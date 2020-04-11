Week 16, 2020 Launch Roundup: Galaxy A51, HONOR Play 4T Pro, Galaxy A71, TCL 10 Pro And More

When it comes to newly launched smartphones, there is a whole lot of such devices that have been launched by the South Korean tech giant Samsung. The company has unveiled a slew of next-generation Galaxy A series smartphones including a couple of 5G smartphones.

Furthermore, the TCL unveiled a trio of smartphones back in CES 2020 in January this year. Now, the company has launched these smartphones completely revealing all the details regarding these devices including the pricing and availability. Here's a roundup of all the smartphones launched in week 16 for you.

HONOR Play 4T Pro

Honor Play 4T Pro has been launched with Android Q OS, an octa-core Kirin 810 SoC, 128GB of storage space, 6GB of RAM, a 4000mAh battery, and a 6.3-inch OLED display.

HONOR Play 4T

Launched alongside the Honor Play 4T, this new smartphone comes with a 6.39-inch IPS LCD display, a Kirin 710 SoC, 128GB storage space, and a 4000mAh battery among other highlights.

Samsung Galaxy A11

Samsung Galaxy A11 has been announced with a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O display, a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP primary sensor, 32GB storage space, and a 4000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A21

Samsung Galaxy A21 bestows a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, 32GB storage space, a 4000mah battery, a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 16MP primary sensor, and much more.

Samsung Galaxy A41

Samsung Galaxy A41 comes with a 6.1-inch Super AMOLED display, a MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, a 3500mAh battery, 64GB storage space, and more.

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G has been unveiled with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, an octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM, and 5G support as its name indicates.

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G adorns a 6.7-inch FHD+ display, an octa-core Exynos 980 SoC, a 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support and 5G connectivity.

HUAWEI Smart Screen X65

HUAWEI Smart Screen X65 is a 65-inch OLED TV with support for HDR10 running the company's proprietary HarmonyOS and powered by Honghu 898 processor.

TCL 10 5G

TCL 10 5G bestows a 6.39-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution, a Snapdragon 765G SoC, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage space and a 4500mAh battery.

TCL 10 Pro

TCL 10 Pro makes use of a 6.47-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 675 SoC, 128GB storage space, and a 4500mAh battery.

TCL 10L

TCL 10L is the most affordable device in the trio and comes with a Snapdragon 665 SoC, 6GB RAM, 64GB storage space, and a 4000mAh battery.

Infinix Note 7

Infinix Note 7 has been launched with a 6.95-inch IPS LCD display, Helio G70 SoC, 128GB storage space, and a capacious 5000mAh battery.

Infinix Note 7 Lite

Infinix Note 7 Lite comes fitted with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, 4GB RAM, Android 10 and a 5000mAh battery as well.