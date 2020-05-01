ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite With 64MP Quad-Cameras Officially Announced: Price And Specifications

    After months of speculations, the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite has finally been announced. The device comes as a toned-down version of the Mi Note 10 which has already gone official in China. The company had hosted the launch event online in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Amongst its key highlights are a 64MP quad-rear camera setup and a massive 5,260 mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

    Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite With 64MP Quad-Cameras Officially Announced

     

    Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite Full Specifications

    The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite adorns a 6.47-inch AMOLED display with a 3D curved design and an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The display is equipped with a waterdrop notch and has TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification.

    In the camera department, the device deploys a quad-rear camera setup which is equipped with a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor. The primary lens is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 5MP sensor for depth effects. Upfront, the U-shaped notch is packed with a 16MP snapper to capture selfies and for video calling.

    At its core, the device uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor which is combined with up to 6GB RAM. The device comes with up to 128GB storage option. The company has also announced an 8GB RAM model, but its pricing and availability were not disclosed at the launch event.

    Software-wise, the Mi Note 10 Lite will ship with Android 10 OS which will be wrapped under MIUI 11 skin. The smartphone features an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. Its connectivity aspects include a USB Type C port, 4G LTE, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Rounding off the spec-sheet is a 5,260 mAh battery backed by a 30W fast charging tech.

    Mi Note 10 Lite Pricing Details

    The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite's base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at EUR 349 which is around Rs. 28,810. The 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage model is announced at EUR 399 which translates to Rs. 32,941 approx. The device will be available for sale globally starting mid-May in Glacier White, Nebula Purple, and Midnight Black colors.

    X