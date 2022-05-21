ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Week 20, 2022 Launch Roundup: Realme narzo 50 5G, vivo Y75, Infinix Note 12, Samsung Galaxy F23 5G, And More

    By
    |

    In the 20th week of 2022, we got a lot of interesting updates. Qualcomm announced two new chipsets -- the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. The Asus ROG Phone 6 and the OnePlus 10 Ultra will also be some of the first smartphones to launch with these new chipsets in Q3 2022.

     
    List Of Gadgets Launched Last Week

    When it comes to computers, Acer launched a lot of new notebooks during the Next@Acer 2022 launch event, which includes gaming laptops with 3D displays, thin-and-light laptops with OLED screens, and more. Here are all the major tech announcements that happened in the 20th week of 2022.

    Realme Narzo 50 5G

    Realme Narzo 50 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor (Dual 2.4GHz Cortex-A76 + Hexa 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage, expandable memory with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
    • 48MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

    Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
    • 48MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    vivo Y75
     

    vivo Y75

    Key Specs

    • 6.44"FullHD+ (2400×1080 pixels) AMOLED screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 8GB RAM (+4GB virtual RAM) and 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM slot (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 12
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 44MP AF front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,050 mAh (typical) battery
    vivo X80 Pro

    vivo X80 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.78-inch (3200×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ E5 10-bit AMOLED LTPO screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 730 GPU
    • 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
    • Dual SIM
    • 50MP + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,700 mAh battery
    Amazfit GTR 2 new version

    Amazfit GTR 2 new version

    Key Specs

    • 1.39-inch (454 x 454 pixels) AMOLED 326PPI screen
    • 90+ Sport Modes including Outdoor Running, Walking, Indoor Cycling, Open Water Swimming, Elliptical, Pool Swimming, Climbing, Trail Running, Treadmill, Skiing, Free Training, Outdoor Cycling
    • Activity Tracking (Heart Rate, Distance, Step Count, Calorie Count), Sleep (Light, Deep, REM and Sleep Stages), Stress Levels (Relaxed, Normal, Medium or High)
    • Huami's self-developed BioTracker, 2 PPG (support Blood-oxygen Saturation Measurement (SpO2)) biological data sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Air Pressure Sensor, Ambient Light sensor
    • Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)
    • Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz), GPS+GLONASS
    • 3GB storage for standalone music playback
    • 471 mAh battery
    Infinix Note 12

    Infinix Note 12

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with XOS 10.6
    • 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Infinix Note 12 Turbo

    Infinix Note 12 Turbo

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 12 with XOS 10.6
    • 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

    Key Specs

    • 1 x Kryo Prime CPUs (A710-based) at up to 2.4GHz, 3 x Kryo Performance CPUs (A710-based) at up to 2.36GHz, 4x Kryo Efficiency CPUs (A510-based) at up to 1.8GHz
    • Samsung 4nm process Process Technology
    • Built-in Qualcomm Snapdragon X62 5G modem-RF system, 5G mmWave and sub-6 GHz
    • 5G speeds of up to 4.4Gpbs down
    • Qualcomm Adreno GPU, OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.0 FP,Vulkan 1.1
    • Hardware-accelerated H.265 and VP9 decoder; HDR Playback Codec support for HDR10+, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision
    • Qualcomm Aqstic audio codec (WCD9385), New Qualcomm Aqstic smart speaker amplifier (WSA8835), Total Harmonic Distortion + Noise (THD+N), Playback: -108dB, Qualcomm Audio and Voice Communication Suite
    • Up to 25 MP triple camera, Up to 64+20 MP dual camera, Up to 84 MP single camera with ZSL, Up to 200MP single camera, Qualcomm Spectra Image Sensor Processor (Triple 14-bit ISPs)
    • On-Device Display Support: FHD+ at 144 Hz, QHD+ at 60 Hz, Maximum External Display Support: up t QHD+ @ 60 Hz, 10-bit color depth, Rec. 2020 color gamut, HDR10 and HDR10+
    • 4K HDR Video Capture + 64 MP Photo Capture, 10-bit HEIF: HEIC photo capture, HEVC video capture, Video Capture Formats: HDR10+, HDR10, HLG, 4K HDR Video Capture @ 30 FPS Slow-mo video capture at 720p @ 480 FPS, Demura and subpixel rendering for OLED Uniformity
    • Qualcomm Hexagon Processor, Fused AI Accelerator, Hexagon Tensor Accelerator, Hexagon Vector eXtensions, Hexagon Scalar Accelerator, Support for mix precision (INT8+INT16), Support for all precisions (INT8, INT16, FP16)
    • LPDDR5 3200MHz memory
    • GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC capable, Dual Frequency GNSS (L1/L5), Sensor-Assisted Positioning, Urban pedestrian navigation with sidewalk accuracy, Global freeway lane-level vehicle navigation
    • USB 3.1, USB-C
    • Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology
    DEFY Gravity Pro

    DEFY Gravity Pro

    Key Specs

    • With Mic: Yes
    • Bluetooth version: 5.3
    • Wireless range: 10 m
    • Playback Time: Up to 25 Hours | Brisk Charge: 10 Mins= 3 Hours
    • Driver Size: 13mm
    • ENC Technology: For Clear Voice Calls
    • Warranty: 1 year
    • Color: Carbon Black, Frost White and Ocean Blue
    Acer Swift 3 OLED

    Acer Swift 3 OLED

    Key Specs

    • 14″ OLED WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800 pixels) 16:10 display; VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500-certified
    • Core i7 Variant: Intel Core i7-12700H processor / Intel Core i7-12650H processor
    • Core i5 Variant: Intel Core i5-12500H processor / Intel Core i5-12450H processor
    • GPU: Intel Iris Xe Graphics
    • Up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM; Up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage
    • Windows 11 Home
    • Up to 10 hours battery life
    Acer Spin 5

    Acer Spin 5

    Key Specs

    • 14" WQXGA (2560 x 1600 pixels) 16:10 IPS LCD touch display;TÜV certification for reduction of low-blue light
    • CPU: Intel® CoreTM i7-1260P processor Intel® CoreTM i5-1240P processor
    • GPU: Iris Xe graphics
    • Up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and Up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage
    • Wi-Fi 6E
    • Acer Active Stylus
    • DTS Audio
    • two Type-C USB ports with Thunderbolt 4 support
    • Power keycap fingerprint reader with on-chip matching design
    • Up to 13 hours battery life
    Acer Spin 3

    Acer Spin 3

    Key Specs

    • 14" WQXGA (1920 x 1080 pixels) 16:9 IPS LCD touch display
    • Intel Core i7-1255U processor
    • Intel Core i5-1235U processor
    • Intel Core i3-1215U processor
    • GPU: Iris Xe graphics
    • Up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and Up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage
    • Wi-Fi 6
    • dual USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 4 ports
    • Acer Active Stylus
    • DTS Audio
    • two Type-C USB ports with Thunderbolt 4 support
    • Up to 13 hours battery life
    HUAWEI Watch Fit 2

    HUAWEI Watch Fit 2

    Key Specs

    • 1.74" (336 x 480 pixels) AMOLED screen with 336 ppi
    • Bluetooth 5.2 that connects to Android 6.0 and above iOS 9.0 devices
    • 9-axis IMU sensor; Optical heart rate sensor
    • 5ATM Water-resistant up to 50 meters
    • GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo and QZSS satellite systems, supported
    • Speaker and phone for Bluetooth Calling
    • HUAWEI TruSeen 4.0 heart rate monitoring, HUAWEI TruSleep 2.0 sleep tracking, HUAWEI TruRelax stress tracking, 97 workout modes
    • Up to 10 days of battery life
    Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3

    Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3

    Key Specs

    • 7 mm drivers
    • Bluetooth 5.2
    • Hybrid Adaptive ANC
    • 3 mics per earbud, beamforming for noise reduction
    • Audio Codec: SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX adaptive
    • IPX4, splash resistant
    • Weight: earbuds - 5.8g; Charging Case - 66.4g
    • Qi Wireless Charging
    • USB-C for charging
    • Battery: earbuds - 77 mAh; Charging case - 950mAh
    • Battery Life: earbuds - 7 hours; with charging case - 28 hours
    Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

    Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-U display
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery

    Comments
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 5:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 22, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X