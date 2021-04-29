Just In
Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale: Heavy Discounts On Premium Smartphones
Flipkart is hosting the Big Savings Day sale where consumers will get some heavy discounts on premium smartphones. The e-commerce platform has announced this special sale where buyers will get the recent Realme, Apple, Sasmung launches along with some best-selling models at cheaper price tags. This sale will not just offer the premium smartphones at discounted rates but also high-end variants such as the Realme X3 Superzoom, Galaxy F62, Mi 10T, Galaxy F41 and the iPhone 11 series devcies.
If you are planning to upgrade to your premium smartphone then make sure you check out this list to save some extra bucks:
Samsung Galaxy F62
Offer:
Discount Price: 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999
Samsung Galaxy F62 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme X3 Superzoom
Offer:
Discount Price: 21,999 ; MRP: Rs. 27,999
Realme X3 Superzoom is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,999 onwards during the sale.
iQOO 3
Offer:
Discount Price: 24,990 ; MRP: Rs. 37,990
iQOO 3 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,990 onwards during the sale.
Asus Rog 3
Offer:
Discount Price: Rs. 46,999 ; MRP: Rs. 55,999
Asus Rog 3 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 46,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi 10T
Offer:
Discount Price: Rs. 24,499 ; MRP: Rs. 39,999
Mi 10T is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,499 onwards during the sale.
iPhone 11
Offer:
Discount Price: Rs. 44,999 ; MRP: Rs. 54,900
iPhone 11 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 44,999 onwards during the sale.
