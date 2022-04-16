ENGLISH

    Week 15, 2022 Launch Roundup: Infinix Hot 11 2022, iQOO Neo6, Moto G52, vivo X Fold, And More

    By
    |

    A lot of interesting things happened in the 15th week of 2022. While the upcoming folding smartphone from Vivo -- the Vivo X Fold has been leaked online, there were also updates about the Vivo X70 series of smartphones.

     
    Week 15, 2022 Launch Roundup: Infinix Hot 11 2022, iQOO Neo6, And More

    Additionally, iQOO teased the launch of the neo 6, which is a mid-range 5G smartphone based on a Qualcomm processor. Similarly, Oppo launched the F21 series of smartphones along with new TWS wireless earphones -- OPPO Enco Air2 Pro. Here are all the interesting tech updates from the 15th week of 2022.

    Infinix Hot 11 2022

    Infinix Hot 11 2022

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen
    • Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor - Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 11 with XOS 7.6
    • 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    boAt Airdopes 500 ANC with Hybrid ANC
     

    boAt Airdopes 500 ANC with Hybrid ANC

    Key Specs

    • up to 35dB Active Noise Cancellation via its Hybrid ANC technology that helps in cancelling out the unwanted background noise and helps you stay in your zone.
    • Ambient Mode for transparency to keep you aware of nise in your surroundings even while you are listening to music.
    • 8mm drivers offer a truly immersive experience.
    • ENx Environmental Noise Cancellation tech ensures a smooth delivery of your voice via calls and lets you be heard crystal clear.
    • The in-ear detection feature provides a smooth play or pause function for your playback
    • The BEAST Mode equipped earbuds offer low latency playback time, which is suitable for multiple forms of entertainment, including casual gaming sessions.
    • The IWP tech makes it easier to power on the earbuds, which occurs as soon as you open the case lid when the earbuds are being kept inside.
    • IPX4 rated, protecting the earbuds from sweat during your workouts.
    • Change tracks and wake up your default smart voice assistant via easy Touch Controls.
    • 150mAh battery offers up a total playback time of up to 28 hours with the case including up to 5.5 hours of playtime per earbud (non-ANC mode).
    • ASAP Charge offers up to 60 minutes of playtime in just 5 minutes of charge.
    iQOO Neo6

    iQOO Neo6

    Key Specs

    • 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 730 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 12GBLPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 64MP + 12MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,700 mAh (Typical) / 4,580mAh (minimum) battery
    Moto G52

    Moto G52

    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch FHD+ (2400×1080 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 12 with My UX
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    OPPO Enco Air2 Pro

    OPPO Enco Air2 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 12.4mm composite titanized diaphragm driver for thumping bass,
    • crystal-clear treble, and rich mid-range tones
    • Bluetooth 5.2 with AAC/SBC codec
    • Active Noise cancellation up to 25db, Transparency mode
    • AI Noise cancellation for calls
    • Super-low 94ms-latency Game Mode
    • Touch controls to answer calls, change tracks, switch between
    • ANC and Transparency mode, adjust volume or switch between devices. Double tap any bud to take a photo
    • Dust and Water-resistant (IP54)
    • 43mAh battery
    OPPO F21 Pro

    OPPO F21 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable memory with microSD
    • Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500 mAh (typical) battery

    OPPO F21 Pro 5G
    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 60Hz AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 6nm 5G SoC with Adreno 619 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage
    • Expandable memory with microSD
    • Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500 mAh (typical) battery
    vivo Pad

    vivo Pad

    Key Specs

    • 11-inch (2560 x 1600) WQXGA 16:10 LCD screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
    • Android 11 with OriginOS HD
    • 13MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, NFC
    • 8,040 mAh battery
    vivo X Fold

    vivo X Fold

    Key Specs

    • 8.03-inch (2160 x 1916 pixels) 2K+ E5 AMOLED LTPO display
    • 6.53-inch (2520 × 1080 pixels) FHD+ E5 AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 730 GPU
    • 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage
    • OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12
    • Dual SIM
    • 50MP + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,600 mAh (typical) battery
    vivo X Note

    vivo X Note

    Key Specs

    • 7-inch (3080 × 1440 pixels) 2K+ E5 AMOLED LTPO display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 730 GPU
    • 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB UFS 3.1 storage
    • OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12
    • Dual SIM
    • 50MP + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera with f/2.45 aperture
    • In-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, barometer
    • USB Type-C Audio, Stereo speakers
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery

    Story first published: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 5:08 [IST]
