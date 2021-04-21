Most Rated Portable Bluetooth Speakers In Flipkart

SONY SRS-XB12 10 W Bluetooth Speaker

The Sony SRS-XB12 is a 10W Bluetooth speaker with has over 12,829 ratings. This premium product is now available for Rs. 3,349.

ZEBRONICS Zeb-Vita Plus

The ZEBRONICS Zeb-Vita Plus is a super affordable Bluetooth speaker with a 16W speaker that retails for just Rs. 1,499, and this specific product has over 14,677 ratings.

Mivi Roam2

If you are looking for a tiny Bluetooth speaker, then, have a look at the Mivi Roam2, which is a 5W Bluetooth speaker, which has received over 6000 ratings and is currently on sale for Rs. 1099.

boAt Stone 190F

If you want a speaker for less than Rs. 1,000, then, you can get the boAt Stone 190F, which is a 5W speaker that costs Rs. 999.

JBL Go PLUS

JBL Go PLUS is yet another portable Bluetooth speaker with has received a rating of over 55,000. This portable Bluetooth speaker costs Rs. 1,699 and offers a great sound quality.

PTron Fusion

PTron Fusion is a 10W Bluetooth speaker that has a rating of over 5,000 which just costs Rs. 999, making it yet another portable affordable Bluetooth speaker.

boAt Stone Grenade

The boAt Stone Grenade is a 5W Bluetooth speaker, which also has a good number of ratings on Flipkart and this retails for Rs. 999.

Philips BT40

The Philips BT40 is also a good Bluetooth speaker with over 60000 ratings and this model retails for Rs. 1,299.

JBL Flip Essential

The JBL Flip Essential is a premium Bluetooth speaker with an IPX7 rating with a 16W speaker. This model retails for Rs. 4,999.

ZEBRONICS Zeb-County

The ZEBRONICS Zeb-County is an affordable Bluetooth speaker with over 28000 ratings and this speaker just costs Rs. 629, making it one of the cheapest Bluetooth speakers with the highest amount of ratings.

Portronics SoundDrum POR871

The Portronics SoundDrum POR871 is another affordable Bluetooth speaker that offers 10W sound output that costs Rs. 1,849.

Mi Smart Speaker

The Mi Smart Speaker with built-in Google Assistant comes with great sound capabilities, and this costs Rs. 3,999.

JBL Flip 3

The JBL Flip 3 which is a splash-proof Bluetooth speaker with over 50000 ratings is now available on Flipkart Rs. 5,499.

boAt Stone 300

The boAt Stone 300 is also a 5W speaker with over 19,039 ratings is now available on Flipkart for Rs. 1,299.