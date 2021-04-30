Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021: Discount Offer On Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000

Alongside, the Oppo A12, Samsung Galaxy F12, and many more budget smartphones can be purchased at an attractive price tag during the sale.

Check all smartphones here which all are available with discount price.

Gionee Max Pro

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 6,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999

Gionee Max Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,499 onwards during the sale.

LG K42

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 8,490 ; MRP: Rs. 14,000

LG K42 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,490 onwards during the sale.

Tecno Camon 15

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 12,499

Tecno Camon 15 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.

Micromax IN 1B

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,499

Micromax IN 1B is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.

Gionee Max

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 4,999 ; MRP: Rs. 7,990

Gionee Max is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 4,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme C12

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999

Realme C12 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme C15

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999

Realme C15 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme C3

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 6,999 ; MRP: Rs. 8,999

Realme C3 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,999 onwards during the sale.

Motorola E7 Plus

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999

Motorola E7 Plus is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs.7,499 onwards during the sale.

OPPO A12

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 7,990 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999

OPPO A12 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs.7,990 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy F12

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999

Samsung Galaxy F12 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,990 onwards during the sale.

Realme C21

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 7,249 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999

Realme C21 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,249 onwards during the sale.

Realme C25

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999

Realme C25 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 30A

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999

Realme Narzo 30A is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.

Poco M3

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999

Poco M3 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.