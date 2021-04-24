Just In
Week 17, 2021 Launch Roundup: Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, Realme Q3 Pro, POCO M2, TECNO Spark 7P, And More
Technology space is being flooded with new launches every month. We see a new product across different categories such as smartphones, smart TVs, digital accessories, cameras, other others quite frequently. We have been compiling a list of new product launch and trending ones in a week. Since we are heading towards week 18 of 2021, it would be the right time for a launch roundup of week 17.
Starting the list off with smartphones, Realme took the wraps off its anticipated Realme 8 5G, while Motorola expanded its mid-range smartphone series with the Moto G60 and the Moto G Fusion. Oppo and Techno also launched their new offerings dubbed A74 and the Spark 7P. We have also witnessed new smart TV launches in the market including Mi TV Q1 and the Mi QLED TV 75-inch. Xiaomi's Mi 11X series comprising the standard and the Mi 11X Pro variant has also gone official. Take a look at the entire list below:
Mi TV Q1 / Mi QLED TV (75″)
Key Specs
- 75-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) 4K display with MEMC 120Hz refresh rate, 178-degree viewing angle, 100% NTSC Color Gamut, 95% DCI-P3 color gamut, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)
- Quad core MediaTek MT9611 (A55) processor with Mali G52 MP2 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- Android 10
- WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz) (2×2 MIMO), Bluetooth 5.0, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x HDMI 2.0, 2 x USB, S/PDIF, 1 x 3.5mm headphone jack, Ethernet
- AV1, H.265, H.264, H.263, VP8/VP9/VC1, MPEG1/2/4, etc.
- Far-field microphones in TV support Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
- 30W ( 2 x 15W) 6 speaker system (4 woofers, 2 tweeters), Dolby Audio, DTS-HD
Xiaomi Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro
- 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Mi 11X - Octa Core Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- Mi 11X Pro - Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage for Mi 11X, 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12 based on Android 11
- Mi 11X - 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- Mi 11X Pro - 108MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4520mAh (Typical) battery
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Key Specs
- 6.81-inch (3200×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- 1.1-inch (126 x 294) AMOLED rear touch always-on display with 450 nits (peak) brightness
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 12GB LPPDDR5 6400MHz RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12 based on Android 11
- 50MP rear camera + 48MP + 48MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery
Realme Q3 Pro
- 6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Up to 2.6GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1100 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (Typical) battery
Realme Q3 5G
- 6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 570 CPUs) Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (Typical) battery
Garmin Venu 2 and Venu 2S GPS smartwatches
Key Specs
- The Venu 2 series is available in two sizes (Venu 2: 45mm watch case with 22mm band and the Venu 2S: 40mm watch case with 18mm band).
- Features stainless steel bezel and hardware and industry-standard quick release silicone band.
- Durable Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 touchscreen AMOLED display with optional, always-on mode.
- Enhanced battery life (Venu 2: Up to 11 days in smartwatch mode, up to 8 hours in GPS mode + music; Venu 2S: Up to 10 days in smartwatch mode, up to 7 hours in GPS mode + music)
- Rapid battery recharge with 10 minutes of charging adds up to 1 day of smartwatch mode battery life or 1 hour of GPS + music battery life. Extend the time further with new battery saver mode.
Daiwa 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV
Key Specs
- A-50 Quad Core Processor 4K UHD with A+ Grade Panel The Big Wall HDR10 Quantum Luminit Technology
- 2GB RAM
- 16 GB Internal Storage
- dbx-tv Certified Apps (Cloud TV Certified AOSP) 1700000+ Hours of Content with Certified Apps Content Discovery Engine
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Android 9.0
- 20W Surround Sound Box Speakers 10000 + Free Movies OTA Updates E-Share (Screen
- Mirroring & Air Mouse Support
RAEGR RapidLink 400 car
Key Specs
- EFFICIENT QUICK CHARGING: RAEGR RapidLink 38W Fast USB + Type-C car charger supporting PD 20W(Max) and QC 18W(Max) high output, can fast charge all prevailing phones at the same time. The PD port, 3X faster on charging speed, can fast charge Note 10/10+, iPhone 12/12 Mini/12 Pro/12 Pro Max/11/Pro/Max, iPhone X/XS/XR/8/8 Plus/SE, Pixel 3/3a/XL, etc.; Quick Charge 3.0 port, charges devices from 0% to 50% within 30 minutes, compatible with Galaxy S8/S9/S10/Plus, Note 8/9/Plus, etc.
- PERFECT FIT: RapidLink 400 is a Mini size car charger. Thumb-sized car charger perfectly fits and sits snugly with most cigarette lighters, freeing up more space and providing you comfortable aesthetic.
- CHARGER TWO DEVICES SIMULTANEOUSLY: RapidLink 400 equipped with Type-C (PD 3.0) port with max output 20W and USB Type-A (QC 3.0) port max output 18W.
- SAFER & DURABLE : The solid full metal body features exquisite texture, efficient heat dissipation, offers scratch-resistant to get durable and protects your devices from over heating, over-voltage, over-current.
- [PACKAGE & WARRANTY] Package contains 1 x 38W Car Charger & 1 x 3.3ft Type-C to Type-C Cable. We offer 1 Year Replacement Warranty against manufacturing defects . To activate additional 6 Month warranty, Scan QR code on the package. HASSLE FREE and ZERO Risk purchase guarantee for every customers.
RAEGR RapidLink 350
Key Specs
- EFFICIENT QUICK CHARGING: RAEGR RapidLink 350 is 30W Type-C car charger supporting PD 30 W high output, can fast charge all devices. The PD port, 3X faster on charging speed, can fast charge Note 10/10+, iPhone 12/12 Mini/12 Pro/12 Pro Max/11/Pro/Max, iPhone X/XS/XR/8/8 Plus/SE, Pixel 3/3a/XL, etc.
- PERFECT FIT: RapidLink 350 is a Mini size car charger. Thumb-sized car charger perfectly fits and sits snugly with most cigarette lighters, freeing up more space and providing you comfortable aesthetic.
- TINY DESIGN: Plugs into the standard DC socket of most vehicle. It fits flush against the console and includes a foldable handle for pulling it out.
- SAFER & DURABLE : The solid full metal body features exquisite texture, efficient heat dissipation, offers scratch-resistant to get durable and protects your devices from over heating, over-voltage, over-current.
- [PACKAGE & WARRANTY] Package contains 1 x 30W Car Charger & 1 x 3.3ft Type-C to Type-C Cable.
Realme 8 5G
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with up to 600 nits brightness, 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- 48MP rear camera + 2MP B&W + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera with f/2.1 aperture
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Acer Spin 7
Key Specs
- 14-inch Full HD (1920×1080) IPS display with support for stylus, 250-nits brightness, Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform with Kryo 495 Octa-core CPU with up to 3GHz speed and Adreno 685 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x and 512GB UFS storage
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- 720p webcam
- 5G - Sub-6 GHz and mmWave, 4G LTE
- 56WH battery with up to 29 hours of backup
Sony BRAVIA X75 4K Smart Android TV
Key Specs
- a 50-inch 4K Ultra HD display with a 96 percent screen-to-body ratio
- The screen supports the Quantum Luminit Technology and HDR10 for better color reproduction.
- It is powered by an A-55 Quad-core processor
- 2GB of RAM
- There is support for 16GB of internal storage
- three HDMI ports, two USBs, Wi-Fi, one Optical Output, Ethernet, 2AV In, E-share for screen mirroring
- Bluetooth
Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro
Key Specs
- Pure Sound via Targeted Active Noise Cancelling: Choose your scenario via the Soundcore app and listen as ambient sounds disappear to leave you with nothing but pure sound.
- PureNote Driver Technology: Get a 45% boost to your bass, and a 30% wider frequency bandwidth than ordinary drivers. Drivers coated with 10 hardened nano-layers offer incredible stiffness to generate stunning accuracy and clarity.
- HearID Personalized EQ: To ensure a perfect listening experience, HearID intelligently analyses your unique hearing profile and creates a tailor-made sound setup just for your ears. Or take complete control of the sound with the adjustable EQ or 22 preset sound profiles.
- Up to 26 Hours of Playtime: Get 7 hours of playback from a single charge on the earbuds with up to 3 recharges from the charging case.
- Clear Calls: 6 noise-cancelling microphones with noise reduction ensure your voice is isolated and transmitted in high-clarity for a face-to-face experience.
Truke Fit1+, Buds Q1, Buds S1
Truke Fit1+
Key Specs
- [Bluetooth 5.1 Superior Connectivity] : These Bluetooth Earbuds are equipped with power-efficient Bluetooth v5.1 that supports low power consumption, superior connectivity and compatible with all Android, Windows & IOS devices.
- [12hrs Playtime Single Charge] : truke Fit 1+ TWS offers a Playtime of up to 12hours on single charge. Get an additional playtime of up to 36hours using 300mAh Charging Case. Making a total of up to 48hours of playtime.
- [Low Latency 85ms] : Enjoy a best Gaming experience with Dedicated Gaming Mode and low latency of up tp 85ms with SBC Codec. Tap 3 times on right earpods to enter Gaming Mode.
- [Powerful Deep Bass] : Experience Deep Bass and Powerful Music with 10mm Real Copper Driver Speakers powered by AAC Codec support on your truke Fit 1+ Headphone.
- [6 Months Warranty] : truke Fit 1+ Truly Wireless Earphones with Mic come with 6 Months Warranty from date of purchase. Mandatory registration is required on truke website within 10 days of purchase.
- [IPX4 Sweat Resistant] : With IPX4 water-resistant rating, these earphones are your best buddies to carry to your daily Gym sessions. Enrich your morning walks in the park with truke airpods.
- [Lightweight Secure Fit] : truke Fit 1+ are designed for All Day Comfortable and Secure Fit Earphone.
- [ERGONOMIC DESIGN]: With a Balanced Signature Sound, 3 pairs of changeable silicon eartips and 45 degree angled earbuds, truke Fit 1 Bluetooth Earphones are great for all day listening without fatigue.
Buds Q1
Key Specs
- [Quad Mic with ENC]: truke Buds Q1 comes with Dual-Mic in each earbud and Environmental Noise Cancellation technology. Enjoy a Rich Calling Experience. These Bluetooth Earbuds are equipped with power-efficient Bluetooth v5.1 that supports low power consumption, superior connectivity and compatible with all Android, Windows & IOS devices.
- [10hrs Playtime Single Charge]: truke Bassbuds Q1 TWS offers a Playtime of up to 10hours on single charge. Get an additional playtime of up to 50hours using 400mAh Charging Case. Making a total of up to 60hours of playtime.
- [Tap to Control]: Enjoy easy access to Answer Call or Change Music tracks using Touch Control of these Wireless Earbuds. Tap 2 times of left earbuds to access your preferred Google voice assistant or Apple Siri.
- [Low Latency 85ms]: Enjoy a best Gaming experience with Dedicated Gaming Mode and low latency of up to 85ms with SBC Codec. Tap 3 times of right earpods to enter Gaming Mode.
- [Powerful Deep Bass]: Experience Deep Bass and Powerful Music with 10mm Real Copper Driver Speakers powered by AAC Codec support on your truke Q1 Headphone.
- [6 Months Warranty]: truke Buds Q1 Truly Wireless Earphones with Mic come with 6 Months Warranty from date of purchase. Mandatory registration is required on truke website within 10 days of purchase.
- [Lightweight Secure Fit]: truke Buds Q1 weigh only 4 grams each, are designed for All Day Comfortable and Secure Fit Earphone.
- [IPX4 Sweat Resistant]: With IPX4 water-resistant rating, these earphones are your best buddies to carry to your daily Gym sessions. Enrich your morning walks in the park with truke airpods.
Buds S1
Key Specs
- [Quad Mic with ENC] : truke Buds S1 comes with Dual-Mic in each earbud and Environmental Noise Cancellation technology. Enjoy a Rich Calling Experience. These Bluetooth Earbuds are equipped with power-efficient Bluetooth v5.1 that supports low power consumption, superior connectivity and compatible with all Android, Windows & IOS devices.
- [Premium Sliding Case] : Carry your vibe wherever you go with the Premium Sliding Case Design. truke Buds S1 Earbuds have an Ergonomic in-ear design and come with IPX4 Certification. These earphones are your best buddies to carry to your daily Gym sessions. Enrich your morning walks in the park with truke airpods.
- [10hrs Playtime Single Charge] : truke Bassbuds S1 TWS offers a Playtime of up to 10hours on single charge. Get an additional playtime of up to 62hours using 500mAh Charging Case. Making a total of up to 72hours of playtime.
- [Tap to Control] : Enjoy easy access to Answer Call or Change Music tracks using Touch Control of these Wireless Earbuds. Tap 2 times of left earbuds to access your preferred Google voice assistant or Apple Siri.
- [Low Latency 85ms] : Enjoy a best Gaming experience with Dedicated Gaming Mode and low latency of up tp 85ms with SBC Codec. Tap 3 times of right earpods to enter Gaming Mode.
- [6 Months Warranty] : truke Buds S1 Truly Wireless Earphones with Mic come with 6 Months Warranty from date of purchase. Mandatory registration is required on truke website within 10 days of purchase.
- [Lightweight Secure Fit] : truke Buds S1 weigh only 4 grams each, are designed for All Day Comfortable and Secure Fit Earphone.
- [Powerful Deep Bass] : Experience Deep Bass and Powerful Music with 10mm Dyanmic Driver Speakers powered by AAC Codec support on your truke S1 Headphone.
POCO M2
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 1.8GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Apple launches 24-inch iMac with 4.5K Retina display Key Specs 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores 7-core GPU 16-core Neural Engine 256GB SSD Configurable to 512GB or 1TBfor 2-port model 8GB unified memory (24-inch) 4.5K Retina display 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 image signal processor 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 wireless networking IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac compatible macOS
Key Specs
- 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores 7-core GPU 16-core Neural Engine
- 256GB SSD
- Configurable to 512GB or 1TBfor 2-port model
- 8GB unified memory
- (24-inch) 4.5K Retina display
- 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 image signal processor
- 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 wireless networking IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac compatible
- macOS
Apple new iPad Pro
Key Specs
- 11-inch (2388 x 1668 pixels) Liquid Retina display with P3 Color Gamut, 600 nits brightness, 264 PPI
- 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048pixels) Liquid Retina display with P3 Color Gamut, 600 nits brightness, 264 PPI
- Octa-Core A12Z Bionic 7nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 8-core GPU and M12 motion coprocessor
- 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB variants
- iPadOS 13.4
- Rear Camera: Main wide Camera: 12MP, f/1.8 aperture, Secondary Ultra wide Angle: 10MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture and 125° field of view, 5P lens, Hybrid IR filter, Quad-LED True Tone flash,
- 7MP front-facing FaceTime camera, f/2.2 aperture, Portrait mode
- Portrait Lighting, Retina Flash, SmartHDR
- Five microphones for calls, video recording, and audio recording, Four speaker audio
- 4G LTE (optional), Wi‑Fi 6 (802.11ax) (2.4GHz and 5GHz); HT80 with MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C
- Dimensions (11-inch): 247.6x 178.5x 5.9mm; Weight: 471g
- Dimensions (12.9-inch): 280.6x 214.9 x 5.9mm; Weight: 641g
- 11-inch - 28.65-watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery with Up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi-Fi, watching video, or listening to music,
- 12.9-inch - 36.71-watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery with Up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi-Fi, watching video, or listening to music
Apple AirTag device tracker
Key Specs
- Rated IP67 (maximum depth of 1 metre up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529
- Bluetooth for proximity finding Apple-designed U1 chip for Ultra Wideband and Precision Finding NFC tap for Lost Mode
- Built-in speaker
- User-replaceable CR2032 coin cell battery
- Accelerometer Sensor
Apple launches new Apple TV 4K
Key Specs
- Capacity 32GB2 64GB2
- Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology
- IR transmitter
- Lightning connector for charging
- Rechargeable battery providing months of battery life on a single charge (with typical daily usage)
- Charging via USB to computer system or power adapter (sold separately)
- Control your TV or receiver via IR or CEC.3
- HDMI 2.1
- 802.11ax Wi‑Fi 6 with MIMO; simultaneous dual band (2.4GHz and 5GHz)
- Thread
- Gigabit Ethernet
- Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology
- IR receiver
- Built-in power supply
- A12 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture Processor
- Requires 802.11 wireless, Ethernet network or broadband internet access
- Requires 4K and HDR TV for 4K and HDR streaming
- Compatible with HD and UHD TVs with HDMI4
- Compatible with Bluetooth keyboards5
TECNO Spark 7P
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 display with 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal storage; expandable with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- HiOS 7.5 based on Android 11
- 16MP primary, portrait camera, AI camera, Quad LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera, dual LED flash
- Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
BlueParrott M300-XT noise cancelling Bluetooth headset
Key Specs
- Blocks out background noise. The c300-xt delivers 80% noise cancellation - ensuring you can hear and be heard, however demanding the environment you work in.
- Talk throughout the day. With over 10 hours of talk time, and offering up to 5 days of standby time, The c300-xt is an all-day solution that won't let you down.
- High performance Made compact. The c300-xt enables superior conversation quality in a lightweight design, while offering an integrated Hardware/software solution via an open software development Kit.
- Focus on the job at hand. The C300-XT features BlueParrott VoiceControl, allowing you to operate your headset hands-free - letting you talk to colleagues and customers safely, and unhindered.Supported Bluetooth profiles:Advanced Audio Distribution (A2DP) v1.3.1, hands-free profile v1.7, headset profile v1.2, phone book access profile (PBAP) v1.1.1
- Built to last, whatever the condition. Comfortable, lightweight, and IP54 rated for water and dust resistance, The c300-xt has been engineered for all-day wearing, whether you work indoors or outdoors - in temperatures Hot or cold.
- Included Components: Blueparrott C300-Xt Hdst, Over-The-Head Wearing Style, 2 X Behind-The-Neck Wearing Style (Left & Right), 4 X Ear Hooks, 5 X Ear Gels, Leatherette Ear Cushion, Foam Ear Cushion, Usb Cable, Automotive Charger, Gsg, Warning And Warranty Sheets
OPPO A74 5G
- 6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ 90Hz LTPS LCD Hyper-color screen, up to 550 nits nits brightness
- Octa Core Snapdragon 480 8nm Mobile Platform (2GHz x 2+1.8GHz x 6 Kryo 540 CPUs) with Adreno 619 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11
- 48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP macro cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4890mAh (minimum) battery
FitBit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
Key Specs
- 0.76-inch AMOLED display
- 124x206 pixels & 326 PPI density
- Heart rate monitor
- SpO2
- Stainless steel case: white/black/orchid
- Width: 17.6mm
- Length: 36.30 mm
- Height: 10.05 mm
- Display size: 9.672mm x 16.068mm. 0.76"diagonal
Moto G40 Fusion And Moto G60
- 6.8-inch (1080 × 2460 pixels) Full HD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage (G40 Fusion only) / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- G60 - 108MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- G40 Fusion - 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP (16MP in G40 Fusion) front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
- 6000mAh (Typical) battery
Acer Predator Helios 300
Key Specs
- 15.6 inches Full HD LED Backlit IPS ComfyView Display
- 16 GB RAM
- 1 TB Internal Memory
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS
- 4 cell Battery
boAt Airdopes 701 ANC
Key Specs
- 9mm drivers, Bluetooth v5.0, compatible with Android & iOS
- Hybrid ANC can reduce the surrounding noise up to 30dB
- Crystal Mode (Ambient Mode) for ambient sound
- Two microphones per earbud for ENx Technology for Environmental Noise Cancellation
- IWP Instant Pairing Technology
- BEAST Mode for a low latency gaming experience
- Lightweight Ergonomic design with Touch Controls, Quirky & Intuitive LEDs, Instant Voice Assistant.
- IPX7 ratings for water & sweat resistance
- 50mAh battery in buds offer up to 5.5 hours of battery life and 550mAh
OPPO A54
- 6.51-inch (1600 ×720 pixels) HD+19:9 display with 480 nits (Typ.), 550 nits (Typ. under sunlight), 60Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling rate
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Splash resistant (IPX4)
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4890mAh (minimum) battery
Infinix Hot 10 Play
- 6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 mini-drop display
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- XOS 7.0 based on Android 10
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
DJI Mavic Air 2S
Key Specs
- New MasterShots feature lets the drone autonomously plan a flight path, choose from three different image capture modes, including Proximity, Portrait or Landscape, and start recording classic aerial footage. Pilots can choose different themes and the DJI Fly app will generate a unique video that's ready to be shared with the world.
- Uses four high-grade antennas and the latest version of DJI's proprietary OcuSync 3 transmission tech that now can transmit 1080p videos up to 12 km through.
- Features FocusTrack that includes a suite of programmed modes like Spotlight 2.0, ActiveTrack 4.0 and Point of Interest 3.0 that easily mimic the focus, control and movement of a professional video operator.
- Newly upgraded front, rear, bottom and top obstacle sensors incorporate binocular zooming technology to recognize incoming objects from further away at faster speeds.
- The most advanced version of Advanced Pilot Assistance System (APAS) 4.0 allows the drone to autonomously and seamlessly maneuver around, under and over obstacles.
- AirSense system warns drone pilots of nearby airplanes and helicopters transmitting ADS-B signals, so the drone can be quickly moved to a safer location.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
14,999
-
18,507
-
11,560
-
15,003
-
9,940
-
34,390
-
53,975
-
39,611
-
24,361
-
20,710