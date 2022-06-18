For Quick Alerts
Week 24, 2022 Launch Roundup: Realme V20, TECNO CAMON 19 Pro 5G, ASUS ZenBook S 13 OLED, And More
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
We are at the end of the 24th week of 2022. A lot of tech companies launched new products, teased upcoming devices, and made some major announcements. This includes the launch of the Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED, Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with built-in Alexa, and the launch of the Samsung Crystal 4K Neo Series TVs.
Along with these products, Nothing also gave a clear look at their first smartphone -- the Nothing Phone (1). Besides, HP launched two new Spectre X360 thin-and-light laptops. Check out all the major tech updates from the 24th week of 2022.
TECNO CAMON 19 Pro 5G
- 6.8-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 12 with XOS
- 64MP rear camera with OIS, 2MP depth, 2MP AI camera, Quad LED flash
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Realme V20
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD mini-drop display
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android with realme UI
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
TECNO CAMON 19 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 12 with XOS
- 64MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
TECNO CAMON 19
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 12 with XOS
- 64MP rear camera, 2MP depth, 2MP AI camera, Quad LED flash
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
TECNO CAMON 19 Neo
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 12 with XOS
- 48MP rear camera, 2MP depth, 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera with soft dual LED flash
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
boAt Watch Xtend Sport
Key Specs
- Xtend Sport lets you count every move with its 700+ Active Modes. The calories keep burning, Xtend Sport keeps counting!
- The sporty yet breathable and comfortable straps make it fit your wrist like a second skin.
- With a Fast Charge of 30 minutes, Xtend Sport provides a battery life of 7 days keeping you ready for the hustle, wherever, whenever.
- Get notified of all the happenings on the pitch with live cricket scores.
- Dive into a sporty yet elegant 1.69" LCD Display that features a bold, bright, and highly responsive touch interface while you take charge of your fitness journey.
- Crest App Health Ecosystem lets you make custom plans, shared goals, and do a lot more in just a few clicks. And with Custom Fitness Plans, Fitness Buddies & Wellness Crew you can create your own fitness community and take charge of yours and your loved ones health.
- With IP67 dust, splash and sweat resistance, keeps the watch safe up till 1 meter and for 10 minutes.
Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Limited Edition
Key Specs
- 1.45-inch (480 x 480 pixels) AMOLED 331PPI screen, 70.6% screen-to-body ratio, up to 1000 nits brightness, scratch resistant glass, Anti-fingerprint coating
- Zepp OS,Support for Android 7.0 and above, iOS 12.0 and above
- 150+ Sports Modes
- BioTracker3.0 PPG biometric sensor (supports blood-oxygen, 6PD + 2LED),
- Acceleration sensor, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Barometric altimeter, Ambient light sensor, Temperature sensor
- Water-resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)
- Bluetooth 5.1 LE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz), GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, QZSS
- 2.3GB built-in storage for offline music playback
- Microphone, Speaker for Alexa, offline voice assistant and voice calling over Bluetooth
- 450mAh battery with up to 12 days battery life
boAt Stone 135 portable wireless speaker
Key Specs
- Bluetooth Version - 5.0
- Operating Range - 10m
- Compatibility: All Bluetooth Devices
- IPX Rating - IPX4
- Output Power - 5W
- Multiple Connectivity Modes: TF Card & FM Radio
- Battery - 800mAh
- Music Playtime - Up to 11 hours at 80% volume
- Charging Time - Up to 2.5 hours
- Charging Interface - Micro USB
Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with built-in Alexa
Key Specs
- Ask Alexa to set timers, alarms, reminders, and fill your Amazon shopping cart. Whatever you want, just say it out loud.
- Enhance your audio experience with 3W Front Firing Speakers. Stream songs from Amazon Music, Spotify, and other platforms.
- Play music, audiobooks, and podcasts throughout your entire home
- Enjoy complete privacy with the camera-free Alexa Smart Clock and the ability to physically switch the microphone on and off
Yamaha TW-E3B and TW-E5B TWS Earbuds
Key Specs
- Compact and ergonomically shaped for superior fit and day long comfort, with a non slip coating for improved hold
- Up to 24 hours of battery life (6H + 18) with an enhanced charging case featuring easy read battery life indicators
- Bluetooth 5 with aptX for stable wireless connectivity and superior sound quality
- Easy controls for phone calls, music playback and Siri/Google Assistant activation
- Listening Care intelligent equalization for full range sound at lower listening volumes
- Yamaha True Sound: as the world leader in musical instruments and audio gear, Yamaha knows music experience exceptionally clear, dynamic and realistic sound
ASUS ZenBook S 13 OLED
Key Specs
- 13.3-inch Screen
- Windows 11 Home - ASUS recommends Windows 11 Pro for business
- Windows 11 Pro - ASUS recommends Windows 11 Pro for business
- No preinstalled OS
- AMD RyzenTM 7 6800U Mobile Processor (8-core/16-thread, 16MB cache, up to 4.7 GHz max boost)
- AMD RyzenTM 5 6600U Mobile Processor (6-core/12-thread, 16MB cache, up to 4.5 GHz max boost)
- AMD RadeonTM Graphics
- 16GB LPDDR5 on board, Total system memory upgradeable to:16GB
- 8GB LPDDR5 on board, Total system memory upgradeable to:8GB
- 512GB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 Performance SSD
- 1TB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 Performance SSD
- 1TB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
- 512GB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
- 720p HD camera
- 1080p FHD camera
- Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth 5.2
- 67WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion Battery
ASUS Vivobook 16X (M1603)
Key Specs
- 16.0-inch Screen
- Windows 11 Home - ASUS recommends Windows 11 Pro for business
- No preinstalled OS
- Windows 11 Home in S Mode - ASUS recommends Windows 11 Pro for business
- AMD RyzenTM 5 5600H Mobile Processor
- AMD RyzenTM 7 5800H Mobile Processor
- AMD RadeonTM Vega 7 Graphics
- 8GB DDR4 on board, Total system memory upgradeable to:16GB
- 8GB DDR4 on board, 8GB DDR4 SO-DIMM, Total system memory upgradeable to:16GB
- 512GB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 3.0 SSD
- 256GB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 3.0 SSD
- 1TB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 3.0 SSD
- 1x USB 2.0 Type-A
- 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
- 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
- 1x micro HDMI 1.4
- 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
- 720p HD camera
- With privacy shutter
- Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth 5.2
- 50WHrs, 3S1P, 3-cell Li-ion Battery
Infinix INBook X1 Slim
Key Specs
- 14-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with 100% sRGB, 72% NTSC, 300 nits brightness
- 1.2GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 (3.4GHz) dual-core / 1GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 (3.6GHz) quad-core / 1.3GHz i7-1065G7 processor (3.9GHz) quad-core with Intel UHD Graphics in i3 and i5 and Iris Plus up to 64EU in i7
- 8GB LPDDR4X+ 256GB NVME m.2 SSD (i3) / 512GB NVME m.2 SSD (i5), 16GB LPDDR4X+512GB NVME m.2 SSD (i7)
- Windows 11 Home
- 720p Webcam, Dual-star light
- Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C x 1
- DTS audio processing
- 50Wh battery
Read More About: smartphones news top gadgets best gadget buyers guide
Story first published: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 1:28 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 19, 2022