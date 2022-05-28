Week 21, 2022 Launch Roundup: Tecno POVA 3, Samsung Galaxy M13, OPPO Reno8 Pro+, OPPO Reno8 Pro, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

May is coming to an end and we've completed five months of 2022. The past few months have witnessed several new launches in the tech world, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, accessories, PCs, and much more. We have compiled the Week 21, 2022 Launch Roundup, which includes all these gadgets and more. The Week 21, 2022 Launch Roundup includes top brands like Samsung, Oppo, Redmi, Asus, and much more.

The Week 21, 2022 Launch Roundup includes several new smartphones, starting with Tecno POVA 3, which is an affordable smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy M13 also debuted this week, joining the list of other M series. More importantly, the Week 21, 2022 Launch Roundup includes the Oppo Reno8 series, which is the next-gen flagship offering.

Speaking of smartphones, the Week 21, 2022 Launch Roundup also includes the new Redmi Note 11 expansion. These new phones include the Redmi Note 11 SE, Note 11T Pro, and Note 11T Pro+. Also, the Infinix Hot 12 Play debuted this week. Apart from these, new tabs arrived in the market. These include the Oppo Pad Air and the Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad 2022.

The Week 21, 2022 Launch Roundup also includes new laptops like the RedmiBook Pro 15 and Pro 14 devices. The ASUS ExpertBook B9 laptop and B7 Flip 2-in-1 and the ASUS ROG SWIFT 500Hz gaming monitor are also noteworthy. Additionally, new accessories like the Tunez BEATS B60 Bluetooth headset, Lexar NM760 M.2 2280 NVMe SSD Quick, Neo 45W Dual Type C Port Wall Charger, Amazfit T-Rex 2, SWOTT AirLIT 005 TWS earbuds, Redmi Buds 4 Pro, Redmi Buds 4, Xiaomi Band 7, and the OPPO Enco R are worth mentioning.

Tecno POVA 3 Key Specs

6.9-inch (1080 x 2460 pixels) HD+ Dot-in display with 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

HiOS based on Android 11

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

7,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M13 Key Specs 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2.2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with One UI Core 4.1

Dual SIM

50MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh battery OPPO Reno8 Pro+ Key Specs

6.7″ FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED, 1B Colors, 120Hz display

Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame

MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max (5 nm) processor with Mali-G610 MC6

8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Triple camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, PDAF; 8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide); 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

Front camera: 32 MP with Auto focus, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74″, 0.8µm

Mari X Silicon NPU

Android 12, ColorOS 12.1

5G SA/NSA

4,500mAh battery OPPO Reno8 Pro Key Specs

6.62″ FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED, 120Hz display

Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (4 nm) Mobile Platform with Adreno 662

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS3.1 storage, 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS3.1 storage

Android 12, ColorOS 12.1

50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

32 MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA

4,500 mAh battery OPPO Reno8 Key Specs

6.43″ FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED, 90Hz display, 800 nits (peak)

Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame

MediaTek Dimensity 1300 (6 nm) with Mali-G77 MC9

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS3.1 storage

12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS3.1 storage

50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

32 MP Front Camera

Android 12, ColorOS 12.1

5G SA/NSA

4,500 mAh battery OPPO Pad Air Key Specs 10.36" 2K (2000 x 1200 pixels) HD 60Hz display; 225 PPI; 360nits typical brightness

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4/6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB/128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage; expandable memory upto 512GB

Android 12 with ColorOS 12 for tablet

8MP rear camera

5MP front camera

Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos support; USB Type-C audio

Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, USB type C

7,100 mAh battery Tunez BEATS B60 Bluetooth headset Key Specs 40mm HD MAXX Bass Drivers

Bluetooth 5.0

MicroSD slot

FM support

IPX5 sweat resistant

Supports Siri and Google Assistant

400mAh battery; micro USB charging

15 hours of Music playback; 15 hours of talk time Infinix Hot 12 Play Key Specs

6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen

Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor - Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 11 with XOS 10

13MP rear camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Neo 45W Dual Type C Port Wall Charger Key Specs Input: AC100-245V (50-60 Hz) / 1.3A

Output Type-C1 (PD3.0) : 5V/3A, 9V/2.77A, 12V/2.08A (Max 25W)

PPS C1 : 3.3~11V 2.25A

Output Type-C2 (PD3.0) : 5V/3A, 9V/2.22A, 12V/1.67A (Max 20W)

Total output : 45W.

BIS Approved, Made in India

Compact size: 54mm x 29mm x 60mm

Warranty: 6 months

Color: White Amazfit T-Rex 2 Key Specs 1.39″ 454×454 resolution, 326 PPI. up to 1000 nits of brightness

500 mAh battery, up to 24 days (normal usage), 45 days on Battery saver mode

Bluetooth 5.0, Dual-band & 5 satellite positioning and BioTracker 3.0 PPG biometric sensor

Health features: Heart rate, SpO2, Stress, Sleep, Breathing, Menstrual cycle and health reminders

Fitness features: 158+ sports modes via Zepp App

Supported devices: Android 7.0 or later, iOS 12.0 or later

Water-resistance: 10ATM; MIL-STD-810G standards. SWOTT AirLIT 005 TWS earbuds Key Specs 10mm dynamic drivers

Bluetooth 5.0 + EDR, upto 10m range

Touch control

Voice assistant wake-up support

IPX4 Sweat-resistant

Battery: 40mAh (each earbud), 400mAh charging case

Charging TIme: 60 minutes

Playback time: 5.5 hours standalone playback, up to 12 hours with the charging case RedmiBook Pro 15 2022 Ryzen Key Specs 15.6-inch (3200 × 2000 pixels) 3.2k display

3.2GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H (4.7GHz) / 3.3GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H (4.5GHz) with AMD Radeon 680M / 660M, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 (4 GB GDDR6) GPU

16GB LPDDR5 6400MHz Dual Channel RAM, 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, SD Card reader

Windows 11 Home

720p webcam

Fingerprint power key

Full-size backlit keyboard, 1.3mm key travel, Travel Mylar trackpad

Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, 1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen2 for charging and data transmission

3.5mm headphone / microphone jack, 2x 2W speakers, DTS audio

72Wh battery RedmiBook Pro 14 2022 Ryzen Key Specs 14-inch (2560 x 1600 pixels) 2k display

3.2GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H (4.7GHz) / 3.3GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H (4.5GHz) with AMD Radeon 680M / 660M

16GB LPDDR5 6400MHz Dual Channel RAM, 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, SD Card reader

Windows 11 Home

720p webcam

Fingerprint power key

Full-size backlit keyboard, 1.3mm key travel, Travel Mylar trackpad

Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4GHz and 5GHz)

56Wh battery Truke Buds F1 Key Specs With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5.3

Wireless range: 10 m

Battery life: 48 hrs | Charging time: 1.5 hrs

48 hours Long Lasting Battery with Fast charging. 10 hours playtime on single charge.

Exceptional sound quality with powerful deep bass powered by 6mm composite speakers & AAC Codec

Dual MEMS MIC with ENC

Instant Pairing Technology with Bluetooth 5.3

Warranty: 1 Year

Colors: Blue and Black Redmi Buds 4 Pro Key Specs Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity with Dual device pairing, AAC codec, 360° Surround Sound

10mm + 6mm dual drivers, tuned by Mi Audio Lab

Active noise cancellation up to 43dB with High, Balanced and Mild modes and transparency mode. Also blocks background noise such as insects, crying, and more

59ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode

Three microphone ENC which significantly reduces surrounding noise during a call

Touch controls for music playback and launch voice assistant (Siri / Google Voice)

Smart wear detection for autoplay and pause

Dust and Water resistant (IP54)

Up to 9 hours of battery life Redmi Buds 4 Key Specs Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, AAC codec

10mm drivers, tuned by Mi Audio Lab

Active noise cancellation up to 35dB with dual transparency modes

Dual microphone ENC which significantly reduces surrounding noise during a call

Touch controls for music playback and launch voice assistant (Siri / Google Voice)

Smart wear detection for autoplay and pause

Water resistant (IPX4)

Up to 6 hours of battery life Xiaomi Band 7 Key Specs 1.62-inch (192×490 pixels) HD 2.5D AMOLED touch display

Bluetooth 5.2 that connects to Android 6.0 and above and iOS 10.0 and above, NFC (NFC Edition only)

5ATM Water-resistant up to 50 meters

Optical heart rate and blood oxygen sensor, six-axis motion sensor

120 workout modes including professional workout modes such as indoor and outdoor running, cycling, and rope skipping, etc.

Continuous heart rate tracking, continuous blood oxygen saturation monitoring, as well as 24/7 sleep tracking, Female health tracking etc.

Smart controls such as music control, remote camera control, quick message reply, incoming call alerts

100+ new watch faces with AOD support, includes Mars Super Wallpaper

180mAh battery Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad 2022 Key Specs Display: 10.6″ 2K LCD screen (2000×1200 pixels), 400 nits, TÜV Rheinland certified

Processor: Snapdragon 680

OS: ZUI 13.5 | Android 12L

Camera: 8MP Front and 8MP Back, no LED flash

Storage: 4GB/6GB RAM with 64GB/128GB, with support up to 1TB of additional storage via SD Card

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac

Audio: Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support

Battery: 7,700 mAh Battery Redmi Note 11SE Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 11 with MIUI 12

48MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Redmi Note 11T Pro and Note 11T Pro+ Key Specs

6.6″ FHD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels) LCD screen

MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5nm SoC with Mali-G610 6-core GPU

6GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP ultra-wide lens with 119° FOV, 2MP macro camera, 4K video recording

16MP front camera, 1080p video recording

IR sensor, X-axis linear motors

Splash resistant (IP53)

5G SA/NSA

4,400 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support

5,080 mAh battery OPPO Enco R Key Specs Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to devices with AAC codec

Custom 13.4mm drivers with titanium-plated diaphragm

94msms low latency gaming

Dual microphones with AI call noise reduction algorithm

Water resistant (IPX4)

Case weight: 40g

27mAh battery ASUS ROG SWIFT 500Hz gaming monitor Key Specs 24.1-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display

500Hz refresh rate

G-SYNC Esports Mode

NVIDIA's Reflex Analyzer technology

Esports-TN panel

