Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Discount Offers On Best Samsung Smartphones

Samsung is one of the top brands in India, offering a wide range of smartphones that cater to all budget needs. Moreover, high-end flagships under the Samsung Z and Samsung S series are also immensely popular. Now, the Amazon Samsung Summer Sale is further offering a whopping discount on Samsung phones.

Going into the details, the Amazon Samsung Summer Sale is offering the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G for just Rs. 26,499. Buyers can also check out Samsung Galaxy M33 5G and the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G at a discount.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy M12 and the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G are available for Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 17,999, respectively. Apart from the M series, the Amazon Samsung Summer Sale is offering a discount on other phones too.

This includes the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for Rs. 34,990. Flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 are available at a huge discount at the Amazon Samsung Summer Sale.

One can also check out other discounts at the Amazon Samsung Summer Sale. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G are available for Rs. 20,999 and Rs. 32,499 only.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 32,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 26,499 ; You Save: Rs. 6,500 (20% Off) Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is available at 20% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,499 onwards during the sale. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 24,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; You Save: Rs. 7,000 (28% Off) Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is available at 28% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale. Samsung Galaxy M12 Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 12,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (23% Off) Samsung Galaxy M12 is available at 23% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 36,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 25,999 ; You Save: Rs. 11,000 (30% Off) Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is available at 30% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,999 onwards during the sale. Samsung Galaxy M32 Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,499 ; You Save: Rs. 4,500 (26% Off) Samsung Galaxy M32 is available at 26% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,499 onwards during the sale. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 74,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 34,990 ; You Save: Rs. 40,009 (53% Off) Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at 53% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,990 onwards during the sale. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 23,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (13% Off) Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is available at 13% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 40,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 32,499 ; You Save: Rs. 8,500 (21% Off) Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is available at 21% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 32,499 onwards during the sale. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 83,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 55,949 ; You Save: Rs. 28,050 (33% Off) Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is available at 33% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 55,949 onwards during the sale. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 99,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 88,999 ; You Save: Rs. 11,000 (11% Off) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is available at 11% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 88,999 onwards during the sale.

