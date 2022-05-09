ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Week 18, 2022 Launch Roundup: iQOO Neo6 SE, Moto E32, Vivo T1 Pro 5G, And More

    By
    |

    As usual, we just stepped into a fresh new week after the launch of a slew of smartphones and other products. For those who are unaware, brands such as iQOO, Motorola, Vivo and others took the wraps off their latest offerings in the smartphone market last week Besides these, we also came across the launch of some other models such as the Sennheiser TWS earbuds.

     
    Week 18, 2022 Launch Roundup: iQOO Neo6 SE, Moto E32, And More

    If you want to get an update on all the products launched in the last week, then here is a list of the launches for you. Check out the launch roundup of week 18 of 2022 from here.

    iQOO Neo6 SE

    iQOO Neo6 SE

    Key Specs

    • 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • 12GBLPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 64MP + 12MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,700mAh (Typical) / 4,580mAh (minimum) battery
    Moto E32

    Moto E32

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen
    • 1.6GHz Octa Core Unisoc T606 with 12nm processor with Mali G57 MP1 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11
    • 16MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    vivo T1 Pro 5G
     

    vivo T1 Pro 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.44-inch (2404 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
    • Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,700 mAh (Typical) battery
    JBL Tune 230NC

    JBL Tune 230NC

    Key Specs

    • Bluetooth: v5.2 with Fast Pair enabled by Google
    • Driver size: 6mm
    • Bluetooth profiles: A2DP 1.3, AVRCP 1.6 HFP 1.7
    • Charging time (hours from empty): 2, supports Speed charging
    • Maximum music play time with ANC off (hours): 10
    • Maximum music play time with ANC on (hours): 8
    • 40 hours of play time (10 + 30 hours with case with BT; 8 + 24 with ANC on)
    • 4-mic technology: For crisp, clear calls (2-mic on each)
    • Voice assistant with built-in Google and Alexa voice assistants
    • Active Noise Cancelling
    • JBL Headphones App
    • IPX4 water and sweat resistant

    JBL Tune 130NC TWS earbuds
    Key Specs

    • Bluetooth: v5.2 with Fast Pair enabled by Google
    • Driver size: 10mm
    • Bluetooth profiles: A2DP 1.3 , AVRCP 1.6 HFP 1.7
    • Charging time (hours from empty): 2, supports Speed charging
    • Maximum music play time with ANC on (hours): 8
    • Maximum Play Time (hours): 10
    • 40 hours of play time (10 + 30 hours with case with BT; 8 + 24 with ANC on)
    • 4-mic technology: For crisp, clear calls (2-mic on each)
    • Voice assistant with built in Google and Alexa voice assistants
    • Active Noise Cancelling
    • JBL Headphones App
    • IPX4 water and sweat resistant
    Samsung cordless vacuum cleaners

    Samsung cordless vacuum cleaners

    Key Specs

    • Color: Teal Violet
    • Digital Inverter Motor: Yes
    • Max Consumption Power: 410 W
    • Suction Power: 150 W
    • Washable Dust Bin: Yes
    • Filter: Exhaust, Fine Dust Filter
    • Dust Collection Type: Multi Cyclone
    • Noise Level: 86 dBA
    • Dust Capacity: 0.8 L
    • Display Type: LED
    • Voltage: 21.6 V
    • Charging Time: 210 min
    • Detachable Battery: Yes
    • Charging Station: 2-in-1 Charger (Wall mount)
    • Brush: Turbo Action Brush
    Motorola Revou 2 series TV

    Motorola Revou 2 series TV

    Key Specs

    • 32-inch (1366 x 768) HD Ready display, 178° viewing angle, 5000:1 (Dynamic) contrast, 300 nits brightness, Low Blue Light Emission
    • 40, 43-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display, 178° viewing angle, 5000:1 (Dynamic) contrast, 300 nits brightness, Low Blue Light Emission
    • 43, 50, 55-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) 4K display, Dolby Vision, MEMC, ALLM, HDR10, 5000:1 contrast ratio, Low Blue Light Emission
    • Quad Core MediaTek Processor with Mali G31 MP2 GPU (HD and Full HD) / Mali G52 MP2 GPU (4K)
    • 2GB RAM, 8GB storage
    • Android TV 11
    • Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz), Bluetooth, 2 (HD and Full HD) / 3 (4K) x HDMI ports, 2x USB 2.0, Ethernet
    • 24W box speakers, Dolby Audio (HD and Full HD) / Dolby Atmos (4K)
    Sony new BRAVIA X75K 4K Android TVs

    Sony new BRAVIA X75K 4K Android TVs

    Key Specs

    • Screen sizes: available in 43, 50, 55, 65″ inches
    • Display resolution: 3840×2160
    • HDR: Yes (HDR10, HLG)
    • Processor: 4K Processor X1
    • On-board storage: 16GB
    • Operating System: Android TV
    • Motion Enhancer: Motionflow XR 200 (Native 50 Hz)
    • Picture modes: Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, Graphic, Photo, Custom
    • Wi-Fi: Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
    • Bluetooth: v5.0 supports HID/HOGP (Low Energy device connectivity)/A2DP /AVRCP /SPP
    • Ports: Ethernet input x1, RF x1, Composite Video Inputs x1, HDMI inputs x3, USB ports x2
    • Supports: e-Arc, Chromecast, Voice search including Alexa
    • Audio Power Output: 10W+10W, Open Baffle Speaker, Dolby Audio
    • Colors: Black
    Sennheiser SPORT True Wireless earbuds

    Sennheiser SPORT True Wireless earbuds

    Key Specs

    • 7mm drivers
    • Bluetooth 5.2
    • Supported Audio Codecs: SBC, AAC, aptX
    • IP54, dust protected and splash resistant
    • 2 mic beamforming arrays (4 mic total)
    • Earbuds Battery Capacity: 55 mAh that lasts up to 9 hrs; Charging case Battery Capacity: 400 mAh; Total Battery life (earbuds + case): 27 hrs

    Comments
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Monday, May 9, 2022, 8:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 9, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X