Week 27, 2020 Launch Roundup: HUAWEI Enjoy 20 Pro, OPPO A52, OPPO Find X2, Nokia 5310 And More

Notably, the highly rumored Oppo Find X2 series was launched in the country last week. Besides these premium offerings, the Samsung Galaxy A21s and the Tecno Spark Power 2 also made their way into the country.

Not only smartphones but also other categories witnesses launched. To be specific, JBL came up with new models in its Quantum lineup of gaming headsets.

Adding to this, there were some notable global launches as well including the HTC U20 5G, Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite, etc. You can check out all the launches that have happened during the week 27 of this year from below.

Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro

Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro has been launched in India with the 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC, a triple-camera setup at its rear, a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch, a capacious 4000mAh battery, and other notable aspects.

Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite

Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite bestows the 6.5-inch OLED display with 240Hz touch sampling rate, a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, an octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC, thin bezels around the display, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and a 5100 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Oppo A52

Oppo A52 adorns a 6.5-inch LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, an octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC teamed up with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space, a quad-camera arrangement at its rear with a 12MP primary sensor, Android 10 topped with ColorOS 7.1, and a juicy 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

JBL Quantum Gaming Headsets

The high-end gaming headphones in the JBL Quantum lineup are priced from Rs. 2,499 to Rs. 22,999. These gaming headphones come with USB and 3.5mm connectivity options, premium materials and design, and active noise cancellation. There is a detachable or flip-up boom microphone on all models.

Oppo Find X2 Pro

Oppo Find X2 Pro shares many similar specifications with the standard Oppo Find X2. The improvements include an improved 4260mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support, 12GB RAM and 512GB storage space. The device comes with Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6 and will get Android 11 beta 1 in the coming days.

Samsung Galaxy A21s

Samsung Galaxy A21s is fitted with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display with HD+ resolution, an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC, 6GB RAM, 64GB storage space, a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP selfie camera sensor within the punch-hole cutout, and a 5000mAh battery.

Tecno Spark Power 2

Tecno Spark Power 2 has been launched with notable highlights including a gigantic 7-inch waterdrop notch display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, a quad-camera setup at its rear with a 16MP primary sensor and quad flash support, a dedicated Google Assistant button, and a massive 6000mAh battery.

HTC U20 5G

HTC U20 5G packs a 6.8-inch display with a punch-hole cutout and HD+ resolution, an octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, Android 10 with customizations, a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor, and a 32MP selfie camera. A 5000mAh battery powers the device from within.

Motorola One Fusion+

Motorola One Fusion Plus bestows a 6.5-inch FHD+ Total Vision display, an octa-core Snapdragon 730G chipset teamed up with Adreno 618 GPU, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space with support for 1TB expandable storage space. The Motorola smartphone features a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide angle lens, a tertiary 5MP macro lens, and a fourth 2MP sensor.

Nokia 5310

Nokia 5310 features a 2.4-inch QVGA display, a MT6260A processor teamed up with 8MB RAM and 16GB storage space, a 3.5mm headphone jack, wireless FM radio, dual front facing speakers, 2G support, Bluetooth 3.9 and a micro USB port. Running Series 30+ OS, the Nokia 5310 comes with a VGA rear camera with LED flash. It is fueled by a 1200mAh battery with up to 7.5 hours of talk time.