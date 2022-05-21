Week 20, 2022 Launch Roundup: Realme narzo 50 5G, vivo Y75, Infinix Note 12, Samsung Galaxy F23 5G, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

In the 20th week of 2022, we got a lot of interesting updates. Qualcomm announced two new chipsets -- the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. The Asus ROG Phone 6 and the OnePlus 10 Ultra will also be some of the first smartphones to launch with these new chipsets in Q3 2022.

When it comes to computers, Acer launched a lot of new notebooks during the Next@Acer 2022 launch event, which includes gaming laptops with 3D displays, thin-and-light laptops with OLED screens, and more. Here are all the major tech announcements that happened in the 20th week of 2022.

Realme Narzo 50 5G Key Specs

6.6-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor (Dual 2.4GHz Cortex-A76 + Hexa 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage, expandable memory with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

48MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Key Specs

6.6-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

48MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery vivo Y75 Key Specs 6.44"FullHD+ (2400×1080 pixels) AMOLED screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

8GB RAM (+4GB virtual RAM) and 128GB storage

expandable memory up with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM slot (nano + nano / microSD)

Funtouch OS 12

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

44MP AF front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,050 mAh (typical) battery vivo X80 Pro Key Specs

6.78-inch (3200×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ E5 10-bit AMOLED LTPO screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 730 GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM

50MP + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,700 mAh battery Amazfit GTR 2 new version Key Specs 1.39-inch (454 x 454 pixels) AMOLED 326PPI screen

90+ Sport Modes including Outdoor Running, Walking, Indoor Cycling, Open Water Swimming, Elliptical, Pool Swimming, Climbing, Trail Running, Treadmill, Skiing, Free Training, Outdoor Cycling

Activity Tracking (Heart Rate, Distance, Step Count, Calorie Count), Sleep (Light, Deep, REM and Sleep Stages), Stress Levels (Relaxed, Normal, Medium or High)

Huami's self-developed BioTracker, 2 PPG (support Blood-oxygen Saturation Measurement (SpO2)) biological data sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Air Pressure Sensor, Ambient Light sensor

Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)

Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz), GPS+GLONASS

3GB storage for standalone music playback

471 mAh battery Infinix Note 12 Key Specs 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with XOS 10.6

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Infinix Note 12 Turbo Key Specs 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 12 with XOS 10.6

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Key Specs 1 x Kryo Prime CPUs (A710-based) at up to 2.4GHz, 3 x Kryo Performance CPUs (A710-based) at up to 2.36GHz, 4x Kryo Efficiency CPUs (A510-based) at up to 1.8GHz

Samsung 4nm process Process Technology

Built-in Qualcomm Snapdragon X62 5G modem-RF system, 5G mmWave and sub-6 GHz

5G speeds of up to 4.4Gpbs down

Qualcomm Adreno GPU, OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.0 FP,Vulkan 1.1

Hardware-accelerated H.265 and VP9 decoder; HDR Playback Codec support for HDR10+, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision

Qualcomm Aqstic audio codec (WCD9385), New Qualcomm Aqstic smart speaker amplifier (WSA8835), Total Harmonic Distortion + Noise (THD+N), Playback: -108dB, Qualcomm Audio and Voice Communication Suite

Up to 25 MP triple camera, Up to 64+20 MP dual camera, Up to 84 MP single camera with ZSL, Up to 200MP single camera, Qualcomm Spectra Image Sensor Processor (Triple 14-bit ISPs)

On-Device Display Support: FHD+ at 144 Hz, QHD+ at 60 Hz, Maximum External Display Support: up t QHD+ @ 60 Hz, 10-bit color depth, Rec. 2020 color gamut, HDR10 and HDR10+

4K HDR Video Capture + 64 MP Photo Capture, 10-bit HEIF: HEIC photo capture, HEVC video capture, Video Capture Formats: HDR10+, HDR10, HLG, 4K HDR Video Capture @ 30 FPS Slow-mo video capture at 720p @ 480 FPS, Demura and subpixel rendering for OLED Uniformity

Qualcomm Hexagon Processor, Fused AI Accelerator, Hexagon Tensor Accelerator, Hexagon Vector eXtensions, Hexagon Scalar Accelerator, Support for mix precision (INT8+INT16), Support for all precisions (INT8, INT16, FP16)

LPDDR5 3200MHz memory

GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC capable, Dual Frequency GNSS (L1/L5), Sensor-Assisted Positioning, Urban pedestrian navigation with sidewalk accuracy, Global freeway lane-level vehicle navigation

USB 3.1, USB-C

Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology DEFY Gravity Pro Key Specs With Mic: Yes

Bluetooth version: 5.3

Wireless range: 10 m

Playback Time: Up to 25 Hours | Brisk Charge: 10 Mins= 3 Hours

Driver Size: 13mm

ENC Technology: For Clear Voice Calls

Warranty: 1 year

Color: Carbon Black, Frost White and Ocean Blue Acer Swift 3 OLED Key Specs 14″ OLED WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800 pixels) 16:10 display; VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500-certified

Core i7 Variant: Intel Core i7-12700H processor / Intel Core i7-12650H processor

Core i5 Variant: Intel Core i5-12500H processor / Intel Core i5-12450H processor

GPU: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM; Up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage

Windows 11 Home

Up to 10 hours battery life Acer Spin 5 Key Specs 14" WQXGA (2560 x 1600 pixels) 16:10 IPS LCD touch display;TÜV certification for reduction of low-blue light

CPU: Intel® Core TM i7-1260P processor Intel® Core TM i5-1240P processor

i7-1260P processor Intel® Core i5-1240P processor GPU: Iris Xe graphics

Up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and Up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage

Wi-Fi 6E

Acer Active Stylus

DTS Audio

two Type-C USB ports with Thunderbolt 4 support

Power keycap fingerprint reader with on-chip matching design

Up to 13 hours battery life Acer Spin 3 Key Specs 14" WQXGA (1920 x 1080 pixels) 16:9 IPS LCD touch display

Intel Core i7-1255U processor

Intel Core i5-1235U processor

Intel Core i3-1215U processor

GPU: Iris Xe graphics

Up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and Up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage

Wi-Fi 6

dual USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 4 ports

Acer Active Stylus

DTS Audio

two Type-C USB ports with Thunderbolt 4 support

Up to 13 hours battery life HUAWEI Watch Fit 2 Key Specs 1.74" (336 x 480 pixels) AMOLED screen with 336 ppi

Bluetooth 5.2 that connects to Android 6.0 and above iOS 9.0 devices

9-axis IMU sensor; Optical heart rate sensor

5ATM Water-resistant up to 50 meters

GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo and QZSS satellite systems, supported

Speaker and phone for Bluetooth Calling

HUAWEI TruSeen 4.0 heart rate monitoring, HUAWEI TruSleep 2.0 sleep tracking, HUAWEI TruRelax stress tracking, 97 workout modes

Up to 10 days of battery life Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 Key Specs 7 mm drivers

Bluetooth 5.2

Hybrid Adaptive ANC

3 mics per earbud, beamforming for noise reduction

Audio Codec: SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX adaptive

IPX4, splash resistant

Weight: earbuds - 5.8g; Charging Case - 66.4g

Qi Wireless Charging

USB-C for charging

Battery: earbuds - 77 mAh; Charging case - 950mAh

Battery Life: earbuds - 7 hours; with charging case - 28 hours Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Key Specs

6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-U display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

