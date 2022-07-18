Just In
Don't Miss
- Sports Commonwealth Games 2022, Women’s Hockey: India Squad, Schedule, Points Table & Live Streaming Info
- Travel White Sands: Nature's Own Studio
- Movies Brando Chiesa Collaboration With X Rose In Good Faith For Trippie Redd And Dropdead Clothing Stuns Everyone
- Finance This Tata Group Stock Grew 49% YoY In FY22, Buy With Rs. 9,200 Target Price: Sharekhan
- News Presidential Election 2022: Odisha Congress MLA cross-votes for Draupadi Murmu
- Lifestyle Jacqueline Fernandez Looks Gorgeous In White, Perfectly Defeating Your Monday Blues!
- Automobiles KTM Motorcycles Sales Breakup - June 2022
- Education IISc Bengaluru Best Research Institute In NIRF Ranking 2022: Here is Top 10 Research Institutes in India
Week 28, 2022 Launch Roundup: HONOR X40i, Nothing Phone (1), Realme Pad X, TECNO CAMON 19, More
We have now arrived at week 28 of 2022, and we've witnessed several new launches. Gizbot has brought to you the Week 28, 2022 Launch Roundup, which includes all new smartphones, laptops, tablets, earbuds, and other important gadgets. This Week 28, 2022 Launch Roundup includes many devices from Realme, Tecno, Nokia, Oppo, boAt, Lenovo, and others. Here's all you need to know about the Week 28, 2022 Launch Roundup.
One of the prominent launches of this week is the Nothing Phone (1). The Week 28, 2022 Launch Roundup also includes Realme Pad X, Realme Book Air, and Realme Buds Air 3 Neo. Plus, the Honor X40i and Tecno Camon 19 series were also announced. One also can't miss the Realme GT2 Explorer Master Edition as part of this week's launch.
Additionally, the Week 28, 2022 Launch Roundup also includes the Nokia 8210 4G, 2660 Flip, 5710 XpressAudio, and Nokia C21 Plus. The launch roundup also includes the Redmi Magix 7S series and Oppo A91. The Google Chromecast with TV (4K), Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 4050 75W soundbar, and the Red Magic 27″ 4K 160Hz mini LED Gaming Monitor are the other exciting additions.
The Week 28, 2022 Launch Roundup also includes the Infinix 32Y1 Smart TV, Lenovo Legion 5i (15IAH7H), and the IdeaPad Gaming 3i (15IAH7) laptops. The Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 was also a trending launch of the week along with the Xiaomi TV ES Pro 2022. The Garmin Edge 1040 Solar GPS bike computer and Varia RCT715 Tail light and the Samsung Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M13 5G are important launches of the week.
HONOR X40i
- 6.7-inch (2388 ×1080 pixels) FHD+ 19.9:9 aspect ratio LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 12 with Magic UI 6.1
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (typical) battery
Nothing Phone (1)
- 6.55-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120Hz display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with Nothing OS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Realme Pad X
Key Specs
- 11-inch (2000 x 1200 pixel) 2K LCD screen with up to 450 nits brightness, DC dimming
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 6nm 5G SoC with Adreno 619 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 512 with microSD
- Android 11 with realme UI 3.0 for Pad
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP 105° ultra-wide front camera
- Quad Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio Certified
- Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz)
- 8,340 mAh battery
Realme Book Air
Key Specs
- 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1200 pixels) screen, 16:10 aspect ratio, 88% screen to body ratio, DC dimming
- 11th Gen Intel Core i3 with 28W TDP
- 8GB LPDDR4X dual-channel RAM at 4266 MHz, 256GB or 512GB PCIe SSD
- Three speed performance modes: Quiet Mode, Smart Mode, and Flash Mode
- HD Web Cam
- 2 x USB C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 2 x USB A 3.2 Gen 1, 3.5mm jack
- Vapour Chamber Cooling technology
- 54Wh battery
Realme Buds Air 3 Neo with Bluetooth 5.2
Key Specs
- 10mm Bass Boost Driver with PEEK and TPU Polymer diaphragm, Bass Boost+ bass enhancement solution via app
- enhancement solution.
- Bluetooth 5.2, AAC audio codec, Dolby Atmos
- Intelligent Touch Controls & Voice Assistant.
- The dual microphones form a powerful noise reduction system supported by the ENC algorithm, which significantly reduces surrounding noise during a call
- 88ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode
- realme Link app lets you customize functions like turning on the active noise cancellation, switching bass boost+, getting system updates, and more.
- Weight: 4g for earbuds
- Water resistant (IPX5)
- 7 hours standalone music playback, 4h talk time, 30h total battery life, 18h with voice calling
Nokia 8210 4G
Key Specs
- 2.8 inch display
- 4G, VoLTE
- 128MB 48MB RAM
- 0.3 MP
- Li-Ion 1450 mAh, removable Battery
Nokia 2660 Flip
Key Specs
- 2.8 inch display
- Seamless Dual 4G connectivity with VoLTE
- Up to 32GB microSD support
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Series 30+ OS
- Camera, FM Radio
- 1,450 mAh removable battery
Nokia 5710 XpressAudio
Key Specs
- 2.4 inches Screen
- 1.0 GHz Cortex-A7
- 0.3 MP
- Dual LTE Standby with VoLTE support
- FM radio, Equalizer
- BT 5.0
- 3.5mm Jack
- Series 30+ OS
- 128MB of RAM with support for up to 32GB of external storage
- Li-Ion 1,450 mAh, removable Battery
Nokia T10
Key Specs
- 8 inch Touch Screen
- Octa-core CPU
- Android 12 OS
- 32GB 3GB RAM
- 64GB 4GB RAM
- Front camera: 2 MP
- Rear camera: 8 MP with Rear flash LED
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Li-Po 5,250 mAh non-removable battery with 10W charging
TECNO CAMON 19 Neo
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 12 with XOS
- 48MP rear camera, 2MP depth, 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
TECNO CAMON 19
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 12 with XOS
- 64MP rear camera, 2MP depth, 2MP AI camera, Quad LED flash
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Realme GT2 Explorer Master Edition
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 10-bit display
- Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- 12GB LPDDR5X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Nokia C21 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ V-notch 20:9 toughened glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 11 Go Edition
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Rear-mound fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 5,050 mAh battery
OPPO A97
Key Specs
- 6.58-inch (2408 x 1600 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen
- MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC with Mail-G57 GPU
- 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage
- Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1
- 48MP sensor, 2MP depth sensor, LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Red Magic 7S
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED display
- Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 6400 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory
- 12GB LPDDR5 6400 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory
- 16GB LPDDR5 6400 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory
- Android 12 with Redmagic OS 5.5
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 5G NSA /SA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (typical) battery
Redmagic 7S Pro
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED display
- Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 6400 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory
- 16GBLPDDR5 6400 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory
- 18GBLPDDR5 6400 RAM with 1TB (UFS 3.1) internal memory
- Android 12 with Redmagic OS 5.5
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera, 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro camera
- 16MP Under-screen camera
- 5G NSA /SA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Google Chromecast with TV (4K)
Key Specs
- Up to 4K HDR, 60 FPS, supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+
- Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Atmos (pass-through) audio
- Connectors: HDMI that plugs into TV, USB Type-C port
- Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth
- Android TV OS
- Bluetooth voice remote with IR to control TV, soundbar, or receiver, Integrated microphone for Google Assistant, Accelerometer sensor
- Color: Snow
- Sales Package: 1 Chromecast, Power Cable, Power Adaptor, Chromecast Voice Remote, 2 AAA Alkaline Battery
Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 4050 75W soundbar
Key Specs
- Model Number: ZEB-JUKE BAR 4050
- Type: Soundbar
- Bluetooth: Yes, v5
- Configuration: 2.1
- Power Output (RMS): 75 W
- Impedance: 12
- Color: Black
- Wired/Wireless: Wired & Wireless
- Subwoofer: 1
- Wall Mountable Satellite: Yes
- Audio Features: Signal to Noise Ratio (66 dB), Maximum Output RMS Per Satellite (30 W), Maximum Output RMS Subwoofer (45 W) and Separation (42dB)
- Remote Control Support: yes
- Warranty: 1 year carry into service center
Syska SW300 POLAR
Key Specs
- Model Number: SW300
- Dial Shape: Circle
- Strap Material: Silicone
- Size: Free Size
- Touchscreen: Yes
- Display Resolution: IPS LCD 360×360 pixel
- Display Size: 1.3″ / 33.52 mm
- Water Resistant: Yes; up to 1m
- Internal Memory: 512 MB
- Bluetooth Version: Dual BT 5.0 & BT 3.0
- Sensor: Heart Rate Sensor, SPO2 Sensor, Pedometer Sensor, Accelerometer and Sleep Monitor Sensor
- Notification: Call, Message, E-mail & All apps notifications
- Charge Time: 120 min
- Battery Life: With BT Calling 3-5 days; Without BT Calling 7-10 days *
- Charger Type: Magnetic Charging Cable
- Operating System: Compatible with Android 5.0 & iOS 10.0 and above
- Dimensions: Width 45 mm x Thickness 10 mm x Diameter 33.5 mm;
- Weight: 65 g
- Warranty: 1 Year
boAt Watch Storm Pro
Key Specs
- Model : Storm Pro
- Screen Type :1.78 inch Amoled Display
- Battery Capacity: 200 mAh
- Bluetooth Version: V 5.0
- Working Temperature: -20 to 60 degree
- Charging Time: About 30 minutes
- Working Time: upto 7 days
Samsung Galaxy M13
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2.2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with One UI Core 4
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Dual SIM
- Android 12 with One UI Core 4
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
31,830
-
31,499
-
26,265
-
24,960
-
21,839
-
15,999
-
11,570
-
11,700
-
7,070
-
7,086