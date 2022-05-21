For Quick Alerts
Week 20, 2022 Launch Roundup: Realme narzo 50 5G, vivo Y75, Infinix Note 12, Samsung Galaxy F23 5G, And More
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
In the 20th week of 2022, we got a lot of interesting updates. Qualcomm announced two new chipsets -- the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. The Asus ROG Phone 6 and the OnePlus 10 Ultra will also be some of the first smartphones to launch with these new chipsets in Q3 2022.
When it comes to computers, Acer launched a lot of new notebooks during the Next@Acer 2022 launch event, which includes gaming laptops with 3D displays, thin-and-light laptops with OLED screens, and more. Here are all the major tech announcements that happened in the 20th week of 2022.
Realme Narzo 50 5G
- 6.6-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor (Dual 2.4GHz Cortex-A76 + Hexa 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage, expandable memory with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
- 48MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G
- 6.6-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
- 48MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
vivo Y75
- 6.44"FullHD+ (2400×1080 pixels) AMOLED screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 8GB RAM (+4GB virtual RAM) and 128GB storage
- expandable memory up with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM slot (nano + nano / microSD)
- Funtouch OS 12
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 44MP AF front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,050 mAh (typical) battery
vivo X80 Pro
- 6.78-inch (3200×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ E5 10-bit AMOLED LTPO screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 730 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,700 mAh battery
Amazfit GTR 2 new version
Key Specs
- 1.39-inch (454 x 454 pixels) AMOLED 326PPI screen
- 90+ Sport Modes including Outdoor Running, Walking, Indoor Cycling, Open Water Swimming, Elliptical, Pool Swimming, Climbing, Trail Running, Treadmill, Skiing, Free Training, Outdoor Cycling
- Activity Tracking (Heart Rate, Distance, Step Count, Calorie Count), Sleep (Light, Deep, REM and Sleep Stages), Stress Levels (Relaxed, Normal, Medium or High)
- Huami's self-developed BioTracker, 2 PPG (support Blood-oxygen Saturation Measurement (SpO2)) biological data sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Air Pressure Sensor, Ambient Light sensor
- Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz), GPS+GLONASS
- 3GB storage for standalone music playback
- 471 mAh battery
Infinix Note 12
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with XOS 10.6
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Infinix Note 12 Turbo
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 12 with XOS 10.6
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Key Specs
- 1 x Kryo Prime CPUs (A710-based) at up to 2.4GHz, 3 x Kryo Performance CPUs (A710-based) at up to 2.36GHz, 4x Kryo Efficiency CPUs (A510-based) at up to 1.8GHz
- Samsung 4nm process Process Technology
- Built-in Qualcomm Snapdragon X62 5G modem-RF system, 5G mmWave and sub-6 GHz
- 5G speeds of up to 4.4Gpbs down
- Qualcomm Adreno GPU, OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.0 FP,Vulkan 1.1
- Hardware-accelerated H.265 and VP9 decoder; HDR Playback Codec support for HDR10+, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision
- Qualcomm Aqstic audio codec (WCD9385), New Qualcomm Aqstic smart speaker amplifier (WSA8835), Total Harmonic Distortion + Noise (THD+N), Playback: -108dB, Qualcomm Audio and Voice Communication Suite
- Up to 25 MP triple camera, Up to 64+20 MP dual camera, Up to 84 MP single camera with ZSL, Up to 200MP single camera, Qualcomm Spectra Image Sensor Processor (Triple 14-bit ISPs)
- On-Device Display Support: FHD+ at 144 Hz, QHD+ at 60 Hz, Maximum External Display Support: up t QHD+ @ 60 Hz, 10-bit color depth, Rec. 2020 color gamut, HDR10 and HDR10+
- 4K HDR Video Capture + 64 MP Photo Capture, 10-bit HEIF: HEIC photo capture, HEVC video capture, Video Capture Formats: HDR10+, HDR10, HLG, 4K HDR Video Capture @ 30 FPS Slow-mo video capture at 720p @ 480 FPS, Demura and subpixel rendering for OLED Uniformity
- Qualcomm Hexagon Processor, Fused AI Accelerator, Hexagon Tensor Accelerator, Hexagon Vector eXtensions, Hexagon Scalar Accelerator, Support for mix precision (INT8+INT16), Support for all precisions (INT8, INT16, FP16)
- LPDDR5 3200MHz memory
- GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC capable, Dual Frequency GNSS (L1/L5), Sensor-Assisted Positioning, Urban pedestrian navigation with sidewalk accuracy, Global freeway lane-level vehicle navigation
- USB 3.1, USB-C
- Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology
DEFY Gravity Pro
Key Specs
- With Mic: Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5.3
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Playback Time: Up to 25 Hours | Brisk Charge: 10 Mins= 3 Hours
- Driver Size: 13mm
- ENC Technology: For Clear Voice Calls
- Warranty: 1 year
- Color: Carbon Black, Frost White and Ocean Blue
Acer Swift 3 OLED
Key Specs
- 14″ OLED WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800 pixels) 16:10 display; VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500-certified
- Core i7 Variant: Intel Core i7-12700H processor / Intel Core i7-12650H processor
- Core i5 Variant: Intel Core i5-12500H processor / Intel Core i5-12450H processor
- GPU: Intel Iris Xe Graphics
- Up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM; Up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage
- Windows 11 Home
- Up to 10 hours battery life
Acer Spin 5
Key Specs
- 14" WQXGA (2560 x 1600 pixels) 16:10 IPS LCD touch display;TÜV certification for reduction of low-blue light
- CPU: Intel® CoreTM i7-1260P processor Intel® CoreTM i5-1240P processor
- GPU: Iris Xe graphics
- Up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and Up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage
- Wi-Fi 6E
- Acer Active Stylus
- DTS Audio
- two Type-C USB ports with Thunderbolt 4 support
- Power keycap fingerprint reader with on-chip matching design
- Up to 13 hours battery life
Acer Spin 3
Key Specs
- 14" WQXGA (1920 x 1080 pixels) 16:9 IPS LCD touch display
- Intel Core i7-1255U processor
- Intel Core i5-1235U processor
- Intel Core i3-1215U processor
- GPU: Iris Xe graphics
- Up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and Up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage
- Wi-Fi 6
- dual USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 4 ports
- Acer Active Stylus
- DTS Audio
- two Type-C USB ports with Thunderbolt 4 support
- Up to 13 hours battery life
HUAWEI Watch Fit 2
Key Specs
- 1.74" (336 x 480 pixels) AMOLED screen with 336 ppi
- Bluetooth 5.2 that connects to Android 6.0 and above iOS 9.0 devices
- 9-axis IMU sensor; Optical heart rate sensor
- 5ATM Water-resistant up to 50 meters
- GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo and QZSS satellite systems, supported
- Speaker and phone for Bluetooth Calling
- HUAWEI TruSeen 4.0 heart rate monitoring, HUAWEI TruSleep 2.0 sleep tracking, HUAWEI TruRelax stress tracking, 97 workout modes
- Up to 10 days of battery life
Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3
Key Specs
- 7 mm drivers
- Bluetooth 5.2
- Hybrid Adaptive ANC
- 3 mics per earbud, beamforming for noise reduction
- Audio Codec: SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX adaptive
- IPX4, splash resistant
- Weight: earbuds - 5.8g; Charging Case - 66.4g
- Qi Wireless Charging
- USB-C for charging
- Battery: earbuds - 77 mAh; Charging case - 950mAh
- Battery Life: earbuds - 7 hours; with charging case - 28 hours
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G
- 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-U display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Sunday, May 22, 2022, 5:08 [IST]
