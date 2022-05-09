For Quick Alerts
Week 18, 2022 Launch Roundup: iQOO Neo6 SE, Moto E32, Vivo T1 Pro 5G, And More
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
As usual, we just stepped into a fresh new week after the launch of a slew of smartphones and other products. For those who are unaware, brands such as iQOO, Motorola, Vivo and others took the wraps off their latest offerings in the smartphone market last week Besides these, we also came across the launch of some other models such as the Sennheiser TWS earbuds.
If you want to get an update on all the products launched in the last week, then here is a list of the launches for you. Check out the launch roundup of week 18 of 2022 from here.
iQOO Neo6 SE
Key Specs
- 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- 12GBLPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 12MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,700mAh (Typical) / 4,580mAh (minimum) battery
Moto E32
- 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen
- 1.6GHz Octa Core Unisoc T606 with 12nm processor with Mali G57 MP1 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11
- 16MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
vivo T1 Pro 5G
- 6.44-inch (2404 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,700 mAh (Typical) battery
JBL Tune 230NC
Key Specs
- Bluetooth: v5.2 with Fast Pair enabled by Google
- Driver size: 6mm
- Bluetooth profiles: A2DP 1.3, AVRCP 1.6 HFP 1.7
- Charging time (hours from empty): 2, supports Speed charging
- Maximum music play time with ANC off (hours): 10
- Maximum music play time with ANC on (hours): 8
- 40 hours of play time (10 + 30 hours with case with BT; 8 + 24 with ANC on)
- 4-mic technology: For crisp, clear calls (2-mic on each)
- Voice assistant with built-in Google and Alexa voice assistants
- Active Noise Cancelling
- JBL Headphones App
- IPX4 water and sweat resistant
JBL Tune 130NC TWS earbuds
Key Specs
- Bluetooth: v5.2 with Fast Pair enabled by Google
- Driver size: 10mm
- Bluetooth profiles: A2DP 1.3 , AVRCP 1.6 HFP 1.7
- Charging time (hours from empty): 2, supports Speed charging
- Maximum music play time with ANC on (hours): 8
- Maximum Play Time (hours): 10
- 40 hours of play time (10 + 30 hours with case with BT; 8 + 24 with ANC on)
- 4-mic technology: For crisp, clear calls (2-mic on each)
- Voice assistant with built in Google and Alexa voice assistants
- Active Noise Cancelling
- JBL Headphones App
- IPX4 water and sweat resistant
Samsung cordless vacuum cleaners
Key Specs
- Color: Teal Violet
- Digital Inverter Motor: Yes
- Max Consumption Power: 410 W
- Suction Power: 150 W
- Washable Dust Bin: Yes
- Filter: Exhaust, Fine Dust Filter
- Dust Collection Type: Multi Cyclone
- Noise Level: 86 dBA
- Dust Capacity: 0.8 L
- Display Type: LED
- Voltage: 21.6 V
- Charging Time: 210 min
- Detachable Battery: Yes
- Charging Station: 2-in-1 Charger (Wall mount)
- Brush: Turbo Action Brush
Motorola Revou 2 series TV
Key Specs
- 32-inch (1366 x 768) HD Ready display, 178° viewing angle, 5000:1 (Dynamic) contrast, 300 nits brightness, Low Blue Light Emission
- 40, 43-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display, 178° viewing angle, 5000:1 (Dynamic) contrast, 300 nits brightness, Low Blue Light Emission
- 43, 50, 55-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) 4K display, Dolby Vision, MEMC, ALLM, HDR10, 5000:1 contrast ratio, Low Blue Light Emission
- Quad Core MediaTek Processor with Mali G31 MP2 GPU (HD and Full HD) / Mali G52 MP2 GPU (4K)
- 2GB RAM, 8GB storage
- Android TV 11
- Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz), Bluetooth, 2 (HD and Full HD) / 3 (4K) x HDMI ports, 2x USB 2.0, Ethernet
- 24W box speakers, Dolby Audio (HD and Full HD) / Dolby Atmos (4K)
Sony new BRAVIA X75K 4K Android TVs
Key Specs
- Screen sizes: available in 43, 50, 55, 65″ inches
- Display resolution: 3840×2160
- HDR: Yes (HDR10, HLG)
- Processor: 4K Processor X1
- On-board storage: 16GB
- Operating System: Android TV
- Motion Enhancer: Motionflow XR 200 (Native 50 Hz)
- Picture modes: Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, Graphic, Photo, Custom
- Wi-Fi: Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
- Bluetooth: v5.0 supports HID/HOGP (Low Energy device connectivity)/A2DP /AVRCP /SPP
- Ports: Ethernet input x1, RF x1, Composite Video Inputs x1, HDMI inputs x3, USB ports x2
- Supports: e-Arc, Chromecast, Voice search including Alexa
- Audio Power Output: 10W+10W, Open Baffle Speaker, Dolby Audio
- Colors: Black
Sennheiser SPORT True Wireless earbuds
Key Specs
- 7mm drivers
- Bluetooth 5.2
- Supported Audio Codecs: SBC, AAC, aptX
- IP54, dust protected and splash resistant
- 2 mic beamforming arrays (4 mic total)
- Earbuds Battery Capacity: 55 mAh that lasts up to 9 hrs; Charging case Battery Capacity: 400 mAh; Total Battery life (earbuds + case): 27 hrs
Comments
Story first published: Monday, May 9, 2022, 8:25 [IST]
