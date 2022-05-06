Amazon Red Hot Deals: Special Discount Offers On Top Smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

Flagship smartphones offer some of the best premium features, including upgraded cameras, stylish designs, and unprecedented performance. Several brands, including Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO, Xiaomi, and others have launched premium flagship smartphones. What's more, the Amazon Red Hot Deals is offering a huge discount on some of these top smartphones. Here's all you need to know about the Amazon Red Hot Deals.

The Amazon Red Hot Deals is offering a huge discount on OnePlus smartphones. This includes the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G and the OnePlus 9 5G, costing Rs. 47,999 and Rs. 35,999, respectively. One can also check out a couple of other brands, including the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, costing Rs. 23,999. Speaking of Xiaomi, one can also check out the Redmi Note 11 Pro flagship smartphone for Rs. 18,999.

The Amazon Red Hot Deals is also offering a huge discount on Samsung smartphones. This includes the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for Rs. 34,990. Other phones like Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and the Oppo A55 are now available for less than Rs. 20K.

The Amazon Red Hot Deals is further offering several iQOO phones at a discount. These include the iQOO Z3 5G, iQOO 9 5G, and the iQOO 7 5G, costing Rs. 19,990, Rs. 42,990, and Rs. 29,990, respectively. This makes an attractive deal for buyers.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 64,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 47,999 ; You Save: Rs. 17,000 (26% Off) OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is available at 26% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 47,999 onwards during the sale. OnePlus 9 5G Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 49,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 35,999 ; You Save: Rs. 14,000 (28% Off) OnePlus 9 5G is available at 28% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 35,999 onwards during the sale. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 74,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 34,990 ; You Save: Rs. 40,009 (53% Off) Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at 53% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,990 onwards during the sale. iQOO Z3 5G Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 24,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 19,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (20% Off) iQOO Z3 5G is available at 20% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,990 onwards during the sale. OPPO A55 Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 20,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,490 ; You Save: Rs. 3,500 (17% Off) OPPO A55 is available at 17% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,490 onwards during the sale. iQOO 9 5G Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 49,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 42,990 ; You Save: Rs. 7,000 (14% Off) iQOO 9 5G is available at 14% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 42,990 onwards during the sale. iQOO 7 5G Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 34,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (14% Off) iQOO 7 5G is available at 14% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 31,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 23,999 ; You Save: Rs. 8,000 (25% Off) Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available at 25% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 23,999 onwards during the sale. Redmi Note 11 Pro Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 22,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (17% Off) Redmi Note 11 Pro is available at 17% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 23,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; You Save: Rs. 6,000 (25% Off) Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is available at 25% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

