Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022: Discounts On Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000
The Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022 is now live in India for buyers to get lucrative discounts and offers on a slew of products. One of the categories that you can buy is smartphones that can be bought at a discounted price point. If you are looking forward to buying a new smartphone, then you can use this sale.
During the Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022, you can buy mid-range smartphones at a discounted pricing. Check out the list of smartphones you can buy under Rs. 25,000 during the Flipkart Electronics Sale.
Xiaomi 11i 5G (Purple Mist, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (16% off)
Xiaomi 11i 5G is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.
SAMSUNG Galaxy A33 (Awesome Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 33,990 (20% off)
SAMSUNG Galaxy A33 is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA Edge 20 5G (Frosted Onyx, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (28% off)
MOTOROLA Edge 20 5G is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G (Sunrise Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 27,999 (10% off)
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.
vivo T1 Pro 5G (Turbo Cyan, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 30,990 (19% off)
vivo T1 Pro 5G is available at 19% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO X3 Pro (Steel Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 21,999 ; MRP: Rs. 25,999 (15% off)
POCO X3 Pro is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 9 5G SE (Azure Glow, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 22,999 ; MRP: Rs. 26,999 (14% off)
Realme 9 5G SE is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 22,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 11 PRO Plus 5G (Mirage Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 21,392 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (2% off)
Redmi Note 11 PRO Plus 5G is available at 2% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,392 onwards during the sale
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (Icy Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 24,990 ; MRP: Rs. 27,990 (10% off)
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,990 onwards during the sale
