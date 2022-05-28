Just In
- 21 hrs ago This WhatsApp Scam Can Get Control Of Your Phone
- 22 hrs ago NASA Megarocket Launch Rehearsal Set For June 6; Artemis 1 Launch Mission To Follow
- 24 hrs ago Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022: Discounts On Best 5G Smartphones At Budget Price
- 1 day ago Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launching Soon; Specifications & Features
Don't Miss
- News Vat Savitri Vrat 2022: Quotes, wishes and messages to share
- Sports IPL 2022 Player of the Tournament: Jos Buttler adjudged Most Valuable Player of the Season in IPL 15
- Movies Mohanlal To Team Up With Joshiy For A Project After Wrapping Up Ram: Reports
- Finance Should You Invest In Muthoot Finance NCDs That Offer 8% Interest?
- Lifestyle Is It Safe To Get A Tattoo While On Periods?
- Travel One Day Outing From Nagpur: Maharashtra - Places To Visit
- Automobiles Hindustan Motors To Produce Electric Scooters & Cars; This Includes The New Ambassador EV
- Education RRB NTPC CBT 2 Level 2, 3, And 5 Exam Schedule Released, Check Exam Dates Here
Week 21, 2022 Launch Roundup: Tecno POVA 3, Samsung Galaxy M13, OPPO Reno8 Pro+, OPPO Reno8 Pro, And More
May is coming to an end and we've completed five months of 2022. The past few months have witnessed several new launches in the tech world, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, accessories, PCs, and much more. We have compiled the Week 21, 2022 Launch Roundup, which includes all these gadgets and more. The Week 21, 2022 Launch Roundup includes top brands like Samsung, Oppo, Redmi, Asus, and much more.
The Week 21, 2022 Launch Roundup includes several new smartphones, starting with Tecno POVA 3, which is an affordable smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy M13 also debuted this week, joining the list of other M series. More importantly, the Week 21, 2022 Launch Roundup includes the Oppo Reno8 series, which is the next-gen flagship offering.
Speaking of smartphones, the Week 21, 2022 Launch Roundup also includes the new Redmi Note 11 expansion. These new phones include the Redmi Note 11 SE, Note 11T Pro, and Note 11T Pro+. Also, the Infinix Hot 12 Play debuted this week. Apart from these, new tabs arrived in the market. These include the Oppo Pad Air and the Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad 2022.
The Week 21, 2022 Launch Roundup also includes new laptops like the RedmiBook Pro 15 and Pro 14 devices. The ASUS ExpertBook B9 laptop and B7 Flip 2-in-1 and the ASUS ROG SWIFT 500Hz gaming monitor are also noteworthy. Additionally, new accessories like the Tunez BEATS B60 Bluetooth headset, Lexar NM760 M.2 2280 NVMe SSD Quick, Neo 45W Dual Type C Port Wall Charger, Amazfit T-Rex 2, SWOTT AirLIT 005 TWS earbuds, Redmi Buds 4 Pro, Redmi Buds 4, Xiaomi Band 7, and the OPPO Enco R are worth mentioning.
Tecno POVA 3
- 6.9-inch (1080 x 2460 pixels) HD+ Dot-in display with 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- HiOS based on Android 11
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 7,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M13
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2.2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
- 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with One UI Core 4.1
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh battery
OPPO Reno8 Pro+
- 6.7″ FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED, 1B Colors, 120Hz display
- Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame
- MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max (5 nm) processor with Mali-G610 MC6
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Triple camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, PDAF; 8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide); 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
- Front camera: 32 MP with Auto focus, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74″, 0.8µm
- Mari X Silicon NPU
- Android 12, ColorOS 12.1
- 5G SA/NSA
- 4,500mAh battery
OPPO Reno8 Pro
- 6.62″ FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED, 120Hz display
- Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (4 nm) Mobile Platform with Adreno 662
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS3.1 storage, 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS3.1 storage
- Android 12, ColorOS 12.1
- 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- 32 MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA
- 4,500 mAh battery
OPPO Reno8
- 6.43″ FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED, 90Hz display, 800 nits (peak)
- Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame
- MediaTek Dimensity 1300 (6 nm) with Mali-G77 MC9
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS3.1 storage
- 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS3.1 storage
- 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- 32 MP Front Camera
- Android 12, ColorOS 12.1
- 5G SA/NSA
- 4,500 mAh battery
OPPO Pad Air
Key Specs
- 10.36" 2K (2000 x 1200 pixels) HD 60Hz display; 225 PPI; 360nits typical brightness
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4/6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB/128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage; expandable memory upto 512GB
- Android 12 with ColorOS 12 for tablet
- 8MP rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos support; USB Type-C audio
- Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, USB type C
- 7,100 mAh battery
Tunez BEATS B60 Bluetooth headset
Key Specs
- 40mm HD MAXX Bass Drivers
- Bluetooth 5.0
- MicroSD slot
- FM support
- IPX5 sweat resistant
- Supports Siri and Google Assistant
- 400mAh battery; micro USB charging
- 15 hours of Music playback; 15 hours of talk time
Infinix Hot 12 Play
- 6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen
- Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor - Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 11 with XOS 10
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
Neo 45W Dual Type C Port Wall Charger
Key Specs
- Input: AC100-245V (50-60 Hz) / 1.3A
- Output Type-C1 (PD3.0) : 5V/3A, 9V/2.77A, 12V/2.08A (Max 25W)
- PPS C1 : 3.3~11V 2.25A
- Output Type-C2 (PD3.0) : 5V/3A, 9V/2.22A, 12V/1.67A (Max 20W)
- Total output : 45W.
- BIS Approved, Made in India
- Compact size: 54mm x 29mm x 60mm
- Warranty: 6 months
- Color: White
Amazfit T-Rex 2
Key Specs
- 1.39″ 454×454 resolution, 326 PPI. up to 1000 nits of brightness
- 500 mAh battery, up to 24 days (normal usage), 45 days on Battery saver mode
- Bluetooth 5.0, Dual-band & 5 satellite positioning and BioTracker 3.0 PPG biometric sensor
- Health features: Heart rate, SpO2, Stress, Sleep, Breathing, Menstrual cycle and health reminders
- Fitness features: 158+ sports modes via Zepp App
- Supported devices: Android 7.0 or later, iOS 12.0 or later
- Water-resistance: 10ATM; MIL-STD-810G standards.
SWOTT AirLIT 005 TWS earbuds
Key Specs
- 10mm dynamic drivers
- Bluetooth 5.0 + EDR, upto 10m range
- Touch control
- Voice assistant wake-up support
- IPX4 Sweat-resistant
- Battery: 40mAh (each earbud), 400mAh charging case
- Charging TIme: 60 minutes
- Playback time: 5.5 hours standalone playback, up to 12 hours with the charging case
RedmiBook Pro 15 2022 Ryzen
Key Specs
- 15.6-inch (3200 × 2000 pixels) 3.2k display
- 3.2GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H (4.7GHz) / 3.3GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H (4.5GHz) with AMD Radeon 680M / 660M, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 (4 GB GDDR6) GPU
- 16GB LPDDR5 6400MHz Dual Channel RAM, 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, SD Card reader
- Windows 11 Home
- 720p webcam
- Fingerprint power key
- Full-size backlit keyboard, 1.3mm key travel, Travel Mylar trackpad
- Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, 1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen2 for charging and data transmission
- 3.5mm headphone / microphone jack, 2x 2W speakers, DTS audio
- 72Wh battery
RedmiBook Pro 14 2022 Ryzen
Key Specs
- 14-inch (2560 x 1600 pixels) 2k display
- 3.2GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H (4.7GHz) / 3.3GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H (4.5GHz) with AMD Radeon 680M / 660M
- 16GB LPDDR5 6400MHz Dual Channel RAM, 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, SD Card reader
- Windows 11 Home
- 720p webcam
- Fingerprint power key
- Full-size backlit keyboard, 1.3mm key travel, Travel Mylar trackpad
- Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4GHz and 5GHz)
- 56Wh battery
Truke Buds F1
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5.3
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Battery life: 48 hrs | Charging time: 1.5 hrs
- 48 hours Long Lasting Battery with Fast charging. 10 hours playtime on single charge.
- Exceptional sound quality with powerful deep bass powered by 6mm composite speakers & AAC Codec
- Dual MEMS MIC with ENC
- Instant Pairing Technology with Bluetooth 5.3
- Warranty: 1 Year
- Colors: Blue and Black
Redmi Buds 4 Pro
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity with Dual device pairing, AAC codec, 360° Surround Sound
- 10mm + 6mm dual drivers, tuned by Mi Audio Lab
- Active noise cancellation up to 43dB with High, Balanced and Mild modes and transparency mode. Also blocks background noise such as insects, crying, and more
- 59ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode
- Three microphone ENC which significantly reduces surrounding noise during a call
- Touch controls for music playback and launch voice assistant (Siri / Google Voice)
- Smart wear detection for autoplay and pause
- Dust and Water resistant (IP54)
- Up to 9 hours of battery life
Redmi Buds 4
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, AAC codec
- 10mm drivers, tuned by Mi Audio Lab
- Active noise cancellation up to 35dB with dual transparency modes
- Dual microphone ENC which significantly reduces surrounding noise during a call
- Touch controls for music playback and launch voice assistant (Siri / Google Voice)
- Smart wear detection for autoplay and pause
- Water resistant (IPX4)
- Up to 6 hours of battery life
Xiaomi Band 7
Key Specs
- 1.62-inch (192×490 pixels) HD 2.5D AMOLED touch display
- Bluetooth 5.2 that connects to Android 6.0 and above and iOS 10.0 and above, NFC (NFC Edition only)
- 5ATM Water-resistant up to 50 meters
- Optical heart rate and blood oxygen sensor, six-axis motion sensor
- 120 workout modes including professional workout modes such as indoor and outdoor running, cycling, and rope skipping, etc.
- Continuous heart rate tracking, continuous blood oxygen saturation monitoring, as well as 24/7 sleep tracking, Female health tracking etc.
- Smart controls such as music control, remote camera control, quick message reply, incoming call alerts
- 100+ new watch faces with AOD support, includes Mars Super Wallpaper
- 180mAh battery
Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad 2022
Key Specs
- Display: 10.6″ 2K LCD screen (2000×1200 pixels), 400 nits, TÜV Rheinland certified
- Processor: Snapdragon 680
- OS: ZUI 13.5 | Android 12L
- Camera: 8MP Front and 8MP Back, no LED flash
- Storage: 4GB/6GB RAM with 64GB/128GB, with support up to 1TB of additional storage via SD Card
- Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac
- Audio: Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support
- Battery: 7,700 mAh Battery
Redmi Note 11SE
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 11 with MIUI 12
- 48MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Redmi Note 11T Pro and Note 11T Pro+
- 6.6″ FHD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels) LCD screen
- MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5nm SoC with Mali-G610 6-core GPU
- 6GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP ultra-wide lens with 119° FOV, 2MP macro camera, 4K video recording
- 16MP front camera, 1080p video recording
- IR sensor, X-axis linear motors
- Splash resistant (IP53)
- 5G SA/NSA
- 4,400 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support
- 5,080 mAh battery
OPPO Enco R
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to devices with AAC codec
- Custom 13.4mm drivers with titanium-plated diaphragm
- 94msms low latency gaming
- Dual microphones with AI call noise reduction algorithm
- Water resistant (IPX4)
- Case weight: 40g
- 27mAh battery
ASUS ROG SWIFT 500Hz gaming monitor
Key Specs
- 24.1-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display
- 500Hz refresh rate
- G-SYNC Esports Mode
- NVIDIA's Reflex Analyzer technology
- Esports-TN panel
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
13,340
-
15,564
-
23,280
-
19,785
-
11,640
-
43,085
-
34,871
-
29,095
-
31,055
-
39,100