Week 17, 2021 Launch Roundup: Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, Realme Q3 Pro, POCO M2, TECNO Spark 7P, And More

Starting the list off with smartphones, Realme took the wraps off its anticipated Realme 8 5G, while Motorola expanded its mid-range smartphone series with the Moto G60 and the Moto G Fusion. Oppo and Techno also launched their new offerings dubbed A74 and the Spark 7P. We have also witnessed new smart TV launches in the market including Mi TV Q1 and the Mi QLED TV 75-inch. Xiaomi's Mi 11X series comprising the standard and the Mi 11X Pro variant has also gone official. Take a look at the entire list below:

Mi TV Q1 / Mi QLED TV (75″)

Key Specs

75-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) 4K display with MEMC 120Hz refresh rate, 178-degree viewing angle, 100% NTSC Color Gamut, 95% DCI-P3 color gamut, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)

Quad core MediaTek MT9611 (A55) processor with Mali G52 MP2 GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB storage

Android 10

WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz) (2×2 MIMO), Bluetooth 5.0, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x HDMI 2.0, 2 x USB, S/PDIF, 1 x 3.5mm headphone jack, Ethernet

AV1, H.265, H.264, H.263, VP8/VP9/VC1, MPEG1/2/4, etc.

Far-field microphones in TV support Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

30W ( 2 x 15W) 6 speaker system (4 woofers, 2 tweeters), Dolby Audio, DTS-HD

Xiaomi Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Mi 11X - Octa Core Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

Mi 11X Pro - Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage for Mi 11X, 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12 based on Android 11

Mi 11X - 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

Mi 11X Pro - 108MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE

4520mAh (Typical) battery

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Key Specs

6.81-inch (3200×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

1.1-inch (126 x 294) AMOLED rear touch always-on display with 450 nits (peak) brightness

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

12GB LPPDDR5 6400MHz RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12 based on Android 11

50MP rear camera + 48MP + 48MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery

Realme Q3 Pro

Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Up to 2.6GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1100 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (Typical) battery

Realme Q3 5G

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 570 CPUs) Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (Typical) battery

Garmin Venu 2 and Venu 2S GPS smartwatches

Key Specs

The Venu 2 series is available in two sizes (Venu 2: 45mm watch case with 22mm band and the Venu 2S: 40mm watch case with 18mm band).

Features stainless steel bezel and hardware and industry-standard quick release silicone band.

Durable Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 touchscreen AMOLED display with optional, always-on mode.

Enhanced battery life (Venu 2: Up to 11 days in smartwatch mode, up to 8 hours in GPS mode + music; Venu 2S: Up to 10 days in smartwatch mode, up to 7 hours in GPS mode + music)

Rapid battery recharge with 10 minutes of charging adds up to 1 day of smartwatch mode battery life or 1 hour of GPS + music battery life. Extend the time further with new battery saver mode.

Daiwa 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV

Key Specs

A-50 Quad Core Processor 4K UHD with A+ Grade Panel The Big Wall HDR10 Quantum Luminit Technology

2GB RAM

16 GB Internal Storage

dbx-tv Certified Apps (Cloud TV Certified AOSP) 1700000+ Hours of Content with Certified Apps Content Discovery Engine

Bluetooth Connectivity

Android 9.0

20W Surround Sound Box Speakers 10000 + Free Movies OTA Updates E-Share (Screen

Mirroring & Air Mouse Support

RAEGR RapidLink 400 car

Key Specs

EFFICIENT QUICK CHARGING: RAEGR RapidLink 38W Fast USB + Type-C car charger supporting PD 20W(Max) and QC 18W(Max) high output, can fast charge all prevailing phones at the same time. The PD port, 3X faster on charging speed, can fast charge Note 10/10+, iPhone 12/12 Mini/12 Pro/12 Pro Max/11/Pro/Max, iPhone X/XS/XR/8/8 Plus/SE, Pixel 3/3a/XL, etc.; Quick Charge 3.0 port, charges devices from 0% to 50% within 30 minutes, compatible with Galaxy S8/S9/S10/Plus, Note 8/9/Plus, etc.

PERFECT FIT: RapidLink 400 is a Mini size car charger. Thumb-sized car charger perfectly fits and sits snugly with most cigarette lighters, freeing up more space and providing you comfortable aesthetic.

CHARGER TWO DEVICES SIMULTANEOUSLY: RapidLink 400 equipped with Type-C (PD 3.0) port with max output 20W and USB Type-A (QC 3.0) port max output 18W.

SAFER & DURABLE : The solid full metal body features exquisite texture, efficient heat dissipation, offers scratch-resistant to get durable and protects your devices from over heating, over-voltage, over-current.

[PACKAGE & WARRANTY] Package contains 1 x 38W Car Charger & 1 x 3.3ft Type-C to Type-C Cable. We offer 1 Year Replacement Warranty against manufacturing defects . To activate additional 6 Month warranty, Scan QR code on the package. HASSLE FREE and ZERO Risk purchase guarantee for every customers.

RAEGR RapidLink 350

Key Specs

EFFICIENT QUICK CHARGING: RAEGR RapidLink 350 is 30W Type-C car charger supporting PD 30 W high output, can fast charge all devices. The PD port, 3X faster on charging speed, can fast charge Note 10/10+, iPhone 12/12 Mini/12 Pro/12 Pro Max/11/Pro/Max, iPhone X/XS/XR/8/8 Plus/SE, Pixel 3/3a/XL, etc.

PERFECT FIT: RapidLink 350 is a Mini size car charger. Thumb-sized car charger perfectly fits and sits snugly with most cigarette lighters, freeing up more space and providing you comfortable aesthetic.

TINY DESIGN: Plugs into the standard DC socket of most vehicle. It fits flush against the console and includes a foldable handle for pulling it out.

SAFER & DURABLE : The solid full metal body features exquisite texture, efficient heat dissipation, offers scratch-resistant to get durable and protects your devices from over heating, over-voltage, over-current.

[PACKAGE & WARRANTY] Package contains 1 x 30W Car Charger & 1 x 3.3ft Type-C to Type-C Cable.

Realme 8 5G

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with up to 600 nits brightness, 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

48MP rear camera + 2MP B&W + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera with f/2.1 aperture

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Acer Spin 7

Key Specs

14-inch Full HD (1920×1080) IPS display with support for stylus, 250-nits brightness, Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform with Kryo 495 Octa-core CPU with up to 3GHz speed and Adreno 685 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x and 512GB UFS storage

Windows 10 Pro 64-bit

720p webcam

5G - Sub-6 GHz and mmWave, 4G LTE

56WH battery with up to 29 hours of backup

Sony BRAVIA X75 4K Smart Android TV

Key Specs

a 50-inch 4K Ultra HD display with a 96 percent screen-to-body ratio

The screen supports the Quantum Luminit Technology and HDR10 for better color reproduction.

It is powered by an A-55 Quad-core processor

2GB of RAM

There is support for 16GB of internal storage

three HDMI ports, two USBs, Wi-Fi, one Optical Output, Ethernet, 2AV In, E-share for screen mirroring

Bluetooth

Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro

Key Specs

Pure Sound via Targeted Active Noise Cancelling: Choose your scenario via the Soundcore app and listen as ambient sounds disappear to leave you with nothing but pure sound.

PureNote Driver Technology: Get a 45% boost to your bass, and a 30% wider frequency bandwidth than ordinary drivers. Drivers coated with 10 hardened nano-layers offer incredible stiffness to generate stunning accuracy and clarity.

HearID Personalized EQ: To ensure a perfect listening experience, HearID intelligently analyses your unique hearing profile and creates a tailor-made sound setup just for your ears. Or take complete control of the sound with the adjustable EQ or 22 preset sound profiles.

Up to 26 Hours of Playtime: Get 7 hours of playback from a single charge on the earbuds with up to 3 recharges from the charging case.

Clear Calls: 6 noise-cancelling microphones with noise reduction ensure your voice is isolated and transmitted in high-clarity for a face-to-face experience.

Truke Fit1+, Buds Q1, Buds S1

Truke Fit1+

Key Specs

[Bluetooth 5.1 Superior Connectivity] : These Bluetooth Earbuds are equipped with power-efficient Bluetooth v5.1 that supports low power consumption, superior connectivity and compatible with all Android, Windows & IOS devices.

[12hrs Playtime Single Charge] : truke Fit 1+ TWS offers a Playtime of up to 12hours on single charge. Get an additional playtime of up to 36hours using 300mAh Charging Case. Making a total of up to 48hours of playtime.

[Low Latency 85ms] : Enjoy a best Gaming experience with Dedicated Gaming Mode and low latency of up tp 85ms with SBC Codec. Tap 3 times on right earpods to enter Gaming Mode.

[Powerful Deep Bass] : Experience Deep Bass and Powerful Music with 10mm Real Copper Driver Speakers powered by AAC Codec support on your truke Fit 1+ Headphone.

[6 Months Warranty] : truke Fit 1+ Truly Wireless Earphones with Mic come with 6 Months Warranty from date of purchase. Mandatory registration is required on truke website within 10 days of purchase.

[IPX4 Sweat Resistant] : With IPX4 water-resistant rating, these earphones are your best buddies to carry to your daily Gym sessions. Enrich your morning walks in the park with truke airpods.

[Lightweight Secure Fit] : truke Fit 1+ are designed for All Day Comfortable and Secure Fit Earphone.

[ERGONOMIC DESIGN]: With a Balanced Signature Sound, 3 pairs of changeable silicon eartips and 45 degree angled earbuds, truke Fit 1 Bluetooth Earphones are great for all day listening without fatigue.



Buds Q1

Key Specs

[Quad Mic with ENC]: truke Buds Q1 comes with Dual-Mic in each earbud and Environmental Noise Cancellation technology. Enjoy a Rich Calling Experience. These Bluetooth Earbuds are equipped with power-efficient Bluetooth v5.1 that supports low power consumption, superior connectivity and compatible with all Android, Windows & IOS devices.

[10hrs Playtime Single Charge]: truke Bassbuds Q1 TWS offers a Playtime of up to 10hours on single charge. Get an additional playtime of up to 50hours using 400mAh Charging Case. Making a total of up to 60hours of playtime.

[Tap to Control]: Enjoy easy access to Answer Call or Change Music tracks using Touch Control of these Wireless Earbuds. Tap 2 times of left earbuds to access your preferred Google voice assistant or Apple Siri.

[Low Latency 85ms]: Enjoy a best Gaming experience with Dedicated Gaming Mode and low latency of up to 85ms with SBC Codec. Tap 3 times of right earpods to enter Gaming Mode.

[Powerful Deep Bass]: Experience Deep Bass and Powerful Music with 10mm Real Copper Driver Speakers powered by AAC Codec support on your truke Q1 Headphone.

[6 Months Warranty]: truke Buds Q1 Truly Wireless Earphones with Mic come with 6 Months Warranty from date of purchase. Mandatory registration is required on truke website within 10 days of purchase.

[Lightweight Secure Fit]: truke Buds Q1 weigh only 4 grams each, are designed for All Day Comfortable and Secure Fit Earphone.

[IPX4 Sweat Resistant]: With IPX4 water-resistant rating, these earphones are your best buddies to carry to your daily Gym sessions. Enrich your morning walks in the park with truke airpods.

Buds S1

Key Specs

[Quad Mic with ENC] : truke Buds S1 comes with Dual-Mic in each earbud and Environmental Noise Cancellation technology. Enjoy a Rich Calling Experience. These Bluetooth Earbuds are equipped with power-efficient Bluetooth v5.1 that supports low power consumption, superior connectivity and compatible with all Android, Windows & IOS devices.

[Premium Sliding Case] : Carry your vibe wherever you go with the Premium Sliding Case Design. truke Buds S1 Earbuds have an Ergonomic in-ear design and come with IPX4 Certification. These earphones are your best buddies to carry to your daily Gym sessions. Enrich your morning walks in the park with truke airpods.

[10hrs Playtime Single Charge] : truke Bassbuds S1 TWS offers a Playtime of up to 10hours on single charge. Get an additional playtime of up to 62hours using 500mAh Charging Case. Making a total of up to 72hours of playtime.

[Tap to Control] : Enjoy easy access to Answer Call or Change Music tracks using Touch Control of these Wireless Earbuds. Tap 2 times of left earbuds to access your preferred Google voice assistant or Apple Siri.

[Low Latency 85ms] : Enjoy a best Gaming experience with Dedicated Gaming Mode and low latency of up tp 85ms with SBC Codec. Tap 3 times of right earpods to enter Gaming Mode.

[6 Months Warranty] : truke Buds S1 Truly Wireless Earphones with Mic come with 6 Months Warranty from date of purchase. Mandatory registration is required on truke website within 10 days of purchase.

[Lightweight Secure Fit] : truke Buds S1 weigh only 4 grams each, are designed for All Day Comfortable and Secure Fit Earphone.

[Powerful Deep Bass] : Experience Deep Bass and Powerful Music with 10mm Dyanmic Driver Speakers powered by AAC Codec support on your truke S1 Headphone.

POCO M2

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 1.8GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Apple launches 24-inch iMac with 4.5K Retina display Key Specs 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores 7-core GPU 16-core Neural Engine 256GB SSD Configurable to 512GB or 1TBfor 2-port model 8GB unified memory (24-inch) 4.5K Retina display 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 image signal processor 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 wireless networking IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac compatible macOS

Key Specs

8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores 7-core GPU 16-core Neural Engine

256GB SSD

Configurable to 512GB or 1TBfor 2-port model

8GB unified memory

(24-inch) 4.5K Retina display

1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 image signal processor

802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 wireless networking IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac compatible

macOS

Apple new iPad Pro

Key Specs

11-inch (2388 x 1668 pixels) Liquid Retina display with P3 Color Gamut, 600 nits brightness, 264 PPI

12.9-inch (2732 x 2048pixels) Liquid Retina display with P3 Color Gamut, 600 nits brightness, 264 PPI

Octa-Core A12Z Bionic 7nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 8-core GPU and M12 motion coprocessor

128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB variants

iPadOS 13.4

Rear Camera: Main wide Camera: 12MP, f/1.8 aperture, Secondary Ultra wide Angle: 10MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture and 125° field of view, 5P lens, Hybrid IR filter, Quad-LED True Tone flash,

7MP front-facing FaceTime camera, f/2.2 aperture, Portrait mode

Portrait Lighting, Retina Flash, SmartHDR

Five microphones for calls, video recording, and audio recording, Four speaker audio

4G LTE (optional), Wi‑Fi 6 (802.11ax) (2.4GHz and 5GHz); HT80 with MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C

Dimensions (11-inch): 247.6x 178.5x 5.9mm; Weight: 471g

Dimensions (12.9-inch): 280.6x 214.9 x 5.9mm; Weight: 641g

11-inch - 28.65-watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery with Up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi-Fi, watching video, or listening to music,

12.9-inch - 36.71-watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery with Up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi-Fi, watching video, or listening to music

Apple AirTag device tracker

Key Specs

Rated IP67 (maximum depth of 1 metre up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529

Bluetooth for proximity finding Apple-designed U1 chip for Ultra Wideband and Precision Finding NFC tap for Lost Mode

Built-in speaker

User-replaceable CR2032 coin cell battery

Accelerometer Sensor

Apple launches new Apple TV 4K

Key Specs

Capacity 32GB2 64GB2

Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology

IR transmitter

Lightning connector for charging

Rechargeable battery providing months of battery life on a single charge (with typical daily usage)

Charging via USB to computer system or power adapter (sold separately)

Control your TV or receiver via IR or CEC.3

HDMI 2.1

802.11ax Wi‑Fi 6 with MIMO; simultaneous dual band (2.4GHz and 5GHz)

Thread

Gigabit Ethernet

Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology

IR receiver

Built-in power supply

A12 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture Processor

Requires 802.11 wireless, Ethernet network or broadband internet access

Requires 4K and HDR TV for 4K and HDR streaming

Compatible with HD and UHD TVs with HDMI4

Compatible with Bluetooth keyboards5

TECNO Spark 7P

Key Specs

6.8-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 display with 90Hz refresh rate

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal storage; expandable with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

HiOS 7.5 based on Android 11

16MP primary, portrait camera, AI camera, Quad LED flash

8MP front-facing camera, dual LED flash

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

BlueParrott M300-XT noise cancelling Bluetooth headset

Key Specs

Blocks out background noise. The c300-xt delivers 80% noise cancellation - ensuring you can hear and be heard, however demanding the environment you work in.

Talk throughout the day. With over 10 hours of talk time, and offering up to 5 days of standby time, The c300-xt is an all-day solution that won't let you down.

High performance Made compact. The c300-xt enables superior conversation quality in a lightweight design, while offering an integrated Hardware/software solution via an open software development Kit.

Focus on the job at hand. The C300-XT features BlueParrott VoiceControl, allowing you to operate your headset hands-free - letting you talk to colleagues and customers safely, and unhindered.Supported Bluetooth profiles:Advanced Audio Distribution (A2DP) v1.3.1, hands-free profile v1.7, headset profile v1.2, phone book access profile (PBAP) v1.1.1

Built to last, whatever the condition. Comfortable, lightweight, and IP54 rated for water and dust resistance, The c300-xt has been engineered for all-day wearing, whether you work indoors or outdoors - in temperatures Hot or cold.

Included Components: Blueparrott C300-Xt Hdst, Over-The-Head Wearing Style, 2 X Behind-The-Neck Wearing Style (Left & Right), 4 X Ear Hooks, 5 X Ear Gels, Leatherette Ear Cushion, Foam Ear Cushion, Usb Cable, Automotive Charger, Gsg, Warning And Warranty Sheets

OPPO A74 5G

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ 90Hz LTPS LCD Hyper-color screen, up to 550 nits nits brightness

Octa Core Snapdragon 480 8nm Mobile Platform (2GHz x 2+1.8GHz x 6 Kryo 540 CPUs) with Adreno 619 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP macro cameras

8MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4890mAh (minimum) battery

FitBit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker

Key Specs

0.76-inch AMOLED display

124x206 pixels & 326 PPI density

Heart rate monitor

SpO2

Stainless steel case: white/black/orchid

Width: 17.6mm

Length: 36.30 mm

Height: 10.05 mm

Display size: 9.672mm x 16.068mm. 0.76"diagonal

Moto G40 Fusion And Moto G60

Key Specs

6.8-inch (1080 × 2460 pixels) Full HD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10

Octa Core with Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage (G40 Fusion only) / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

G60 - 108MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

G40 Fusion - 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP (16MP in G40 Fusion) front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)

6000mAh (Typical) battery

Acer Predator Helios 300

Key Specs

15.6 inches Full HD LED Backlit IPS ComfyView Display

16 GB RAM

1 TB Internal Memory

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS

4 cell Battery

boAt Airdopes 701 ANC

Key Specs

9mm drivers, Bluetooth v5.0, compatible with Android & iOS

Hybrid ANC can reduce the surrounding noise up to 30dB

Crystal Mode (Ambient Mode) for ambient sound

Two microphones per earbud for ENx Technology for Environmental Noise Cancellation

IWP Instant Pairing Technology

BEAST Mode for a low latency gaming experience

Lightweight Ergonomic design with Touch Controls, Quirky & Intuitive LEDs, Instant Voice Assistant.

IPX7 ratings for water & sweat resistance

50mAh battery in buds offer up to 5.5 hours of battery life and 550mAh

OPPO A54

Key Specs

6.51-inch (1600 ×720 pixels) HD+19:9 display with 480 nits (Typ.), 550 nits (Typ. under sunlight), 60Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling rate

2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal memory

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Splash resistant (IPX4)

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4890mAh (minimum) battery

Infinix Hot 10 Play

Key Specs

6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 mini-drop display

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

XOS 7.0 based on Android 10

13MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

DJI Mavic Air 2S

Key Specs