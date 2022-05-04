ENGLISH

    Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Discount Offers On Premium Smartphones

    If you have been planning to buy a premium smartphone at a discount price, then here is the right opportunity. During the Amazon Sale 2022, users can get massive deals and discounts on the latest premium smartphones from brands like Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and iQOO.

     
    Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Discount Offers On Premium Smartphones

    Smartphones like the iPhone 13 are now available at an all-time low price of Rs. 64,900. Similarly, products like the OnePlus 9 Pro and even the recently launched iPhone SE 2022 are also available at a discounted price. Here are all the top picks from the Amazon Summer Sale 2022.

    Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Midnight

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 79,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 64,900 ; You Save: Rs. 15,000 (19% Off)

    Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) is available at 19% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 64,900 onwards during the sale.

    OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 69,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 52,999 ; You Save: Rs. 17,000 (24%)

    OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is available at 24% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 52,999 onwards during the sale.

    Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone
     

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 49,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 ; You Save: Rs. 12,000 (24%)

    Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone is available at 24% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 74,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 34,990 ; You Save: Rs. 40,000 (53% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at 53% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,990 onwards during the sale.

    iQOO 9 Pro 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 74,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 64,990 ; You Save: Rs. 10,000 (13% Off)

    iQOO 9 Pro 5G is available at 13% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 64,990 onwards during the sale.

    iQOO 9 SE 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 39,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 33,990 ; You Save: Rs. 6,000 (15% Off)

    iQOO 9 SE 5G is available at 15% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 33,990 onwards during the sale.

    Mi 11X Pro 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 47,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 36,999 ; You Save: Rs. 11,000 (23% Off)

    Mi 11X Pro 5G is available at 23% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 36,999 onwards during the sale.

    iQOO 9 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 49,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 42,990 ; You Save: Rs. 7,000 (14% Off)

    iQOO 9 5G is available at 14% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 42,990 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 74,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 51,890 ; You Save: Rs. 23,109 (31% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available at 31% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 51,890 onwards during the sale.

    Apple iPhone SE (64 GB)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 43,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 41,990 ; You Save: Rs. 1,910.00 (4% Off)

    Apple iPhone SE (64 GB) is available at 4% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 41,990 onwards during the sale.

    Xiaomi 12 Pro

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 84,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 66,999 ; You Save: Rs. 18,000 (21% Off)

    Xiaomi 12 Pro is available at 21% discount during Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 66,999 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 5, 2022, 5:08 [IST]
