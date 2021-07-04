Just In
Week 27, 2021 Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy A22, TECNO Spark Go 2021, Vivo X60t Pro+, And More
We've crossed half of the year 2021, filled with several new launches in the Indian market. The new launches in the Indian market don't just limit to smartphones, but several other goodies like audio accessories, wearables, speakers, laptops, and so on. We have compiled a list of the new gadgets as part of the Week 27, 2021 Launch Roundup. The list includes several new gadgets from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, Lenovo, and other brands.
Starting with new smartphones on the Week 27, 2021 Launch Roundup list. Some of the new smartphones include the Tecno spark Go 2021, Samsung Galaxy A22, Vivo X60T Pro Plus, and the Vivo Y51A with 6GB RAM. Most of these smartphones fall in the mid-range segment with attractive features.
Joining the Week 27, 2021 Launch Roundup list are the Realme Bear Trimmer, Beard Trimmer Plus, and the Hair Dryer. Surely, Realme is expanding its product portfolio to now include personal grooming gadgets. The list also includes the Misfit by boAt T50 trimmer, which comes as a unique entry to the Indian market.
Other accessories include several new gadgets from Lenovo.
Here, the Week 27, 2021 Launch Roundup list includes Lenovo Yoga Tab 13, Yoga Tab 11, Tab P11 Plus, Tab M8 (3rd Gen), and Tab M7 (3rd Gen). Additionally, the company has also launched the Lenovo Smart Clock 2. The list also includes Mi Notebook Pro X and the HP Pavilion Aero 13, which have upped the competition in the laptop market.
The Week 27, 2021 Launch Roundup list also includes Realme Buds 2 Neo and the DIZO Wireless features. To note, Dizo comes as a sub-brand of Realme. Other additions include the TCL C825 mini LED 4K TV, a new smart TV that aims to take on Xiaomi and other brands. We also have the Echo Show 10 and the Echo Show 5 smart speakers as part of the Week 27, 2021 Launch Roundup.
TECNO Spark Go 2021
- 6.52-inch (1500 x 720) pixels) HD+ display with 480 nits brightness
- 1.8GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A20 processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- HiOS 6.2 based on Android 10 Go Edition
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13-megapixel rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Realme Beard Trimmer And Beard Trimmer Plus
Key Specs
- Beard Trimmer - 10mm comb and 20 length settings with 0.5mm precision
- Beard Trimmer Plus - 10mm (0.5 to 10mm) and 20mm (10.5 to 20mm) combs with 40 length settings with 0.5mm precision
- Self sharpening stainless steel blade (additional smaller blade in Trimmer Plus) with lesser skin friction and anti-heating process for a smooth trimming experience
- Less than 68DB, Low Noise Operation
- Travel lock to avoid accidental touch that can turn on the trimmer while you are travelling
- Flexible grip and ergonomic design made of skin-friendly ABS material makes it easy to hold
- Washable Blade (Beard Trimmer) / IPX7Water resistant (Beard Trimmer Plus)
- LED battery indicator shows the battery level in real time
- 800mAh battery
Realme Hair Dryer
Key Specs
- 1400W powerful motor, 19000rpm high-speed fan, 13.8m/s powerful wind speed to dry your hair in 5 minutes compared to 10 minutes in traditional hair dryers
- Advanced negative Ions technology that moisturizes the scalp and reduces static frizz.
- High efficiency fan with proprietary air duct design
- Maintains <55° temperature for hair protection
- 2 wind speed, 1 heat setting and 1 cold air setting for efficient and quick drying
- Thermal insulation, ABS + PC high grade materials make it safe to use
- Minimalist design and ergonomic comfort
- Triple layer protective mesh prevents hair for getting sucked and caught into the hair dryer.
Realme Buds 2 Neo
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Connector type: 3.5
- 11.2mm Dynamic Driver
- Tangle Free Cables
- 90deg angle audio jack
- Excellent Bass Performance
DIZO Wireless
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices
- 11.2mm Bass Boost Driver and new Bass Boost+ bass enhancement solution
- Magnetic Control that lets you connect by simply separating the two earbuds
- ENC algorithm, which significantly reduces surrounding noise during a call
- 88ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode
- Water resistant (IPX4)
- realme Link app lets you customize functions like switching bass boost+, getting system updates, and more
- Has memory metal body, so it won't go out of shape or harden due to time and use
- 23.1g lightweight body
- 150mAh battery
DIZO GoPods D
Key Specs
- 10mm Bass Boost Driver with TPU + PEEK polymer composite diaphragm and new Bass Boost+ bass enhancement solution
- Bluetooth 5.0, AAC audio codec
- Intelligent Touch Controls & Voice Assistant
- ENC algorithm, which significantly reduces surrounding noise during a call
- 110ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode
- realme Link app lets you customize functions like switching bass boost+, getting system updates, and more
- 4.1g for earbuds; 39g with the case
- Water resistant (IPX4)
- 40mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A22
- 6.4-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with OneUI 3.1 Core
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
TCL C825 4K mini LED TV
Key Specs
- 55/65-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K UHD mini LED display
- 1.6GHz Quad-core A73 MT9615 processor with 550Mhz Mali-G52MP2 GPU
- 3GB DDR4-2666 RAM, 32GB eMMC5.0 storage
- Android TV 11 with hands-free voice control 2.0, Google Assistant and Alexa, Game Center
- Built-in 1080p magic camera for video calls
- Voice remote
- Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz/5GHz) 2T2R , HDMI2.1 X 4 (eARC), Bluetooth 5.2, 2 x USB 2.0, Ethernet port, AV port
- 30W (2 x 15W Stereo speakers) with 30W (65″) / 20W (55″) Subwoofer, ONKYO sound system, Dolby Atmos
TCL 728 4K QLED TV
Key Specs
- 55/65/75-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K UHD QLED display
- 3GB DDR4-2666 RAM, 32GB eMMC5.0 storage
- Android TV 11 with hands-free voice control 2.0, Google Assistant and Alexa, Game Center
- Voice remote
- Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz) 2T2R, HDMI1.4 X 3 & HDMI2.1 X 1 (eARC), Bluetooth 5.0, 2 x USB 2.0, Ethernet port, AV port
- 20W (2 x 10W Stereo speakers) ONKYO sound system, Dolby Atmos
