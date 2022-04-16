Week 15, 2022 Launch Roundup: Infinix Hot 11 2022, iQOO Neo6, Moto G52, vivo X Fold, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

A lot of interesting things happened in the 15th week of 2022. While the upcoming folding smartphone from Vivo -- the Vivo X Fold has been leaked online, there were also updates about the Vivo X70 series of smartphones.

Additionally, iQOO teased the launch of the neo 6, which is a mid-range 5G smartphone based on a Qualcomm processor. Similarly, Oppo launched the F21 series of smartphones along with new TWS wireless earphones -- OPPO Enco Air2 Pro. Here are all the interesting tech updates from the 15th week of 2022.

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Key Specs 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen

Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor - Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 11 with XOS 7.6

13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery boAt Airdopes 500 ANC with Hybrid ANC Key Specs up to 35dB Active Noise Cancellation via its Hybrid ANC technology that helps in cancelling out the unwanted background noise and helps you stay in your zone.

Ambient Mode for transparency to keep you aware of nise in your surroundings even while you are listening to music.

8mm drivers offer a truly immersive experience.

ENx Environmental Noise Cancellation tech ensures a smooth delivery of your voice via calls and lets you be heard crystal clear.

The in-ear detection feature provides a smooth play or pause function for your playback

The BEAST Mode equipped earbuds offer low latency playback time, which is suitable for multiple forms of entertainment, including casual gaming sessions.

The IWP tech makes it easier to power on the earbuds, which occurs as soon as you open the case lid when the earbuds are being kept inside.

IPX4 rated, protecting the earbuds from sweat during your workouts.

Change tracks and wake up your default smart voice assistant via easy Touch Controls.

150mAh battery offers up a total playback time of up to 28 hours with the case including up to 5.5 hours of playtime per earbud (non-ANC mode).

ASAP Charge offers up to 60 minutes of playtime in just 5 minutes of charge. iQOO Neo6 Key Specs 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 730 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 12GBLPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 12MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,700 mAh (Typical) / 4,580mAh (minimum) battery Moto G52 Key Specs 6.6-inch FHD+ (2400×1080 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 12 with My UX

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery OPPO Enco Air2 Pro Key Specs 12.4mm composite titanized diaphragm driver for thumping bass,

crystal-clear treble, and rich mid-range tones

Bluetooth 5.2 with AAC/SBC codec

Active Noise cancellation up to 25db, Transparency mode

AI Noise cancellation for calls

Super-low 94ms-latency Game Mode

Touch controls to answer calls, change tracks, switch between

ANC and Transparency mode, adjust volume or switch between devices. Double tap any bud to take a photo

Dust and Water-resistant (IP54)

43mAh battery OPPO F21 Pro Key Specs 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable memory with microSD

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (typical) battery OPPO F21 Pro 5G

Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 60Hz AMOLED display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 6nm 5G SoC with Adreno 619 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage

Expandable memory with microSD

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (typical) battery vivo Pad Key Specs 11-inch (2560 x 1600) WQXGA 16:10 LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 11 with OriginOS HD

13MP + 8MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, NFC

8,040 mAh battery vivo X Fold Key Specs

8.03-inch (2160 x 1916 pixels) 2K+ E5 AMOLED LTPO display

6.53-inch (2520 × 1080 pixels) FHD+ E5 AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 730 GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage

OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12

Dual SIM

50MP + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,600 mAh (typical) battery vivo X Note Key Specs

7-inch (3080 × 1440 pixels) 2K+ E5 AMOLED LTPO display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 730 GPU

8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB UFS 3.1 storage

OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12

Dual SIM

50MP + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera with f/2.45 aperture

In-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, barometer

USB Type-C Audio, Stereo speakers

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery

