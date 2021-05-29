Week 22, 2021 Launch Roundup: POCO M3 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30, Sharp AQUOS R6, Nubia Z30 Pro, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

The tech brands are highly active of late as they seem to launch new devices across product categories from time to time. While there are smartphone launches and announcements every other day, these are not the only devices that are being announced. We are also coming across laptops, headphones, and wireless earbuds, and accessories such as power banks.

Like every other week, this week also there were many announcements. Some notable offerings include the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro, Tecno Spark 7 Pro, Redmi Airdots 3 Pro, and more. Having said that, here we have listed the roundup of the launches that happened during week 22 of this year. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Key Specs 8.7-inch (1340×800 pixel) WUXGA+ TFT display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22T (MT8768T) with IMG GE8320 650 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with One UI

8MP autofocus rear camera

2MP front-facing camera

4G LTE (Optional)

5,100mAh battery OPPO Enco Free2 Key Specs Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with AAC codec

10mm dynamic drivers

Customized triple-core high-performance noise cancellation chip, maximum noise reduction of 42dB.

Transparency modes enable users to listen to the ambient sounds in one click without taking off the headphones

Three-microphone call noise reduction with anti-wind noise algorithm

Touch controls for music playback and launch voice assistant (Siri / Google Voice)

Smart wear detection for autoplay and pause

94ms low-latency gaming mode

Dustproof and waterproof (IP54)

Case weight: 47.6g

41mAh battery OPPO Reno6 5G Key Specs 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 11 with ColorOS 11.3

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) / 4200mAh (minimum) battery OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G Key Specs 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED curved display

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with ColorOS 11.3

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery OPPO Reno6 Pro+ Key Specs 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED curved display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS3.1) storage

Android 11 with ColorOS 11.3

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP rear camera + 16MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera with

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery BenQ GS2 smart wireless portable projector Key Specs DESIGN: IPX2 Splash-Proof & Drop proof Design with adjustable tilt hinge, 500 Lumens, Autofocus and Keystone Correction ideal for Outdoor and Indoor use

CABLE FREE: Mirror your Phone with Casting or direct stream any content from Aptoid TV App

BLUETOOTH SPEAKER: Robust 4-watt chambered audio turns GS2 into a portable Bluetooth speaker, taking music everywhere. It has 3.5mm AUX connectivity for additional speakers

MULTI-CONNECTIVITY: HDMI, USB Type-C, USB make it easy to connect to devices for playing multi-media files.

PROTECT KID'S EYE: Safeguard kids with the eye-protection sensor, parental timer, reflected light while offering forms of edutainment content. RedMagic 6R Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, 770 nits peak brightness

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

6GB / 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory / 12GB / LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory

Android 11 with Redmagic OS 4.0

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP macro camera, 2MP depth sensor

16MP front-facing camera

5G NSA /SA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh battery iQOO Z3 5G Key Specs 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 768G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Android 11 with iQOO UI 1.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP primary camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4400mAh (Typical) battery

Best Mobiles in India