Amazon Sale Up To 60% Off On Headphones And Speakers

Joining the list is the boAt Rockerz 335 Wireless Neckband, which gets a 60 percent discount at the Amazon sale. One can also check out audio gadgets from Boult. For instance, the Boult Audio AirBass FX1 True Wireless Earbuds and the Fire-Boltt Echo 1400 Neckband are available with a 70 percent and a 60 percent discount, costing just Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 2,400, respectively.

The Sony WH-1000XM4, JBL Tune 215BT, and the Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Wireless BT Headphone are among the most popular audio headphones available in the Indian market. The Amazon sale is bringing down the price of these gadgets to just Rs. 26,990, Rs. 1,699, and Rs. 699, respectively - making way for one of the most attractive buys.

Plus, Blaupunkt BTW01 Gaming Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds and the Infinity by Harman Hardrock 410 headphones with Powerful Deep Bass 4.1 Channel Bluetooth are also available at a discount at the Amazon sale. In fact, one can get these powerful gadgets for just Rs. 2,999 and Rs. 8,499, respectively.

Other popular earphones include the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition and the Mivi DuoPods A25 True Wireless Earbuds. The Amazon sale is offering a 9 percent and a 57 percent discount, bringing down the price to just Rs. 1,999 and Rs. 1,299, respectively.

boAt Airdopes 441 TWS Ear-Buds

M.R.P.: Rs. 5,999 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 1,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (67%)

boAt Airdopes 441 TWS Ear-Buds is available at 67% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this devices for Rs. 1,999 onwards during the sale.

boAt Aavante Bar 1500

M.R.P.: Rs. 16,990 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. Rs. 6,999 ; You Save: Rs. 9,991 (59%)

boAt Aavante Bar 1500 is available at 59% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this devices for Rs. 6,999 onwards during the sale.

Sony WH-1000XM4

M.R.P.: Rs. 29,990 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 26,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (10%)

Sony WH-1000XM4 is available at 10% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this devices for Rs. 26,990 onwards during the sale.

JBL Tune 215BT

M.R.P.: Rs. 2,999 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 1,699 ; You Save: Rs. 1,300.00 (43%)

JBL Tune 215BT is available at 43% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this devices for Rs. 1,699 onwards during the sale.

boAt Rockerz 335 Wireless Neckband

M.R.P.: Rs. 3,990 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 1,599 ; You Save: Rs. 2,391 (60%)

boAt Rockerz 335 Wireless Neckband is available at 60% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this devices for Rs. 1,699 onwards during the sale.

Boult Audio AirBass FX1 True Wireless Earbuds

M.R.P.: Rs. 4,999 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 1,499 ; You Save: Rs. 3,500.00 (70%)

Boult Audio AirBass FX1 True Wireless Earbuds is available at 70% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this devices for Rs. 1,499 onwards during the sale.

Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Wireless BT Headphone

M.R.P.: Rs. 1,199 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 699 ; You Save: Rs. 500 (42%)

Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Wireless BT Headphone is available at 42% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this devices for Rs. 699 onwards during the sale.

Fire-Boltt Echo 1400 Neckband

M.R.P.: Rs. 3,999 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 1,599 ; You Save: Rs. 2,400.00 (60%)

Fire-Boltt Echo 1400 Neckband is available at 60% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this devices for Rs. 1,599 onwards during the sale.

Blaupunkt Germany's BTW01 Gaming Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

M.R.P.: Rs. 8,499 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 2,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,500.00 (65%)

Blaupunkt Germany's BTW01 Gaming Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds is available at 65% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this devices for Rs. 2,999 onwards during the sale.

Mivi DuoPods A25 True Wireless Earbuds

M.R.P.: Rs. 2,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,299 ; You Save: Rs. 1,700 (57%)

Mivi DuoPods A25 True Wireless Earbuds is available at 65% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this devices for Rs. 2,999 onwards during the sale.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition

M.R.P.: Rs. 2,190 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 1,999 ; You Save: Rs. 191 (9%)

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition is available at 9% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this devices for Rs. 1,999 onwards during the sale.