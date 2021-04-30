Just In
- 9 hrs ago Xiaomi Teases Redmi Note 10S Indian Retail Box; 64MP Camera, MIUI 12.5 Tipped
-
- 11 hrs ago Moto G40 Fusion First Sale Tomorrow At 12PM: Price, Offers, Specs
- 11 hrs ago You Broadband To Launch More Plans In Bengaluru And Chennai
- 11 hrs ago Oppo A53 Gets Price Cut Of Rs. 2,500: Should You Buy?
Don't Miss
- News US restricts travel from India to US due to Covid-19 outbreak starting Tuesday
- Sports I will write to state associations for vaccination of senior footballers: AIFF president Praful Patel
- Movies Nivin Pauly Reveals New Poster Of Thuramukham; Pays Tribute To The Workers!
- Automobiles Yatri Project Zero: Electric Motorcycle From The Neighbouring Country Costs Over Rs 12 Lakhs
- Finance RIL Q4FY21 Net Profit Surges To Rs. 13227 Crore; Declares Rs 7. Dividend/ Share
- Education UTET Result 2021 Declared, Check UBSE UTET Result 2021 Link And Pass Percentage
- Lifestyle Mantras Of Goddess Kali Along With Meaning And Benefits
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Sikkim In May
Week 18, 2021 Launch Roundup: vivo V21 5G, Samsung Galaxy M42, Moto G20, Realme Buds Q2 And More
The technology world has seen the launch of several new gadgets this week. As we enter week 18 of 2021 in the second wave of the pandemic, several tech giants have come out with responses and help. At the same time, we've seen several new launches this week. Here is the Week 18, 2021 Launch Roundup that brings in new smartphones, earbuds, TVs, and more from Samsung, Realme, Motorola, Vivo, and other companies.
From the looks of it, Samsung has released several new gadgets this week. As part of the Week 18, 2021 Launch Roundup list, we have new gadgets from the South Korean company. We saw the new Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and the Galaxy Book Pro 360 laptops, along with the new Galaxy Book Odyssey.
That's not all. Samsung also rolled out the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G smartphone with an affordable price tag and powerful features. Speaking of smartphones, the Week 18, 2021 Launch Roundup list also witnessed several new smartphone entries. We have the Vivo V21 5G and the Black Shark 4 smartphones that have arrived in India.
Additionally, the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition smartphone, iQOO 7 Legend 5G, and the iQOO 7 5G smartphones have hit the Indian market. The Week 18, 2021 Launch Roundup list also includes smartphones like the Motorola Moto G20 and the Oppo A53s 5G with aggressive price tags and attractive features.
The Week 18, 2021 Launch Roundup list also includes a bunch of other gadgets like the Garmin Approach S12 smartwatch. The list also includes unique audio accessories like the Mivi Collar Classic wireless neckband earphones and the Realme Buds Q2. Xiaomi also launched the Mi QLED TV 75, which has been a trending part of the Week 18, 2021 Launch Roundup.
vivo V21 5G
- 6.44-inch (2404 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 44MP front camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey
Key Specs
- 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) FHD TFT LCD screen
- 11th Gen Intel Core i7/i5 processors with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 / 3050Ti Max-Q Graphics
- 8GB, 16GB, 32GB (DDR4x) RAM, Up to 1TB (NVMe SSD)
- 720p HD web cam, Dual Array Mic, Dolby Atmos
- Windows 10 Home/Pro
- Fingerprint on Power Key
- USB Type-C x2, USB 3.2 x3, HDMI x 1, 3.5mm Headphone/Mic, MicroSD, RJ45 x 1, Security Slot
- 83Wh battery with 135W USB Type-C Charger
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Garmin Approach S12 smartwatch
Key Specs
- STRAP MATERIAL: silicone
- PHYSICAL SIZE: 43.7 x 43.7 x 11.5 mm
- Fits wrists with a circumference of 125-202 mm
- DISPLAY SIZE: 0.9" x 0.9" (23 x 23 mm)
- DISPLAY RESOLUTION: 175 x 175 pixels
- DISPLAY TYPE: sunlight-visible, transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP)
- WEIGHT: 1.20 oz (34.1 g)
- BATTERY LIFE: Watch mode: Up to 10 weeks
- GPS mode: Up to 30 hours
- WATER RATING: 5 ATM
- MEMORY/HISTORY: 125 MB
Redmi K40 Gaming Edition
- 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,065mAh (Typical) battery
Moto G20
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio display with 90Hz refresh rate
- UNISOC T700 with octa-core CPU with 850 MHz Mali G52 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 11
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth and 2MP macro cameras with f/2.4 aperture
- 13MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 3.5mm audio jack, Google Assistant button, Bottom-ported speaker
- Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz|5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C
- 5,000 mAh battery
OPPO A53s 5G
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen, up to 480 nits brightness, 71% NTSC color gamut
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP macro cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4890mAh (minimum) battery
Mivi Collar Classic wireless neckband earphones
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Fast Charging Technology: Yes
- Sweat & Dust Resistance: IPX5
- Playback: Up to 24 Hours ( On full charge at Mid Volume)
iQOO 7 Legend 5G
- 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP camera + 13MP + 13MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (Typical) battery
iQOO 7 5G
Key Specs
- 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with OriginOS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP camera + 13MP + 13MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (Typical) battery
Xiaomi launches Mi QLED TV 75
Key Specs
- 75-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) 4K display with MEMC 120Hz refresh rate, 178-degree viewing angle, 100% NTSC Color Gamut, 95% DCI-P3 color gamut, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)
- Quad core MediaTek MT9611 (A55) processor with Mali G52 MP2 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- Android 10
- WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz) (2×2 MIMO), Bluetooth 5.0, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x HDMI 2.0, 2 x USB, S/PDIF, 1 x 3.5mm headphone jack, Ethernet
- AV1, H.265, H.264, H.263, VP8/VP9/VC1, MPEG1/2/4, etc.
- Far-field microphones in TV support Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
- 30W ( 2 x 15W) 6 speaker system (4 woofers, 2 tweeters), Dolby Audio, DTS-HD
vivo V21 5G
- 6.44-inch (2404 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen with up to 800 nits brightness, HDR 10+, 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 44MP front camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) battery
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
22,995
-
21,546
-
14,360
-
22,995
-
24,999
-
9,999
-
9,940
-
15,999
-
18,507
-
11,560