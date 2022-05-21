Just In
- 25 min ago Amazfit GTR 2 New Version First Sale On May 23 In India; Price Set At Rs. 10,999
- 49 min ago iQOO Neo 6 5G To Launch On May 31; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
- 1 hr ago Google Pixel Watch Could Offer 32GB Of Storage; Highest On A Smartwatch Yet
- 3 hrs ago iPhone SE 2020 Selling At Rs. 1,000 On Flipkart: But There Is A Catch
Don't Miss
- Movies Lataji Was The First Indian Singer To Perform At The Royal Albert Hall: Sonu Nigam
- News "When a big tree falls, the ground shakes": Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in now deleted tweet
- Sports IPL 2022: Emerging talents must be picked for India's T20 series against South Africa, says experts
- Finance 3 Multibagger Stocks Of 2022 With 234% Return So Far In 2022
- Education BDA FDA SDA Application Form 2022: Check BDA Application Format Here
- Lifestyle Mozambique Sees First Wild Polio Case Since 1992; Pandemic May Have Caused Children To Miss Polio Vaccination
- Automobiles Tata Punch Proves The Worth Of 5-Star Safety Rating
- Travel Best Camping Site Near Pune And Mumbai – Pawna Lake Camping, 1N/2D
Amazon Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale: Discounts On Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, Mi 11X Pro 5G, More
Xiaomi is a popular brand in India, releasing a sleuth of new devices. Over the years, Xiaomi has expanded its product portfolio to include smart TVs, wearables, accessories, smart home IoT, and so on. At the same time, Xiaomi smartphones have been the center of its business. While mid-range and affordable phones are popular, Xiaomi has also released several flagships, which are now available at a discount at the Amazon Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale.
The Amazon Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale is offering several high-end, unique Xiaomi phones at a sale. This includes the latest Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G HyperPhone, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, and the Xiaomi 11X Pro 5G. Here's all you need to know about the Amazon Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale.
Firstly, the newly launched Xiaomi 12 Pro is available at a discount at the Amazon Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale. The phone is up for sale for just Rs. 62,999. Additionally, the powerful Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone is now available for just Rs. 38,999 after a 22 percent discount.
The Amazon Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale is also offering the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G with a 22 percent discount, bringing down the price of this 5G phone to just Rs. 24,999. Lastly, the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is available for just Rs. 36,999 instead of its actual price of Rs. 47,999.
Xiaomi 12 Pro
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 79,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 62,999 ; You Save: Rs. 17,000 (21% off)
Xiaomi 12 Pro is available at 21% discount during Amazon Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 62,999 onwards during the sale.
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 49,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 38,999 ; You Save: Rs. 11,000 (22% off)
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is available at 22% discount during Amazon Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 38,999 onwards during the sale.
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 31,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; You Save: Rs. 7,000 (22% off)
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available at 22% discount during Amazon Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi 11X Pro 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 36,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 47,999 (23% off)
Mi 11X Pro 5G is available at 23% discount during Amazon Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 36,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi 11X 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 33,999 (18% Off)
Mi 11X 5G is available at 18% discount during Amazon Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
31,055
-
39,100
-
19,600
-
15,509
-
23,646
-
89,735
-
13,655
-
40,695
-
10,999
-
34,550