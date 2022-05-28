ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022: Discounts On Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000

    By
    |

    The Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022 is now live in India for buyers to get lucrative discounts and offers on a slew of products. One of the categories that you can buy is smartphones that can be bought at a discounted price point. If you are looking forward to buying a new smartphone, then you can use this sale.

     
    Flipkart Electronics Sale On Top Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000

    During the Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022, you can buy mid-range smartphones at a discounted pricing. Check out the list of smartphones you can buy under Rs. 25,000 during the Flipkart Electronics Sale.

    Xiaomi 11i 5G (Purple Mist, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Xiaomi 11i 5G (Purple Mist, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (16% off)

    Xiaomi 11i 5G is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.

    SAMSUNG Galaxy A33 (Awesome Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    SAMSUNG Galaxy A33 (Awesome Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 33,990 (20% off)

    SAMSUNG Galaxy A33 is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.

    MOTOROLA Edge 20 5G (Frosted Onyx, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
     

    MOTOROLA Edge 20 5G (Frosted Onyx, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (28% off)

    MOTOROLA Edge 20 5G is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme 9 Pro+ 5G (Sunrise Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Realme 9 Pro+ 5G (Sunrise Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 27,999 (10% off)

    Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.

    vivo T1 Pro 5G (Turbo Cyan, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    vivo T1 Pro 5G (Turbo Cyan, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 30,990 (19% off)

    vivo T1 Pro 5G is available at 19% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.

    POCO X3 Pro (Steel Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    POCO X3 Pro (Steel Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 21,999 ; MRP: Rs. 25,999 (15% off)

    POCO X3 Pro is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme 9 5G SE (Azure Glow, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Realme 9 5G SE (Azure Glow, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 22,999 ; MRP: Rs. 26,999 (14% off)

    Realme 9 5G SE is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 22,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 11 PRO Plus 5G (Mirage Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Redmi Note 11 PRO Plus 5G (Mirage Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 21,392 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (2% off)

    Redmi Note 11 PRO Plus 5G is available at 2% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,392 onwards during the sale

    Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (Icy Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (Icy Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 24,990 ; MRP: Rs. 27,990 (10% off)

    Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,990 onwards during the sale

     

    Comments
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X