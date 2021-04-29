ENGLISH

    Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale: Heavy Discounts On Premium Smartphones

    By
    |

    Flipkart is hosting the Big Savings Day sale where consumers will get some heavy discounts on premium smartphones. The e-commerce platform has announced this special sale where buyers will get the recent Realme, Apple, Sasmung launches along with some best-selling models at cheaper price tags. This sale will not just offer the premium smartphones at discounted rates but also high-end variants such as the Realme X3 Superzoom, Galaxy F62, Mi 10T, Galaxy F41 and the iPhone 11 series devcies.

    Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale: Heavy Discounts On Premium Smartphones
     

    If you are planning to upgrade to your premium smartphone then make sure you check out this list to save some extra bucks:

    Samsung Galaxy F62

    Offer:
    Discount Price: 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999

    Samsung Galaxy F62 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme X3 Superzoom

    Offer:
    Discount Price: 21,999 ; MRP: Rs. 27,999

    Realme X3 Superzoom is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,999 onwards during the sale.

    iQOO 3
     

    Offer:
    Discount Price: 24,990 ; MRP: Rs. 37,990

    iQOO 3 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,990 onwards during the sale.

    Asus Rog 3

    Offer:
    Discount Price: Rs. 46,999 ; MRP: Rs. 55,999

    Asus Rog 3 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 46,999 onwards during the sale.

    Mi 10T

    Offer:
    Discount Price: Rs. 24,499 ; MRP: Rs. 39,999

    Mi 10T is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,499 onwards during the sale.

    iPhone 11

    Offer:
    Discount Price: Rs. 44,999 ; MRP: Rs. 54,900

    iPhone 11 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 44,999 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Friday, April 30, 2021, 5:00 [IST]
