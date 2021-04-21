ENGLISH

    Most Rated Portable Bluetooth Speakers In Flipkart

    By
    |

    Planning to buy a new portable Bluetooth speaker on Flipkart? Don't buy just any Bluetooth speaker, as we have come up with a list of the most top-rated Bluetooth speaker on Flipkart, which have received a thumbs up from the customers, which in itself explains the quality and other various aspects of these products.

    SONY SRS-XB12 10 W Bluetooth Speaker
     

    SONY SRS-XB12 10 W Bluetooth Speaker

    The Sony SRS-XB12 is a 10W Bluetooth speaker with has over 12,829 ratings. This premium product is now available for Rs. 3,349.

    ZEBRONICS Zeb-Vita Plus

    ZEBRONICS Zeb-Vita Plus

    The ZEBRONICS Zeb-Vita Plus is a super affordable Bluetooth speaker with a 16W speaker that retails for just Rs. 1,499, and this specific product has over 14,677 ratings.

    Mivi Roam2

    Mivi Roam2

    If you are looking for a tiny Bluetooth speaker, then, have a look at the Mivi Roam2, which is a 5W Bluetooth speaker, which has received over 6000 ratings and is currently on sale for Rs. 1099.

    boAt Stone 190F
     

    boAt Stone 190F

    If you want a speaker for less than Rs. 1,000, then, you can get the boAt Stone 190F, which is a 5W speaker that costs Rs. 999.

    JBL Go PLUS

    JBL Go PLUS

    JBL Go PLUS is yet another portable Bluetooth speaker with has received a rating of over 55,000. This portable Bluetooth speaker costs Rs. 1,699 and offers a great sound quality.

    PTron Fusion

    PTron Fusion

    PTron Fusion is a 10W Bluetooth speaker that has a rating of over 5,000 which just costs Rs. 999, making it yet another portable affordable Bluetooth speaker.

    SONY SRS-XB12

    SONY SRS-XB12

    SONY SRS-XB12 is a premium-sounding Bluetooth speaker with a rating of over 12,000, and this product retails for Rs. Rs. 3,449.

    boAt Stone Grenade

    boAt Stone Grenade

    The boAt Stone Grenade is a 5W Bluetooth speaker, which also has a good number of ratings on Flipkart and this retails for Rs. 999.

    Philips BT40

    Philips BT40

    The Philips BT40 is also a good Bluetooth speaker with over 60000 ratings and this model retails for Rs. 1,299.

    JBL Flip Essential

    JBL Flip Essential

    The JBL Flip Essential is a premium Bluetooth speaker with an IPX7 rating with a 16W speaker. This model retails for Rs. 4,999.

    ZEBRONICS Zeb-County

    ZEBRONICS Zeb-County

    The ZEBRONICS Zeb-County is an affordable Bluetooth speaker with over 28000 ratings and this speaker just costs Rs. 629, making it one of the cheapest Bluetooth speakers with the highest amount of ratings.

    Portronics SoundDrum POR871

    Portronics SoundDrum POR871

    The Portronics SoundDrum POR871 is another affordable Bluetooth speaker that offers 10W sound output that costs Rs. 1,849.

    Mi Smart Speaker

    Mi Smart Speaker

    The Mi Smart Speaker with built-in Google Assistant comes with great sound capabilities, and this costs Rs. 3,999.

    JBL Flip 3

    JBL Flip 3

    The JBL Flip 3 which is a splash-proof Bluetooth speaker with over 50000 ratings is now available on Flipkart Rs. 5,499.

    boAt Stone 300

    boAt Stone 300

    The boAt Stone 300 is also a 5W speaker with over 19,039 ratings is now available on Flipkart for Rs. 1,299.

