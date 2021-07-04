Week 27, 2021 Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy A22, TECNO Spark Go 2021, Vivo X60t Pro+, And More

Starting with new smartphones on the Week 27, 2021 Launch Roundup list. Some of the new smartphones include the Tecno spark Go 2021, Samsung Galaxy A22, Vivo X60T Pro Plus, and the Vivo Y51A with 6GB RAM. Most of these smartphones fall in the mid-range segment with attractive features.

Joining the Week 27, 2021 Launch Roundup list are the Realme Bear Trimmer, Beard Trimmer Plus, and the Hair Dryer. Surely, Realme is expanding its product portfolio to now include personal grooming gadgets. The list also includes the Misfit by boAt T50 trimmer, which comes as a unique entry to the Indian market.

Other accessories include several new gadgets from Lenovo.

Here, the Week 27, 2021 Launch Roundup list includes Lenovo Yoga Tab 13, Yoga Tab 11, Tab P11 Plus, Tab M8 (3rd Gen), and Tab M7 (3rd Gen). Additionally, the company has also launched the Lenovo Smart Clock 2. The list also includes Mi Notebook Pro X and the HP Pavilion Aero 13, which have upped the competition in the laptop market.

The Week 27, 2021 Launch Roundup list also includes Realme Buds 2 Neo and the DIZO Wireless features. To note, Dizo comes as a sub-brand of Realme. Other additions include the TCL C825 mini LED 4K TV, a new smart TV that aims to take on Xiaomi and other brands. We also have the Echo Show 10 and the Echo Show 5 smart speakers as part of the Week 27, 2021 Launch Roundup.

TECNO Spark Go 2021

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1500 x 720) pixels) HD+ display with 480 nits brightness

1.8GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A20 processor

2GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

HiOS 6.2 based on Android 10 Go Edition

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13-megapixel rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Realme Beard Trimmer And Beard Trimmer Plus

Key Specs

Beard Trimmer - 10mm comb and 20 length settings with 0.5mm precision

Beard Trimmer Plus - 10mm (0.5 to 10mm) and 20mm (10.5 to 20mm) combs with 40 length settings with 0.5mm precision

Self sharpening stainless steel blade (additional smaller blade in Trimmer Plus) with lesser skin friction and anti-heating process for a smooth trimming experience

Less than 68DB, Low Noise Operation

Travel lock to avoid accidental touch that can turn on the trimmer while you are travelling

Flexible grip and ergonomic design made of skin-friendly ABS material makes it easy to hold

Washable Blade (Beard Trimmer) / IPX7Water resistant (Beard Trimmer Plus)

LED battery indicator shows the battery level in real time

800mAh battery

Realme Hair Dryer

Key Specs

1400W powerful motor, 19000rpm high-speed fan, 13.8m/s powerful wind speed to dry your hair in 5 minutes compared to 10 minutes in traditional hair dryers

Advanced negative Ions technology that moisturizes the scalp and reduces static frizz.

High efficiency fan with proprietary air duct design

Maintains <55° temperature for hair protection

2 wind speed, 1 heat setting and 1 cold air setting for efficient and quick drying

Thermal insulation, ABS + PC high grade materials make it safe to use

Minimalist design and ergonomic comfort

Triple layer protective mesh prevents hair for getting sucked and caught into the hair dryer.

Realme Buds 2 Neo

Key Specs

With Mic:Yes

Connector type: 3.5

11.2mm Dynamic Driver

Tangle Free Cables

90deg angle audio jack

Excellent Bass Performance

DIZO Wireless

Key Specs

Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices

11.2mm Bass Boost Driver and new Bass Boost+ bass enhancement solution

Magnetic Control that lets you connect by simply separating the two earbuds

ENC algorithm, which significantly reduces surrounding noise during a call

88ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode

Water resistant (IPX4)

realme Link app lets you customize functions like switching bass boost+, getting system updates, and more

Has memory metal body, so it won't go out of shape or harden due to time and use

23.1g lightweight body

150mAh battery

DIZO GoPods D

Key Specs

10mm Bass Boost Driver with TPU + PEEK polymer composite diaphragm and new Bass Boost+ bass enhancement solution

Bluetooth 5.0, AAC audio codec

Intelligent Touch Controls & Voice Assistant

ENC algorithm, which significantly reduces surrounding noise during a call

110ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode

realme Link app lets you customize functions like switching bass boost+, getting system updates, and more

4.1g for earbuds; 39g with the case

Water resistant (IPX4)

40mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A22

Key Specs



6.4-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with OneUI 3.1 Core

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

TCL C825 4K mini LED TV

Key Specs

55/65-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K UHD mini LED display

1.6GHz Quad-core A73 MT9615 processor with 550Mhz Mali-G52MP2 GPU

3GB DDR4-2666 RAM, 32GB eMMC5.0 storage

Android TV 11 with hands-free voice control 2.0, Google Assistant and Alexa, Game Center

Built-in 1080p magic camera for video calls

Voice remote

Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz/5GHz) 2T2R , HDMI2.1 X 4 (eARC), Bluetooth 5.2, 2 x USB 2.0, Ethernet port, AV port

30W (2 x 15W Stereo speakers) with 30W (65″) / 20W (55″) Subwoofer, ONKYO sound system, Dolby Atmos

TCL 728 4K QLED TV

