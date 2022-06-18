ENGLISH

    Week 24, 2022 Launch Roundup: Realme V20, TECNO CAMON 19 Pro 5G, ASUS ZenBook S 13 OLED, And More

    We are at the end of the 24th week of 2022. A lot of tech companies launched new products, teased upcoming devices, and made some major announcements. This includes the launch of the Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED, Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with built-in Alexa, and the launch of the Samsung Crystal 4K Neo Series TVs.

     
    Week 24, 2022 Launch Roundup: Realme V20, TECNO CAMON 19 Pro, And More

    Along with these products, Nothing also gave a clear look at their first smartphone -- the Nothing Phone (1). Besides, HP launched two new Spectre X360 thin-and-light laptops. Check out all the major tech updates from the 24th week of 2022.

    TECNO CAMON 19 Pro 5G

    TECNO CAMON 19 Pro 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.8-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 12 with XOS
    • 64MP rear camera with OIS, 2MP depth, 2MP AI camera, Quad LED flash
    • 16MP front camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Realme V20

    Realme V20

    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD mini-drop display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 4GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android with realme UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    TECNO CAMON 19 Pro
     

    TECNO CAMON 19 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.8-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 12 with XOS
    • 64MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    TECNO CAMON 19

    TECNO CAMON 19

    Key Specs

    • 6.8-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 12 with XOS
    • 64MP rear camera, 2MP depth, 2MP AI camera, Quad LED flash
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    TECNO CAMON 19 Neo

    TECNO CAMON 19 Neo

    Key Specs

    • 6.8-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 12 with XOS
    • 48MP rear camera, 2MP depth, 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera with soft dual LED flash
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    boAt Watch Xtend Sport

    boAt Watch Xtend Sport

    Key Specs

    • Xtend Sport lets you count every move with its 700+ Active Modes. The calories keep burning, Xtend Sport keeps counting!
    • The sporty yet breathable and comfortable straps make it fit your wrist like a second skin.
    • With a Fast Charge of 30 minutes, Xtend Sport provides a battery life of 7 days keeping you ready for the hustle, wherever, whenever.
    • Get notified of all the happenings on the pitch with live cricket scores.
    • Dive into a sporty yet elegant 1.69" LCD Display that features a bold, bright, and highly responsive touch interface while you take charge of your fitness journey.
    • Crest App Health Ecosystem lets you make custom plans, shared goals, and do a lot more in just a few clicks. And with Custom Fitness Plans, Fitness Buddies & Wellness Crew you can create your own fitness community and take charge of yours and your loved ones health.
    • With IP67 dust, splash and sweat resistance, keeps the watch safe up till 1 meter and for 10 minutes.
    Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Limited Edition

    Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Limited Edition

    Key Specs

    • 1.45-inch (480 x 480 pixels) AMOLED 331PPI screen, 70.6% screen-to-body ratio, up to 1000 nits brightness, scratch resistant glass, Anti-fingerprint coating
    • Zepp OS,Support for Android 7.0 and above, iOS 12.0 and above
    • 150+ Sports Modes
    • BioTracker3.0 PPG biometric sensor (supports blood-oxygen, 6PD + 2LED),
    • Acceleration sensor, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Barometric altimeter, Ambient light sensor, Temperature sensor
    • Water-resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)
    • Bluetooth 5.1 LE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz), GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, QZSS
    • 2.3GB built-in storage for offline music playback
    • Microphone, Speaker for Alexa, offline voice assistant and voice calling over Bluetooth
    • 450mAh battery with up to 12 days battery life
    boAt Stone 135 portable wireless speaker

    boAt Stone 135 portable wireless speaker

    Key Specs

    • Bluetooth Version - 5.0
    • Operating Range - 10m
    • Compatibility: All Bluetooth Devices
    • IPX Rating - IPX4
    • Output Power - 5W
    • Multiple Connectivity Modes: TF Card & FM Radio
    • Battery - 800mAh
    • Music Playtime - Up to 11 hours at 80% volume
    • Charging Time - Up to 2.5 hours
    • Charging Interface - Micro USB
    Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with built-in Alexa

    Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with built-in Alexa

    Key Specs

    • Ask Alexa to set timers, alarms, reminders, and fill your Amazon shopping cart. Whatever you want, just say it out loud.
    • Enhance your audio experience with 3W Front Firing Speakers. Stream songs from Amazon Music, Spotify, and other platforms.
    • Play music, audiobooks, and podcasts throughout your entire home
    • Enjoy complete privacy with the camera-free Alexa Smart Clock and the ability to physically switch the microphone on and off
    Yamaha TW-E3B and TW-E5B TWS Earbuds

    Yamaha TW-E3B and TW-E5B TWS Earbuds

    Key Specs

    • Compact and ergonomically shaped for superior fit and day long comfort, with a non slip coating for improved hold
    • Up to 24 hours of battery life (6H + 18) with an enhanced charging case featuring easy read battery life indicators
    • Bluetooth 5 with aptX for stable wireless connectivity and superior sound quality
    • Easy controls for phone calls, music playback and Siri/Google Assistant activation
    • Listening Care intelligent equalization for full range sound at lower listening volumes
    • Yamaha True Sound: as the world leader in musical instruments and audio gear, Yamaha knows music experience exceptionally clear, dynamic and realistic sound
    ASUS ZenBook S 13 OLED

    ASUS ZenBook S 13 OLED

    Key Specs

    • 13.3-inch Screen
    • Windows 11 Home - ASUS recommends Windows 11 Pro for business
    • Windows 11 Pro - ASUS recommends Windows 11 Pro for business
    • No preinstalled OS
    • AMD RyzenTM 7 6800U Mobile Processor (8-core/16-thread, 16MB cache, up to 4.7 GHz max boost)
    • AMD RyzenTM 5 6600U Mobile Processor (6-core/12-thread, 16MB cache, up to 4.5 GHz max boost)
    • AMD RadeonTM Graphics
    • 16GB LPDDR5 on board, Total system memory upgradeable to:16GB
    • 8GB LPDDR5 on board, Total system memory upgradeable to:8GB
    • 512GB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 Performance SSD
    • 1TB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 Performance SSD
    • 1TB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
    • 512GB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
    • 720p HD camera
    • 1080p FHD camera
    • Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth 5.2
    • 67WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion Battery
    ASUS Vivobook 16X (M1603)

    ASUS Vivobook 16X (M1603)

    Key Specs

    • 16.0-inch Screen
    • Windows 11 Home - ASUS recommends Windows 11 Pro for business
    • No preinstalled OS
    • Windows 11 Home in S Mode - ASUS recommends Windows 11 Pro for business
    • AMD RyzenTM 5 5600H Mobile Processor
    • AMD RyzenTM 7 5800H Mobile Processor
    • AMD RadeonTM Vega 7 Graphics
    • 8GB DDR4 on board, Total system memory upgradeable to:16GB
    • 8GB DDR4 on board, 8GB DDR4 SO-DIMM, Total system memory upgradeable to:16GB
    • 512GB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 3.0 SSD
    • 256GB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 3.0 SSD
    • 1TB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 3.0 SSD
    • 1x USB 2.0 Type-A
    • 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
    • 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
    • 1x micro HDMI 1.4
    • 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
    • 720p HD camera
    • With privacy shutter
    • Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth 5.2
    • 50WHrs, 3S1P, 3-cell Li-ion Battery
    Infinix INBook X1 Slim

    Infinix INBook X1 Slim

    Key Specs

    • 14-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with 100% sRGB, 72% NTSC, 300 nits brightness
    • 1.2GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 (3.4GHz) dual-core / 1GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 (3.6GHz) quad-core / 1.3GHz i7-1065G7 processor (3.9GHz) quad-core with Intel UHD Graphics in i3 and i5 and Iris Plus up to 64EU in i7
    • 8GB LPDDR4X+ 256GB NVME m.2 SSD (i3) / 512GB NVME m.2 SSD (i5), 16GB LPDDR4X+512GB NVME m.2 SSD (i7)
    • Windows 11 Home
    • 720p Webcam, Dual-star light
    • Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C x 1
    • DTS audio processing
    • 50Wh battery

    Comments
    Sunday, June 19, 2022, 1:28 [IST]
