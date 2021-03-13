For Quick Alerts
Week 11, 2021 Launch Roundup: Asus ROG Phone 5, Xiaomi Mi 10S, Find X3 Pro, Moto G30, Moto G10 Power, And More
Last week, week 11 of this year had been a busy one as there were several new announcements from many brands. We witnessed a variety of launches across categories including smartphones, truly wireless earbuds, routers, laptops, smart speakers, and smartwatches.
Well, some were global announcements, and some others were launched in India. Many of these new devices are up for grabs and you can get the same if you are interested in them. If you want to take a look at the roundup of the launches, then you can take a look at the same roundup for week 11, 2021 from here.
OPPO Find X3 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch ( 1440 x 3216 pixels) Quad HD+ OLED 20.1:9 display
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 3200MHz RAM, 256GB ( UFS 3.1 @ 2Lanes HS-Gear4) storage
- Android 11 with ColorOS 11.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP camera + 50MP + 13MP + 3MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (Typical) battery
Oppo Find X3 Neo
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 3D 90Hz OLED display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1
- Dual SIM
- 50MP rear camera + 16MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Oppo Find X3 Lite
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D 90Hz OLED display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh battery
TCL P725 4K TV
Key Specs
- 43/50/55/65-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K Ultra HD display with 178-degree viewing angle with Dolby vision, HDR1, 15ms response time, MEMC
- Quad-core processor with Dual-Core GPU
- Android TV 11 with hands-free voice control 2.0, Google Assistant
- Built-in camera for video calls
- Voice remote with shortcuts for Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5 and TCL Channel 3.0 interface
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz/5GHz), 1 x HDMI 2.1 (ARC& EARC), 2 x HDMI 2.0, Bluetooth 5.0, 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0, Ethernet port, AV port
- 2 x 12W Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmo
Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop
Key Specs
- Processor: Intel Core i5-10300H processor, turbo up to 4.5 Ghz
- NVIDIA RTX 3060 with 6 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM
- Refresh Rate of 144 Hz with Enhanced Ray Tracing and improved Articifial intelligence with RTX 3060 Gen 3 Tensor Cores
- Display: 15.6" display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology, Full HD
- DTS X:Ultra Audio, featuring optimized Bass, Loudness, Speaker Protection with up to 6 custom content modes by smart amplifier
ASUS TUF Dash F15
Key Specs
- Processor : 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11370H
- Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 6 GB GDDR6 VRAM
- Operating system : Windows 10 Home
- Display : IPS FHD, 240Hz/3ms, 100% sRGB, Adaptive sync (or) IPS FHD, 144Hz
- Memory : DDR4-3200MHz 1 on board support up to 8GB, 1 SO-DIMM support up to 32GB
- Storage : Up to 2 x M.2 2230 PCIe SSD 1TB
- Battery : 76 Wh
- Power Supply : 200W power adapter Support for 100W PD Charging
Motorola 4K Android TV Stick
Key Specs
- 2160P / 1080P / 720P at 60 frames per second, HDR10, HLG support
- 2GHz Quad core Cortex A53 64-bit processor, 850MHz Mali G31 MP2 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB storage
- Android 9.0
- Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz dual-band (Broadcom)
- Chromecast built-in, Google Home
- Voice control Voice-controlled through Google Assistant and Android mobile app remote, Hotkeys for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, YouTube
- Dolby audio
OPPO A94
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 800 nits brightness
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4310mAh (typical) / 4220mAh (minimum) battery
Zebronics ZEB-Smart Bot smart speaker
Key Specs
- Turn any non-smart IR device to smart with Zeb-Smart Bot, Smart Speaker with IR Remote.
- Voice Control devices with alexa built-in via the Smart Bot Speaker.
- Voice Control any device with an IR Remote like TV, AC with Smart Bot's built-in IR Blaster.
- Built-in 5W Speaker, play songs from Amazon Prime Music, Hungama Music, Gaana directly.
- Control via Zeb Home App, available for iOS and Android Smartphones.
- Dual Far Field Mic to listen to your voice commands sharply.
- 2.4 GHz WiFi; BT v4.2
OPPO F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ 5G
- 6.43 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- 2.2GHz MediaTek Helio P95 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128GB Storage
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- In-Display Fingerprint
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 5
- 4310mAh Battery
- OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G
Key Specs
- 6.43 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- 2.4GHz MediaTek Dimensity 800U Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128GB Storage
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- In-Display Fingerprint
- Dual 5G SA/NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 5
- 4310mAh Battery
OPPO Band Style
Key Specs
- 1.1-inch (126 x 294 pixels) AMOLED 24bit color touch screen 2.5D display with 100% P3 color gamut, 2.5D scratch-resistant glass
- Shows notifications from apps, for calls, messages and more
- Silent alarm, Weather, Music control, instant location lock from phone
- 12 sports modes (Outdoor run, Outdoor cycling, Outdoor walking, Indoor Cycling, Indoor running, Fat loss running, Free training, Badminton, Swimming, Rowing machine, Elliptical machine and weight training)
- Rewards for activities such as steps count, minutes and more
- Heart rate sensor, Sp02 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring
- Tri-axis Accelerometer
- 10.3g (without band)
- 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE to connect to Android and iOS devices
- 100mAh battery
Moto G10 Power
- 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm wth Mobile Platform with 600MHz Adreno 610
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 11
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE 2X2 MIMO
- 6000mAh battery
Moto G30
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio display with 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 11
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP +2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
boAt Flash smartwatch
Key Specs
- Track your daily activity: calories burnt & steps taken
- Choose from 10 different sports modes which include Walking, Running, Cycling, Climbing, Skipping, Badminton, Basketball, Football, Yoga & Swimming
- Get smart notifications with vibration alerts for calls, texts, sedentary, hydration reminder, alarms & weather forecasts
- Monitor your sleep, heart rate and blood oxygen. Relax and keep calm with Guided Breathing mode
- Find my phone: never lose your phone or your watch
- Sweat freely while you work out with IP68 dust, sweat and splash resistance
- Seize every moment with the camera and music control. Turn the watch Flash into a handy flashlight!
Xiaomi Mi 10S
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display
- Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0 storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.0 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12 based on Android 11
- 108MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4780mAh (Typical) / 4680mAh (Minimum) battery
NETGEAR RAX20 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6
Key Specs
- Wi-Fi technology: 802.11ax Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4 and 5GHz)
- Total throughput: 600Mbps + 1.2Gbps
- Wi-Fi range: Small to medium homes
- Ethernet ports: 5 Gigabit Ethernet Ports (1 WAN and 4 LAN)
- Processor: Quad-core processor
- RAM: 256MB flash and 512M RAM
- USB ports: 1x USB 3.0
HUAWEI Mate 40E
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2376 x 1080 Pixels) FHD+ OLED display,90 Hz refresh rate
- HUAWEI Kirin 990E 5G + processor with ARM Mali-G76 GPU, Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs (Neural-network Processing Unit)
- 8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with NM memory card
- Android 10 with EMUI 11
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)
- 64MP camera + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera with f/2.4 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (typical) battery
ASUS ROG Phone 5
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch (2448 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 144Hz OLED 10-bit HDR 20.4:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- 16GB (ROG Phone 5 Pro) / 18GB (ROG Phone 5
- Ultimate) LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with ROG UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh (typical) / 5800mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy M12
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display, 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 6,000mAh (typical) battery
Comments