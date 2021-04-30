Week 18, 2021 Launch Roundup: vivo V21 5G, Samsung Galaxy M42, Moto G20, Realme Buds Q2 And More

From the looks of it, Samsung has released several new gadgets this week. As part of the Week 18, 2021 Launch Roundup list, we have new gadgets from the South Korean company. We saw the new Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and the Galaxy Book Pro 360 laptops, along with the new Galaxy Book Odyssey.

That's not all. Samsung also rolled out the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G smartphone with an affordable price tag and powerful features. Speaking of smartphones, the Week 18, 2021 Launch Roundup list also witnessed several new smartphone entries. We have the Vivo V21 5G and the Black Shark 4 smartphones that have arrived in India.

Additionally, the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition smartphone, iQOO 7 Legend 5G, and the iQOO 7 5G smartphones have hit the Indian market. The Week 18, 2021 Launch Roundup list also includes smartphones like the Motorola Moto G20 and the Oppo A53s 5G with aggressive price tags and attractive features.

The Week 18, 2021 Launch Roundup list also includes a bunch of other gadgets like the Garmin Approach S12 smartwatch. The list also includes unique audio accessories like the Mivi Collar Classic wireless neckband earphones and the Realme Buds Q2. Xiaomi also launched the Mi QLED TV 75, which has been a trending part of the Week 18, 2021 Launch Roundup.

vivo V21 5G

Key Specs

6.44-inch (2404 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

44MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) battery

Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey

Key Specs

15.6-inch ​(1920 x 1080 pixels) FHD TFT LCD screen

11th Gen Intel Core i7/i5 processors with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 / 3050Ti Max-Q Graphics

8GB, 16GB, 32GB (DDR4x) RAM, Up to 1TB (NVMe SSD)

720p HD web cam, Dual Array Mic, Dolby Atmos

Windows 10 Home/Pro

Fingerprint​ on Power Key

USB Type-C x2, USB 3.2 x3, HDMI x 1, 3.5mm Headphone/Mic, MicroSD, RJ45 x 1, Security Slot

83Wh battery with 135W USB Type-C Charger

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

Key Specs

6.6-inch HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Garmin Approach S12 smartwatch

Key Specs

STRAP MATERIAL: silicone

PHYSICAL SIZE: 43.7 x 43.7 x 11.5 mm

Fits wrists with a circumference of 125-202 mm

DISPLAY SIZE: 0.9" x 0.9" (23 x 23 mm)

DISPLAY RESOLUTION: 175 x 175 pixels

DISPLAY TYPE: sunlight-visible, transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP)

WEIGHT: 1.20 oz (34.1 g)

BATTERY LIFE: Watch mode: Up to 10 weeks

GPS mode: Up to 30 hours

WATER RATING: 5 ATM

MEMORY/HISTORY: 125 MB

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,065mAh (Typical) battery

Moto G20

Key Specs

6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio display with 90Hz refresh rate

UNISOC T700 with octa-core CPU with 850 MHz Mali G52 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 11

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth and 2MP macro cameras with f/2.4 aperture

13MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

3.5mm audio jack, Google Assistant button, Bottom-ported speaker

Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz|5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C

5,000 mAh battery

OPPO A53s 5G

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen, up to 480 nits brightness, 71% NTSC color gamut

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP macro cameras

8MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4890mAh (minimum) battery

Mivi Collar Classic wireless neckband earphones

Key Specs

With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Fast Charging Technology: Yes

Sweat & Dust Resistance: IPX5

Playback: Up to 24 Hours ( On full charge at Mid Volume)

iQOO 7 Legend 5G

Key Specs

6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP camera + 13MP + 13MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (Typical) battery

iQOO 7 5G

Key Specs

6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with OriginOS

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP camera + 13MP + 13MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (Typical) battery

Xiaomi launches Mi QLED TV 75

Key Specs

75-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) 4K display with MEMC 120Hz refresh rate, 178-degree viewing angle, 100% NTSC Color Gamut, 95% DCI-P3 color gamut, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)

Quad core MediaTek MT9611 (A55) processor with Mali G52 MP2 GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB storage

Android 10

WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz) (2×2 MIMO), Bluetooth 5.0, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x HDMI 2.0, 2 x USB, S/PDIF, 1 x 3.5mm headphone jack, Ethernet

AV1, H.265, H.264, H.263, VP8/VP9/VC1, MPEG1/2/4, etc.

Far-field microphones in TV support Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

30W ( 2 x 15W) 6 speaker system (4 woofers, 2 tweeters), Dolby Audio, DTS-HD

