for iOS and Android Smartphones.

Dual Far Field Mic to listen to your voice commands sharply.

2.4 GHz WiFi; BT v4.2

OPPO F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ 5G

Key Specs



6.43 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

2.2GHz MediaTek Helio P95 Processor

8GB RAM With 128GB Storage

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

In-Display Fingerprint

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

4310mAh Battery

OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G

Key Specs

6.43 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

2.4GHz MediaTek Dimensity 800U Processor

8GB RAM With 128GB Storage

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

In-Display Fingerprint

Dual 5G SA/NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

4310mAh Battery

OPPO Band Style

Key Specs

1.1-inch (126 x 294 pixels) AMOLED 24bit color touch screen 2.5D display with 100% P3 color gamut, 2.5D scratch-resistant glass

Shows notifications from apps, for calls, messages and more

Silent alarm, Weather, Music control, instant location lock from phone

12 sports modes (Outdoor run, Outdoor cycling, Outdoor walking, Indoor Cycling, Indoor running, Fat loss running, Free training, Badminton, Swimming, Rowing machine, Elliptical machine and weight training)

Rewards for activities such as steps count, minutes and more

Heart rate sensor, Sp02 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring

Tri-axis Accelerometer

10.3g (without band)

5ATM (50 meters) water resistant

Bluetooth 5.0 LE to connect to Android and iOS devices

100mAh battery

Moto G10 Power

Key Specs



6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm wth Mobile Platform with 600MHz Adreno 610

4GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 11

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE 2X2 MIMO

6000mAh battery

Moto G30

Key Specs

6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio display with 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 11

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP +2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

boAt Flash smartwatch

Key Specs

Track your daily activity: calories burnt & steps taken

Choose from 10 different sports modes which include Walking, Running, Cycling, Climbing, Skipping, Badminton, Basketball, Football, Yoga & Swimming

Get smart notifications with vibration alerts for calls, texts, sedentary, hydration reminder, alarms & weather forecasts

Monitor your sleep, heart rate and blood oxygen. Relax and keep calm with Guided Breathing mode

Find my phone: never lose your phone or your watch

Sweat freely while you work out with IP68 dust, sweat and splash resistance

Seize every moment with the camera and music control. Turn the watch Flash into a handy flashlight!

Xiaomi Mi 10S

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display

Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0 storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.0 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12 based on Android 11

108MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4780mAh (Typical) / 4680mAh (Minimum) battery

NETGEAR RAX20 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6

Key Specs

Wi-Fi technology: 802.11ax Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4 and 5GHz)

Total throughput: 600Mbps + 1.2Gbps

Wi-Fi range: Small to medium homes

Ethernet ports: 5 Gigabit Ethernet Ports (1 WAN and 4 LAN)

Processor: Quad-core processor

RAM: 256MB flash and 512M RAM

USB ports: 1x USB 3.0

HUAWEI Mate 40E

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2376 x 1080 Pixels) FHD+ OLED display,90 Hz refresh rate

HUAWEI Kirin 990E 5G + processor with ARM Mali-G76 GPU, Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs (Neural-network Processing Unit)

8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with NM memory card

Android 10 with EMUI 11

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)

64MP camera + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera with f/2.4 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (typical) battery

ASUS ROG Phone 5

Key Specs

6.78-inch (2448 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 144Hz OLED 10-bit HDR 20.4:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

16GB (ROG Phone 5 Pro) / 18GB (ROG Phone 5

Ultimate) LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with ROG UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera

24MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh (typical) / 5800mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy M12

Key Specs