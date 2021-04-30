ENGLISH

    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021: Discount Offer On Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000

    By
    |

    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is now live on the platform. The budget devices from multiple brands have received attractive price cuts. If you are planning to buy a smartphone under Rs. 10k then this chance you should not miss. The Infinix Smart 4 Plus has got a discount of Rs. 2,500 which brings the original price to Rs. 7,499, while the Realme C25 is now available at Rs. 9,499.

    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021
     

    Alongside, the Oppo A12, Samsung Galaxy F12, and many more budget smartphones can be purchased at an attractive price tag during the sale.

    Check all smartphones here which all are available with discount price.

    Gionee Max Pro

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 6,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999

    Gionee Max Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,499 onwards during the sale.

    LG K42

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 8,490 ; MRP: Rs. 14,000

    LG K42 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,490 onwards during the sale.

    Tecno Camon 15
     

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 12,499

    Tecno Camon 15 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.

    Micromax IN 1B

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,499

    Micromax IN 1B is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.

    Gionee Max

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 4,999 ; MRP: Rs. 7,990

    Gionee Max is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 4,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme C12

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999

    Realme C12 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme C15

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999

    Realme C15 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme C3

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 6,999 ; MRP: Rs. 8,999

    Realme C3 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,999 onwards during the sale.

    Motorola E7 Plus

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999

    Motorola E7 Plus is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.

    Infinix Smart 4 Plus

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999

    Infinix Smart 4 Plus is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs.7,499 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO A12

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,990 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999

    OPPO A12 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs.7,990 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy F12

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999

    Samsung Galaxy F12 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,990 onwards during the sale.

    Realme C21

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,249 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999

    Realme C21 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,249 onwards during the sale.

    Realme C25

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999

    Realme C25 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Narzo 30A

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999

    Realme Narzo 30A is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.

    Poco M3

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999

    Poco M3 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

