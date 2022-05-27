ENGLISH

    Flipkart Electronics Day Sale: Discount Offers On Motorola Smartphones

    By
    |

    Motorola smartphones are now available at a massive discount on Flipkart as a part of the Flipkart Electronics Day Sale. You can now grab the latest Motorola smartphone with stock Android OS for just Rs. 9999.

     
    Flipkart Electronics Day Sale: Discount Offers On Motorola Smartphones

    Devices like the Motorola Moto e40 are now available for Rs. 9,999, while the smartphones like the Motorola G60 with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is now available for just Rs. 14,999. Check out the best deals of Flipkart Electronics Day Sale here.

    Motorola G60 (Frosted Champagne, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Motorola G60 (Frosted Champagne, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (31% off)

    Motorola G60 is available at 31% discount during Flipkart Electronics Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

    Motorola G31 (Baby Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Motorola G31 (Baby Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 (21% off)

    Motorola g31 is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Electronics Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.

    Motorola G51 5G (Indigo Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
     

    Motorola G51 5G (Indigo Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (27% off)

    Motorola G51 5G is available at 27% discount during Flipkart Electronics Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

    Motorola Edge 20 5G (Frosted Pearl, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Motorola Edge 20 5G (Frosted Pearl, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (28% off)

    Motorola Edge 20 5G is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Electronics Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Motorola G40 Fusion (Dynamic Gray, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Motorola G40 Fusion (Dynamic Gray, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (27% off)

    Motorola G40 Fusion is available at 27% discount during Flipkart Electronics Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.

     

    Motorola Moto G71 5G (Neptune Green, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Motorola Moto G71 5G (Neptune Green, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 (21% off)

    Motorola Moto G71 5G is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Electronics Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

    Motorola E40 (Pink Clay, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Motorola E40 (Pink Clay, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (9% off)

    Motorola E40 is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Electronics Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Friday, May 27, 2022, 11:56 [IST]
