Amazon Summer Sale: Special Discount Offers On Redmi Smartphones

Redmi Note 11

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 17,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (28% Off)

Redmi Note 11 is available at 28% discount during Amazon Summer Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 11T 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 18,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (16% Off)

Redmi Note 11T 5G is available at 16% discount during Amazon Summer Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi 9A Sport

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 8,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 6,799 ; You Save: Rs. 1,700 (20% Off)

Redmi 9A Sport is available at 20% discount during Amazon Summer Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,799 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 19,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (15% Off)

Redmi Note 10 Pro is available at 15% discount during Amazon Summer Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 10T 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (18% Off)

Redmi Note 10T 5G is available at 18% discount during Amazon Summer Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 10T 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (18% Off)

Redmi Note 10T 5G is available at 18% discount during Amazon Summer Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi 10A

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 11,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; You Save: Rs. 2,500 (21% Off)

Redmi 10A is available at 21% discount during Amazon Summer Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 11S

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 19,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,499 ; You Save: Rs. 4,500 (23%)

Redmi Note 11S is available at 23% discount during Amazon Summer Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,499 onwards during the sale.

Redmi 10 Prime

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,499 ; You Save: Rs. 2,500 (17% Off)

Redmi 10 Prime is available at 17% discount during Amazon Summer Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,499 onwards during the sale.

Redmi 9 Activ

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 10,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 9,199 ; You Save: Rs. 1,800 (16% Off)

Redmi 9 Activ is available at 16% discount during Amazon Summer Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,199 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 24,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (20% Off)

Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G is available at 20% discount during Amazon Summer Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 22,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (17% Off)

Redmi Note 11 Pro is available at 17% discount during Amazon Summer Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.