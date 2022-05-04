ENGLISH

    Amazon Summer Sale: Special Discount Offers On Redmi Smartphones

    By
    |

    Amazon Summer Sale is live from today, May 4, and offers discounts and deals that we have not seen before on many products across categories. During this sale, you can get lucrative offers on consumer electronics, smartphones, appliances, and more. There are Countdown Deals for the first time and users could take a preview on May 3.

     
    Amazon Summer Sale: Special Discount Offers On Redmi Smartphones

    Also, as a part of the Amazon Summer Sale, the online retailer has teamed up with some partner banks to provide cashback and discounts. If you want to upgrade to a Redmi smartphone during this sale, then you can get your hands on it at great discounts during this sale. Check out the Redmi smartphones at discount during the Amazon Summer Sale.

    Redmi Note 11

    Redmi Note 11

    Offer:

    M.R.P.: Rs. 17,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (28% Off)

    Redmi Note 11 is available at 28% discount during Amazon Summer Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Redmi Note 11T 5G

    Redmi Note 11T 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 18,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (16% Off)

    Redmi Note 11T 5G is available at 16% discount during Amazon Summer Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi 9A Sport
     

    Redmi 9A Sport

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 8,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 6,799 ; You Save: Rs. 1,700 (20% Off)

    Redmi 9A Sport is available at 20% discount during Amazon Summer Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,799 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 10 Pro

    Redmi Note 10 Pro

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 19,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (15% Off)

    Redmi Note 10 Pro is available at 15% discount during Amazon Summer Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 10T 5G

    Redmi Note 10T 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (18% Off)

    Redmi Note 10T 5G is available at 18% discount during Amazon Summer Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi 10A

    Redmi 10A

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 11,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; You Save: Rs. 2,500 (21% Off)

    Redmi 10A is available at 21% discount during Amazon Summer Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.

     

    Redmi Note 11S

    Redmi Note 11S

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 19,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,499 ; You Save: Rs. 4,500 (23%)

    Redmi Note 11S is available at 23% discount during Amazon Summer Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,499 onwards during the sale.

     

    Redmi 10 Prime

    Redmi 10 Prime

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,499 ; You Save: Rs. 2,500 (17% Off)

    Redmi 10 Prime is available at 17% discount during Amazon Summer Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,499 onwards during the sale.

     

    Redmi 9 Activ

    Redmi 9 Activ

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 10,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 9,199 ; You Save: Rs. 1,800 (16% Off)

    Redmi 9 Activ is available at 16% discount during Amazon Summer Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,199 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G

    Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 24,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (20% Off)

    Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G is available at 20% discount during Amazon Summer Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 11 Pro

    Redmi Note 11 Pro

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 22,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (17% Off)

    Redmi Note 11 Pro is available at 17% discount during Amazon Summer Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 17:18 [IST]
