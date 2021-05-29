For Quick Alerts
Week 22, 2021 Launch Roundup: POCO M3 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30, Sharp AQUOS R6, Nubia Z30 Pro, And More
The tech brands are highly active of late as they seem to launch new devices across product categories from time to time. While there are smartphone launches and announcements every other day, these are not the only devices that are being announced. We are also coming across laptops, headphones, and wireless earbuds, and accessories such as power banks.
Like every other week, this week also there were many announcements. Some notable offerings include the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro, Tecno Spark 7 Pro, Redmi Airdots 3 Pro, and more. Having said that, here we have listed the roundup of the launches that happened during week 22 of this year.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
Key Specs
- 8.7-inch (1340×800 pixel) WUXGA+ TFT display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22T (MT8768T) with IMG GE8320 650 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with One UI
- 8MP autofocus rear camera
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE (Optional)
- 5,100mAh battery
OPPO Enco Free2
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with AAC codec
- 10mm dynamic drivers
- Customized triple-core high-performance noise cancellation chip, maximum noise reduction of 42dB.
- Transparency modes enable users to listen to the ambient sounds in one click without taking off the headphones
- Three-microphone call noise reduction with anti-wind noise algorithm
- Touch controls for music playback and launch voice assistant (Siri / Google Voice)
- Smart wear detection for autoplay and pause
- 94ms low-latency gaming mode
- Dustproof and waterproof (IP54)
- Case weight: 47.6g
- 41mAh battery
OPPO Reno6 5G
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 11 with ColorOS 11.3
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh (typical) / 4200mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED curved display
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with ColorOS 11.3
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO Reno6 Pro+
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED curved display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS3.1) storage
- Android 11 with ColorOS 11.3
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP rear camera + 16MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera with
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery
BenQ GS2 smart wireless portable projector
Key Specs
- DESIGN: IPX2 Splash-Proof & Drop proof Design with adjustable tilt hinge, 500 Lumens, Autofocus and Keystone Correction ideal for Outdoor and Indoor use
- CABLE FREE: Mirror your Phone with Casting or direct stream any content from Aptoid TV App
- BLUETOOTH SPEAKER: Robust 4-watt chambered audio turns GS2 into a portable Bluetooth speaker, taking music everywhere. It has 3.5mm AUX connectivity for additional speakers
- MULTI-CONNECTIVITY: HDMI, USB Type-C, USB make it easy to connect to devices for playing multi-media files.
- PROTECT KID'S EYE: Safeguard kids with the eye-protection sensor, parental timer, reflected light while offering forms of edutainment content.
RedMagic 6R
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, 770 nits peak brightness
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory / 12GB / LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory
- Android 11 with Redmagic OS 4.0
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP macro camera, 2MP depth sensor
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G NSA /SA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh battery
iQOO Z3 5G
Key Specs
- 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 768G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Android 11 with iQOO UI 1.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP primary camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4400mAh (Typical) battery
Story first published: Sunday, May 30, 2021, 5:03 [IST]
