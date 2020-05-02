Week 20, 2020 Launch Roundup: HONOR 9A, Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite, Galaxy J2 Core 2020 And More

Last week, we came across the unveiling of a slew of highly-anticipated devices including the Redmi Note 9, Mi Note 10 Lite and others. Some of these devices have been in speculations for a long time and it is interesting to see them being unveiled.

Having said that, here we have curated a list of launches that happened in the global market during the week 20 of this year. Take a look at the same from below.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite that was announced recently comes with a 6.47-inch AMOLED display, an octa-core Snapdragon 730G SoC, a 5,260 mAh battery, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera setup and much more.

Redmi Note 9

The Redmi Note 9 has been unveiled globally a couple of days back with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, which is touted to be a gaming-friendly chipset for budget smartphones. It comes with a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary camera sensor among other key highlights.

HONOR 9A

HONOR 9A flaunts a 6.3-inch HD+ resolution, an octa-core MediaTek MT6762R SoC, 3GB of RAM, a triple-camera arrangement at the rear and a juicy 5000mAh battery.

Amazfit Bip S

The Amazfit Bip S is designed to be more powerful than the previous generation, thanks to the revolutionary design of the watch materials and manufacturing process. It has a 1.28-inch touch display, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and more.

Amazfit X

Amazfit X is a unique wearable device featuring a curved display and a curved battery as well. This design gives it a futuristic look as it wraps around your wrist and provides a comfortable fit and a stylish look.

Xiaomi Line Free Bluetooth Headphones

Xiaomi Line Free Bluetooth headphones features a neckband design with magnetic earbuds. The notable aspect of the Bluetooth headphones from Xiaomi is its low-latency of 80ms, which is possible with Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive technology.

HONOR 9C

HONOR 9C has been launched with a 6.39-inch display, an octa-core in-house Kirin 710A SoC, 4GB of RAM, a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera sensor, 64GB of storage space and more.

HONOR 9S

HONOR 9S features a 5.45-inch display with HD+ resolution, 2GB of RAM, a single 8MP camera sensor at the rear and a 5MP selfie camera sensor. The other goodies onboard the smartphone include a 3020mAh battery, 32GB of storage space and more.

Noise Shots X5 Pro

Noise Shots X5 Pro is a pair of true wireless earbuds featuring IPX5 certification for water and sweat resistance, a comfortable design, and. 2200mAh battery that can last up to 60 hours of playback.

DJI Mavic Air 2

DJI Mavic Air 2 drone has been launched with features such as 8K Hyperlapse time-lapse videos, up to 4K 60p videos and 48MP images. The battery powering the same can last up to 34 minutes of flight time.

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020 is the latest generation Android Go smartphone to be launched by the company. The smartphone comes with a 5-inch TFT display, a quad-core Exynos 7570 SoC, a 2600mAh battery and other entry-level specs.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G adorns a waterdrop notch display, a punch-hole cutout, an octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC, dual-mode suspension liquid cooling technology, and a quad-camera setup with up to 50x digital zoom.