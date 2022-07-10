For Quick Alerts
Week 27, 2022 Launch Roundup: Realme GT Neo 3, ASUS ROG Phone 6, Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G, Moto G42, And More
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
Week 27 of this year just got over and we saw the announcement of a slew of products across categories from various brands out there in the market. When it comes to smartphones, we have the Lava Blaze, Infinix Note 12 series, Realme GT Neo 3, Tecno Spark 8P, and the much-awaited gaming smartphone - the Asus ROG Phone 6.
Besides these, several smartphone brands also launched other products such as power banks, laptops, headphones, and more. Let's take a look at the gadgets launch roundup of week 27 from here.
ASUS ROG Phone 6
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch (2448 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 165Hz OLED 10-bit HDR 20.4:9 aspect ratio display
- Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- 16GB / 18GB (ROG Phone 6 Pro) LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with ROG UI & Zen UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh (typical) / 5,800mAh (minimum) battery
vivo Y77
Key Specs
- 6.64-inch (2388 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 930 6nm processor with IMG BXM-8-256 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS 2.2 storage
- Android 12 with Origin OS Ocean
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (typical) battery
Infinix Note 12 5G
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage (Note 12 5G) / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB storage (Note 12 Pro 5G)
- Expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 12 with XOS 10.6
- 50MP rear camera with f/1.6 aperture, quad LED flash, 2MP depth sensor, AI lens
- 16MP front camera
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage (Note 12 5G) / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB storage (Note 12 Pro 5G)
- Expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 12 with XOS 10.6
- 108MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Lava Blaze
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) display
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 3GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, 2MP depth sensor, VGA camera, LED Flash
- Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Realme GT NEO 3 150W Thor
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED 10-bit display
- Octa Core (4 x 2.85GHz A78 + 4 x 2.0GHz A55) Dimensity 8100 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G (n1/n3/n5/n8/28A/n40/n41/n77/n78), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) / 4,880 mAh (minimum) battery
- 4,500 mAh (typical) / 4,400 mAh (minimum) battery
TECNO Spark 8P
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2408 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ display, 401PPI high pixel density
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB storage
- Expandable memory of up to 512GB via microSD
- Android 11 with HiOS 7.6
- Dual SIM
- 50MP camera, 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Moto G42
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400×1080 Pixels) FHD+ MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio OLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 12 with My UX
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Mivi DuoPods A350
Key Specs
- Dual MEMS microphones for crystal clear calls that help you hear and be heard clearly.
- Driver Frequency Response: 20 Hz to 20 KHz
- Driver Type: Dynamic
- Drivers Size: 13mm
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1, AAC and SBC codecs
- Bluetooth Profiles: AVRCP, A2DP, HSP, HFP
- IPX4 Water Resistant
- Touch Controls with Google/Siri Voice Assistant
- Battery: 40 mAh x 2 in the buds offer up to 8.5h playback, 500mAh battery
Sennheiser IE 600 premium earphones
Key Specs
- 7mm Dynamic Driver
- Frequency response: 4 - 46,500 Hz
- Connector: Fidelity (+) MMCX
- 18 Ω system impedance
- Dual-resonator chamber (D2CA) technology
- silicone and memory foam eartips with 3 different sizes (S,M,L)
- Unbalanced para-aramid reinforced cable with 3.5mm connector (in box)
- Balanced para-aramid reinforced cable with 4.4mm connector (in box)
- ZR01 amorphous zirconium body
- Wired Cable Length: 125 cm
Fire-Boltt enters TWS headset
Key Specs
- Unique dual tone classy matt rubber oil finish case design with RGB breathing lights
- Angled in-ear earbud design with 10mm full range heavy bass driver
- ENC Dual mic per earbud (quad mic in total)
- ANC with 25db depth & forward feed transparency mode, 60ms low latency game mode
- 5 hrs (ANC on/ transparency) & 6 hrs (ANC off/BT mode) per charge play-back time @ 100% volume
- 5 hrs (ANC on/ transparency) & 7 hrs (ANC off/BT mode) per charge play-back time @ 80% volume
- Total 24 hrs playback time with charging case
- 400mah charging case with 90 days long standby time
- Powered by Fire-Boltt reference sound - crisp, clear, loud & heavy bass.
- Supersync technology for fast pairing & instant connection
- 20 mins charge = 60 mins playback powered by fire charge technology
- Full touch UI including volume control
Fire Pods Atlas ANC 801
Key Specs
- 13mm full range heavy bass driver
- ANC & ENC dual mic per earbud (quad mic in total)
- ANC with 25db depth, forward feed transparency mode, 40ms low latency game mode
- 5 hrs (ANC on/ transparency) & 6 hrs (ANC off/BT/Game mode) per charge play-back time @ 100% volume
- 6 hrs (ANC on/ Transparency) & 7 hrs (ANC off/BT mode) per charge play-back time @ 80% volume
- Total 24 hrs playback time with charging case
- 320mah charging case
- Powered by Fire-Boltt reference sound - crisp, clear, loud & heavy bass.
- Supersync technology for fast pairing & instant connection
- 20 mins charge = 60 mins playback powered by fire charge technology
- Full touch UI including volume control
Fire Pods Rhythm ANC 901
Key Specs
- 10mm full range heavy bass driver
- ANC with 23db depth, forward feed transparency mode, low latency of 60ms game mode
- 7 hrs (ANC on/ transparency) & 8 hrs (ANC off/BT/Game mode) per charge play-back time @ 100% volume
- 8 hrs (ANC on/ transparency) & 9 hrs (ANC off/BT mode) per charge play-back time @ 80% volume
- Total 50 hrs playback time with charging case
- 10 mins charge = 3hrs earbud playback powered by fire charge technology
- 650mAhcharging case with 300 hrs standby time
- Powered by Fire-Boltt reference sound - crisp, clear, loud & heavy bass.
- Supersync technology for fast pairing & instant connection
- Full touch UI including volume control
Dell Inspiron 14 Plus
Key Specs
- Display: 14.0-inch 16:10 2.2K (2240×1400) Anti-Glare NonTouch 300nits WVA Display
- 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H with Intel Iris Xe Graphics / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, 4 GB GDDR6
- 8GB / 16 GB, DDR5, 4800 MHz, integrated + 1 x 8 GB, DDR5, 4800 MHz
- Up to 1 TB, M.2, PCIe NVMe, SSD
- Windows 11 Home; No Microsoft Office Included
- Carbon Black Backlit Keyboard
- Camera: 1080p at 30 fps FHD camera; Dual-array microphones
- Audio and Speakers: Stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio® Pro and Dolby Atmos, 2 W x 2 = 4 W total
- Wireless: Intel Wi-Fi 6E (6GHz) AX211 2×2 Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Card
- Battery: 4 Cell, 64 Wh, integrated; 90 Watt Type-C Adapter
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus
Key Specs
- Display: 16-inch 16:10 3K (3072×1920) Anti-Glare Non-Touch 300nits WVA Display w/ ComfortView Plus Support
- 12th Generation Intel Core i7-12700H with Intel Iris Xe Graphics / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 [60W]
- 16 GB, 2 x 8 GB, DDR5, 4800 MHz, dual-channel
- 1 TB, M.2, PCIe NVMe, SSD
- Windows 11 Home; No Microsoft Office Included
- Carbon Black Backlit Keyboard
- Camera: 1080p at 30 fps FHD camera | Dual-array microphones
- Audio and Speakers: Stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro and Dolby Atmos, 2 W x 4 = 8 W total
- Wireless: Intel Wi-Fi 6E (6GHz) AX211 2×2 Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Card
- Battery: 6 Cell, 86 Wh, integrated; 130 Watt AC Adapter
Xiaomi 360° Home Security Camera
Key Specs
- 2MP sensor offers 1920 x 1080 pixels full HD video
- Full 360° horizontal view as well as a 108° vertical view, producing sharp and smooth video footage.
- Wi-Fi: 2.4 GHz
- Free 7-days motion triggered videos
- Invisible 940nm infrared LEDs offers the consumers enhanced night vision for clearer nighttime images.
- AI Human detection combines AI with deep learning technology that optimizes algorithm effectively and filters out the false alarms for improved accuracy.
- 2-way voice calling along with active noise reduction technology.
- Xiaomi Camera Viewer app allows the consumers to record videos and take snapshots, operate the camera remotely, set preferred recording times, and view historic recordings on the app on Windows laptop or desktop
- Supports microSD cards (up to 64GB) and NAS (Network Attached Storage) devices.
Logitech MX Mechanical Mini keyboards
Key Specs
- Fluid and quiet mechanical typing: MX Mechanical Mini keyboard features Tactile Quiet switches that deliver next-level feel and flow with less noise - Clicky and Linear switches are also available
- Low-profile keys, more comfort: A keyboard layout designed for effortless precision, with a small, compact form factor and low-profile mechanical switches for better ergonomics
- Smart illumination: Backlit keys light up the moment your hands approach the cordless keyboard and automatically adjust to suit changing lighting conditions
- Faster workflow, more customisation: Customise Fn keys, assign backlighting effects, enable Flow cross-computer, multi-device control, and more in the improved Logi Options+ (1)
- Multi-device, multi-OS: Pair MX Mechanical Mini Bluetooth wireless keyboard with up to 3 devices on nearly any operating system via Bluetooth Low Energy or included Logi Bolt receiver(2)
Logitech MX Master 3S wireless mouse
Key Specs
- Any-surface tracking - now 8K DPI: Use MX Master 3S cordless computer mouse to work on any surface - even glass (1) - with the upgraded 8000 DPI sensor with customizable sensitivity
- Introducing quiet clicks: MX Master 3S Bluetooth mouse introduces Quiet Clicks - offering the same satisfying feel but with 90% less click noise (2)
- Magspeed scrolling: A computer mouse with remarkable speed, precision, and near silence - MagSpeed scrolling is 90% faster (3), 87% more precise (4), and ultra quiet
- Ergonomic design: Work comfortably with a precision mouse featuring a silhouette crafted for a more natural wrist posture and optimally placed thumb controls
- Upgraded customization software: Customize buttons and optimize your workflow with App specific profiles in the improved Logi Options+ (5)
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3
Key Specs
- This Renewed product is tested to work and look like new with minimal to no signs of wear & tear; the product comes with relevant accessories and is backed by a minimum six month seller warranty; box may be generic
- Free upgrade to Windows 11 when available* Disclaimer-*The Windows 11 upgrade will be delivered late 2021 into 2022. Specific timing varies by device. Certain features require specific hardware.
- Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5 - 11300H | Speed: 3.1 GHz (Base) - 4.4 GHz (Max) | 4 Cores | 8 Threads | 8MB Cache
- Display: 15.6" FHD (1920x1080) | IPS Technology | 120 Hz Refresh Rate | 250Nits Brightness
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 Dedicated Graphics
Stuffcool Neo 40W Dual Type-C Port Charger
Key Specs
- Input: AC100-245V (50-60 Hz) / 1.3A
- Output: Type-C1 (PD 3.0): 5V/3A, 9V/2.22A, 12V/1.67A (Max 20W) Type-C2 (PD 3.0): 5V/3A, 9V/2.22A, 12V/1.67A (Max 20W)
- Total output : Max 40W
- BIS Approved, Made in India
- Compact size: 54mm x 29mm x 60mm
- Number of Ports: 2
- Connector Type: USB Type C
- PPS Support: Not available
- Warranty: 6 months
- Color: White
