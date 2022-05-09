Week 18, 2022 Launch Roundup: iQOO Neo6 SE, Moto E32, Vivo T1 Pro 5G, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

As usual, we just stepped into a fresh new week after the launch of a slew of smartphones and other products. For those who are unaware, brands such as iQOO, Motorola, Vivo and others took the wraps off their latest offerings in the smartphone market last week Besides these, we also came across the launch of some other models such as the Sennheiser TWS earbuds.

If you want to get an update on all the products launched in the last week, then here is a list of the launches for you. Check out the launch roundup of week 18 of 2022 from here.

iQOO Neo6 SE Key Specs 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

12GBLPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 12MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,700mAh (Typical) / 4,580mAh (minimum) battery Moto E32 Key Specs

6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen

1.6GHz Octa Core Unisoc T606 with 12nm processor with Mali G57 MP1 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11

16MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery vivo T1 Pro 5G Key Specs

6.44-inch (2404 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,700 mAh (Typical) battery JBL Tune 230NC Key Specs Bluetooth: v5.2 with Fast Pair enabled by Google

Driver size: 6mm

Bluetooth profiles: A2DP 1.3, AVRCP 1.6 HFP 1.7

Charging time (hours from empty): 2, supports Speed charging

Maximum music play time with ANC off (hours): 10

Maximum music play time with ANC on (hours): 8

40 hours of play time (10 + 30 hours with case with BT; 8 + 24 with ANC on)

4-mic technology: For crisp, clear calls (2-mic on each)

Voice assistant with built-in Google and Alexa voice assistants

Active Noise Cancelling

JBL Headphones App

IPX4 water and sweat resistant JBL Tune 130NC TWS earbuds

Key Specs Bluetooth: v5.2 with Fast Pair enabled by Google

Driver size: 10mm

Bluetooth profiles: A2DP 1.3 , AVRCP 1.6 HFP 1.7

Charging time (hours from empty): 2, supports Speed charging

Maximum music play time with ANC on (hours): 8

Maximum Play Time (hours): 10

40 hours of play time (10 + 30 hours with case with BT; 8 + 24 with ANC on)

4-mic technology: For crisp, clear calls (2-mic on each)

Voice assistant with built in Google and Alexa voice assistants

Active Noise Cancelling

JBL Headphones App

IPX4 water and sweat resistant Samsung cordless vacuum cleaners Key Specs Color: Teal Violet

Digital Inverter Motor: Yes

Max Consumption Power: 410 W

Suction Power: 150 W

Washable Dust Bin: Yes

Filter: Exhaust, Fine Dust Filter

Dust Collection Type: Multi Cyclone

Noise Level: 86 dBA

Dust Capacity: 0.8 L

Display Type: LED

Voltage: 21.6 V

Charging Time: 210 min

Detachable Battery: Yes

Charging Station: 2-in-1 Charger (Wall mount)

Brush: Turbo Action Brush Motorola Revou 2 series TV Key Specs 32-inch (1366 x 768) HD Ready display, 178° viewing angle, 5000:1 (Dynamic) contrast, 300 nits brightness, Low Blue Light Emission

40, 43-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display, 178° viewing angle, 5000:1 (Dynamic) contrast, 300 nits brightness, Low Blue Light Emission

43, 50, 55-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) 4K display, Dolby Vision, MEMC, ALLM, HDR10, 5000:1 contrast ratio, Low Blue Light Emission

Quad Core MediaTek Processor with Mali G31 MP2 GPU (HD and Full HD) / Mali G52 MP2 GPU (4K)

2GB RAM, 8GB storage

Android TV 11

Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz), Bluetooth, 2 (HD and Full HD) / 3 (4K) x HDMI ports, 2x USB 2.0, Ethernet

24W box speakers, Dolby Audio (HD and Full HD) / Dolby Atmos (4K) Sony new BRAVIA X75K 4K Android TVs Key Specs Screen sizes: available in 43, 50, 55, 65″ inches

Display resolution: 3840×2160

HDR: Yes (HDR10, HLG)

Processor: 4K Processor X1

On-board storage: 16GB

Operating System: Android TV

Motion Enhancer: Motionflow XR 200 (Native 50 Hz)

Picture modes: Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, Graphic, Photo, Custom

Wi-Fi: Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth: v5.0 supports HID/HOGP (Low Energy device connectivity)/A2DP /AVRCP /SPP

Ports: Ethernet input x1, RF x1, Composite Video Inputs x1, HDMI inputs x3, USB ports x2

Supports: e-Arc, Chromecast, Voice search including Alexa

Audio Power Output: 10W+10W, Open Baffle Speaker, Dolby Audio

Colors: Black Sennheiser SPORT True Wireless earbuds Key Specs 7mm drivers

Bluetooth 5.2

Supported Audio Codecs: SBC, AAC, aptX

IP54, dust protected and splash resistant

2 mic beamforming arrays (4 mic total)

Earbuds Battery Capacity: 55 mAh that lasts up to 9 hrs; Charging case Battery Capacity: 400 mAh; Total Battery life (earbuds + case): 27 hrs

