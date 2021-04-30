Just In
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021: Discount Offer On Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is now live on the platform. The budget devices from multiple brands have received attractive price cuts. If you are planning to buy a smartphone under Rs. 10k then this chance you should not miss. The Infinix Smart 4 Plus has got a discount of Rs. 2,500 which brings the original price to Rs. 7,499, while the Realme C25 is now available at Rs. 9,499.
Alongside, the Oppo A12, Samsung Galaxy F12, and many more budget smartphones can be purchased at an attractive price tag during the sale.
Check all smartphones here which all are available with discount price.
Gionee Max Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 6,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999
Gionee Max Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,499 onwards during the sale.
LG K42
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,490 ; MRP: Rs. 14,000
LG K42 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,490 onwards during the sale.
Tecno Camon 15
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 12,499
Tecno Camon 15 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.
Micromax IN 1B
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,499
Micromax IN 1B is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.
Gionee Max
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 4,999 ; MRP: Rs. 7,990
Gionee Max is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 4,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme C12
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999
Realme C12 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme C15
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999
Realme C15 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme C3
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 6,999 ; MRP: Rs. 8,999
Realme C3 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,999 onwards during the sale.
Motorola E7 Plus
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999
Motorola E7 Plus is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.
Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999
Infinix Smart 4 Plus is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs.7,499 onwards during the sale.
OPPO A12
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,990 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999
OPPO A12 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs.7,990 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy F12
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999
Samsung Galaxy F12 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,990 onwards during the sale.
Realme C21
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,249 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999
Realme C21 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,249 onwards during the sale.
Realme C25
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999
Realme C25 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 30A
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999
Realme Narzo 30A is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.
Poco M3
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999
Poco M3 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.
