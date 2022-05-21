Amazon Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale: Discounts On Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, Mi 11X Pro 5G, More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Xiaomi is a popular brand in India, releasing a sleuth of new devices. Over the years, Xiaomi has expanded its product portfolio to include smart TVs, wearables, accessories, smart home IoT, and so on. At the same time, Xiaomi smartphones have been the center of its business. While mid-range and affordable phones are popular, Xiaomi has also released several flagships, which are now available at a discount at the Amazon Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale.

The Amazon Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale is offering several high-end, unique Xiaomi phones at a sale. This includes the latest Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G HyperPhone, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, and the Xiaomi 11X Pro 5G. Here's all you need to know about the Amazon Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale.

Firstly, the newly launched Xiaomi 12 Pro is available at a discount at the Amazon Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale. The phone is up for sale for just Rs. 62,999. Additionally, the powerful Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone is now available for just Rs. 38,999 after a 22 percent discount.

The Amazon Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale is also offering the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G with a 22 percent discount, bringing down the price of this 5G phone to just Rs. 24,999. Lastly, the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is available for just Rs. 36,999 instead of its actual price of Rs. 47,999.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 79,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 62,999 ; You Save: Rs. 17,000 (21% off) Xiaomi 12 Pro is available at 21% discount during Amazon Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 62,999 onwards during the sale. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 49,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 38,999 ; You Save: Rs. 11,000 (22% off) Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is available at 22% discount during Amazon Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 38,999 onwards during the sale. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 31,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; You Save: Rs. 7,000 (22% off) Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available at 22% discount during Amazon Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale. Mi 11X Pro 5G Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 36,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 47,999 (23% off) Mi 11X Pro 5G is available at 23% discount during Amazon Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 36,999 onwards during the sale. Mi 11X 5G Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 33,999 (18% Off) Mi 11X 5G is available at 18% discount during Amazon Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.

