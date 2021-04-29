Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale: Heavy Discounts On Premium Smartphones

If you are planning to upgrade to your premium smartphone then make sure you check out this list to save some extra bucks:

Samsung Galaxy F62

Discount Price: 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999

Samsung Galaxy F62 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme X3 Superzoom

Discount Price: 21,999 ; MRP: Rs. 27,999

Realme X3 Superzoom is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,999 onwards during the sale.

iQOO 3

Discount Price: 24,990 ; MRP: Rs. 37,990

iQOO 3 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,990 onwards during the sale.

Asus Rog 3

Discount Price: Rs. 46,999 ; MRP: Rs. 55,999

Asus Rog 3 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 46,999 onwards during the sale.

Mi 10T

Discount Price: Rs. 24,499 ; MRP: Rs. 39,999

Mi 10T is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,499 onwards during the sale.

iPhone 11

Discount Price: Rs. 44,999 ; MRP: Rs. 54,900

iPhone 11 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 44,999 onwards during the sale.