Week 24, 2022 Launch Roundup: Realme V20, TECNO CAMON 19 Pro 5G, ASUS ZenBook S 13 OLED, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

We are at the end of the 24th week of 2022. A lot of tech companies launched new products, teased upcoming devices, and made some major announcements. This includes the launch of the Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED, Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with built-in Alexa, and the launch of the Samsung Crystal 4K Neo Series TVs.

Along with these products, Nothing also gave a clear look at their first smartphone -- the Nothing Phone (1). Besides, HP launched two new Spectre X360 thin-and-light laptops. Check out all the major tech updates from the 24th week of 2022.

TECNO CAMON 19 Pro 5G Key Specs

6.8-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 12 with XOS

64MP rear camera with OIS, 2MP depth, 2MP AI camera, Quad LED flash

16MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Realme V20 Key Specs 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD mini-drop display

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android with realme UI

Dual SIM

13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery TECNO CAMON 19 Pro Key Specs 6.8-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 12 with XOS

64MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery TECNO CAMON 19 Key Specs 6.8-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 12 with XOS

64MP rear camera, 2MP depth, 2MP AI camera, Quad LED flash

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery TECNO CAMON 19 Neo Key Specs 6.8-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 12 with XOS

48MP rear camera, 2MP depth, 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera with soft dual LED flash

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery boAt Watch Xtend Sport Key Specs Xtend Sport lets you count every move with its 700+ Active Modes. The calories keep burning, Xtend Sport keeps counting!

The sporty yet breathable and comfortable straps make it fit your wrist like a second skin.

With a Fast Charge of 30 minutes, Xtend Sport provides a battery life of 7 days keeping you ready for the hustle, wherever, whenever.

Get notified of all the happenings on the pitch with live cricket scores.

Dive into a sporty yet elegant 1.69" LCD Display that features a bold, bright, and highly responsive touch interface while you take charge of your fitness journey.

Crest App Health Ecosystem lets you make custom plans, shared goals, and do a lot more in just a few clicks. And with Custom Fitness Plans, Fitness Buddies & Wellness Crew you can create your own fitness community and take charge of yours and your loved ones health.

With IP67 dust, splash and sweat resistance, keeps the watch safe up till 1 meter and for 10 minutes. Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Limited Edition Key Specs 1.45-inch (480 x 480 pixels) AMOLED 331PPI screen, 70.6% screen-to-body ratio, up to 1000 nits brightness, scratch resistant glass, Anti-fingerprint coating

Zepp OS,Support for Android 7.0 and above, iOS 12.0 and above

150+ Sports Modes

BioTracker3.0 PPG biometric sensor (supports blood-oxygen, 6PD + 2LED),

Acceleration sensor, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Barometric altimeter, Ambient light sensor, Temperature sensor

Water-resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)

Bluetooth 5.1 LE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz), GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, QZSS

2.3GB built-in storage for offline music playback

Microphone, Speaker for Alexa, offline voice assistant and voice calling over Bluetooth

450mAh battery with up to 12 days battery life boAt Stone 135 portable wireless speaker Key Specs Bluetooth Version - 5.0

Operating Range - 10m

Compatibility: All Bluetooth Devices

IPX Rating - IPX4

Output Power - 5W

Multiple Connectivity Modes: TF Card & FM Radio

Battery - 800mAh

Music Playtime - Up to 11 hours at 80% volume

Charging Time - Up to 2.5 hours

Charging Interface - Micro USB Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with built-in Alexa Key Specs Ask Alexa to set timers, alarms, reminders, and fill your Amazon shopping cart. Whatever you want, just say it out loud.

Enhance your audio experience with 3W Front Firing Speakers. Stream songs from Amazon Music, Spotify, and other platforms.

Play music, audiobooks, and podcasts throughout your entire home

Enjoy complete privacy with the camera-free Alexa Smart Clock and the ability to physically switch the microphone on and off Yamaha TW-E3B and TW-E5B TWS Earbuds Key Specs Compact and ergonomically shaped for superior fit and day long comfort, with a non slip coating for improved hold

Up to 24 hours of battery life (6H + 18) with an enhanced charging case featuring easy read battery life indicators

Bluetooth 5 with aptX for stable wireless connectivity and superior sound quality

Easy controls for phone calls, music playback and Siri/Google Assistant activation

Listening Care intelligent equalization for full range sound at lower listening volumes

Yamaha True Sound: as the world leader in musical instruments and audio gear, Yamaha knows music experience exceptionally clear, dynamic and realistic sound ASUS ZenBook S 13 OLED Key Specs 13.3-inch Screen

Windows 11 Home - ASUS recommends Windows 11 Pro for business

Windows 11 Pro - ASUS recommends Windows 11 Pro for business

No preinstalled OS

AMD Ryzen TM 7 6800U Mobile Processor (8-core/16-thread, 16MB cache, up to 4.7 GHz max boost)

7 6800U Mobile Processor (8-core/16-thread, 16MB cache, up to 4.7 GHz max boost) AMD Ryzen TM 5 6600U Mobile Processor (6-core/12-thread, 16MB cache, up to 4.5 GHz max boost)

5 6600U Mobile Processor (6-core/12-thread, 16MB cache, up to 4.5 GHz max boost) AMD Radeon TM Graphics

Graphics

16GB LPDDR5 on board, Total system memory upgradeable to:16GB

8GB LPDDR5 on board, Total system memory upgradeable to:8GB

512GB M.2 NVMe TM PCIe® 4.0 Performance SSD

PCIe® 4.0 Performance SSD 1TB M.2 NVMe TM PCIe® 4.0 Performance SSD

PCIe® 4.0 Performance SSD 1TB M.2 NVMe TM PCIe® 4.0 SSD

PCIe® 4.0 SSD 512GB M.2 NVMe TM PCIe® 4.0 SSD

PCIe® 4.0 SSD 720p HD camera

1080p FHD camera

Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth 5.2

67WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion Battery ASUS Vivobook 16X (M1603) Key Specs 16.0-inch Screen

Windows 11 Home - ASUS recommends Windows 11 Pro for business

No preinstalled OS

Windows 11 Home in S Mode - ASUS recommends Windows 11 Pro for business

AMD Ryzen TM 5 5600H Mobile Processor

5 5600H Mobile Processor AMD Ryzen TM 7 5800H Mobile Processor

7 5800H Mobile Processor

AMD Radeon TM Vega 7 Graphics

Vega 7 Graphics

8GB DDR4 on board, Total system memory upgradeable to:16GB

8GB DDR4 on board, 8GB DDR4 SO-DIMM, Total system memory upgradeable to:16GB

512GB M.2 NVMe TM PCIe® 3.0 SSD

PCIe® 3.0 SSD 256GB M.2 NVMe TM PCIe® 3.0 SSD

PCIe® 3.0 SSD 1TB M.2 NVMe TM PCIe® 3.0 SSD

PCIe® 3.0 SSD

1x USB 2.0 Type-A

1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1x micro HDMI 1.4

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

720p HD camera

With privacy shutter

Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth 5.2

50WHrs, 3S1P, 3-cell Li-ion Battery Infinix INBook X1 Slim Key Specs 14-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with 100% sRGB, 72% NTSC, 300 nits brightness

1.2GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 (3.4GHz) dual-core / 1GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 (3.6GHz) quad-core / 1.3GHz i7-1065G7 processor (3.9GHz) quad-core with Intel UHD Graphics in i3 and i5 and Iris Plus up to 64EU in i7

8GB LPDDR4X+ 256GB NVME m.2 SSD (i3) / 512GB NVME m.2 SSD (i5), 16GB LPDDR4X+512GB NVME m.2 SSD (i7)

Windows 11 Home

720p Webcam, Dual-star light

Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C x 1

DTS audio processing

50Wh battery

Best Mobiles in India