Week 28, 2022 Launch Roundup: HONOR X40i, Nothing Phone (1), Realme Pad X, TECNO CAMON 19, More Features oi-Harish Kumar

We have now arrived at week 28 of 2022, and we've witnessed several new launches. Gizbot has brought to you the Week 28, 2022 Launch Roundup, which includes all new smartphones, laptops, tablets, earbuds, and other important gadgets. This Week 28, 2022 Launch Roundup includes many devices from Realme, Tecno, Nokia, Oppo, boAt, Lenovo, and others. Here's all you need to know about the Week 28, 2022 Launch Roundup.

One of the prominent launches of this week is the Nothing Phone (1). The Week 28, 2022 Launch Roundup also includes Realme Pad X, Realme Book Air, and Realme Buds Air 3 Neo. Plus, the Honor X40i and Tecno Camon 19 series were also announced. One also can't miss the Realme GT2 Explorer Master Edition as part of this week's launch.

Additionally, the Week 28, 2022 Launch Roundup also includes the Nokia 8210 4G, 2660 Flip, 5710 XpressAudio, and Nokia C21 Plus. The launch roundup also includes the Redmi Magix 7S series and Oppo A91. The Google Chromecast with TV (4K), Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 4050 75W soundbar, and the Red Magic 27″ 4K 160Hz mini LED Gaming Monitor are the other exciting additions.

The Week 28, 2022 Launch Roundup also includes the Infinix 32Y1 Smart TV, Lenovo Legion 5i (15IAH7H), and the IdeaPad Gaming 3i (15IAH7) laptops. The Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 was also a trending launch of the week along with the Xiaomi TV ES Pro 2022. The Garmin Edge 1040 Solar GPS bike computer and Varia RCT715 Tail light and the Samsung Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M13 5G are important launches of the week.

HONOR X40i Key Specs

6.7-inch (2388 ×1080 pixels) FHD+ 19.9:9 aspect ratio LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 12 with Magic UI 6.1

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (typical) battery Nothing Phone (1) Key Specs

6.55-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120Hz display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with Nothing OS

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 50MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Realme Pad X Key Specs 11-inch (2000 x 1200 pixel) 2K LCD screen with up to 450 nits brightness, DC dimming

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 6nm 5G SoC with Adreno 619 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 512 with microSD

Android 11 with realme UI 3.0 for Pad

13MP rear camera

8MP 105° ultra-wide front camera

Quad Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio Certified

Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz)

8,340 mAh battery Realme Book Air Key Specs 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1200 pixels) screen, 16:10 aspect ratio, 88% screen to body ratio, DC dimming

11th Gen Intel Core i3 with 28W TDP

8GB LPDDR4X dual-channel RAM at 4266 MHz, 256GB or 512GB PCIe SSD

Three speed performance modes: Quiet Mode, Smart Mode, and Flash Mode

HD Web Cam

2 x USB C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 2 x USB A 3.2 Gen 1, 3.5mm jack

Vapour Chamber Cooling technology

54Wh battery Realme Buds Air 3 Neo with Bluetooth 5.2 Key Specs 10mm Bass Boost Driver with PEEK and TPU Polymer diaphragm, Bass Boost+ bass enhancement solution via app

enhancement solution.

Bluetooth 5.2, AAC audio codec, Dolby Atmos

Intelligent Touch Controls & Voice Assistant.

The dual microphones form a powerful noise reduction system supported by the ENC algorithm, which significantly reduces surrounding noise during a call

88ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode

realme Link app lets you customize functions like turning on the active noise cancellation, switching bass boost+, getting system updates, and more.

Weight: 4g for earbuds

Water resistant (IPX5)

7 hours standalone music playback, 4h talk time, 30h total battery life, 18h with voice calling Nokia 8210 4G Key Specs 2.8 inch display

4G, VoLTE

128MB 48MB RAM

0.3 MP

Li-Ion 1450 mAh, removable Battery Nokia 2660 Flip Key Specs 2.8 inch display

Seamless Dual 4G connectivity with VoLTE

Up to 32GB microSD support

Bluetooth 5.0

Series 30+ OS

Camera, FM Radio

1,450 mAh removable battery Nokia 5710 XpressAudio Key Specs 2.4 inches Screen

1.0 GHz Cortex-A7

0.3 MP

Dual LTE Standby with VoLTE support

FM radio, Equalizer

BT 5.0

3.5mm Jack

Series 30+ OS

128MB of RAM with support for up to 32GB of external storage

Li-Ion 1,450 mAh, removable Battery Nokia T10 Key Specs 8 inch Touch Screen

Octa-core CPU

Android 12 OS

32GB 3GB RAM

64GB 4GB RAM

Front camera: 2 MP

Rear camera: 8 MP with Rear flash LED

Bluetooth 5.0

Li-Po 5,250 mAh non-removable battery with 10W charging TECNO CAMON 19 Neo Key Specs 6.8-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 12 with XOS

48MP rear camera, 2MP depth, 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery TECNO CAMON 19 Key Specs 6.8-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 12 with XOS

64MP rear camera, 2MP depth, 2MP AI camera, Quad LED flash

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Realme GT2 Explorer Master Edition Key Specs 6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 10-bit display

Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPDDR5X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

12GB LPDDR5X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Nokia C21 Plus Key Specs 6.5-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ V-notch 20:9 toughened glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 11 Go Edition

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

Rear-mound fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

5,050 mAh battery OPPO A97 Key Specs 6.58-inch (2408 x 1600 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen

MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC with Mail-G57 GPU

12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1

48MP sensor, 2MP depth sensor, LED flash

8MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Red Magic 7S Key Specs 6.8-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED display

Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPDDR5 6400 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory

12GB LPDDR5 6400 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory

16GB LPDDR5 6400 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory

Android 12 with Redmagic OS 5.5

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

5G NSA /SA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (typical) battery Redmagic 7S Pro Key Specs 6.8-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED display

Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

12GB LPDDR5 6400 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory

16GBLPDDR5 6400 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory

18GBLPDDR5 6400 RAM with 1TB (UFS 3.1) internal memory

Android 12 with Redmagic OS 5.5

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera, 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro camera

16MP Under-screen camera

5G NSA /SA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Google Chromecast with TV (4K) Key Specs Up to 4K HDR, 60 FPS, supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+

Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Atmos (pass-through) audio

Connectors: HDMI that plugs into TV, USB Type-C port

Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth

Android TV OS

Bluetooth voice remote with IR to control TV, soundbar, or receiver, Integrated microphone for Google Assistant, Accelerometer sensor

Color: Snow

Sales Package: 1 Chromecast, Power Cable, Power Adaptor, Chromecast Voice Remote, 2 AAA Alkaline Battery Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 4050 75W soundbar Key Specs Model Number: ZEB-JUKE BAR 4050

Type: Soundbar

Bluetooth: Yes, v5

Configuration: 2.1

Power Output (RMS): 75 W

Impedance: 12

Color: Black

Wired/Wireless: Wired & Wireless

Subwoofer: 1

Wall Mountable Satellite: Yes

Audio Features: Signal to Noise Ratio (66 dB), Maximum Output RMS Per Satellite (30 W), Maximum Output RMS Subwoofer (45 W) and Separation (42dB)

Remote Control Support: yes

Warranty: 1 year carry into service center Syska SW300 POLAR Key Specs Model Number: SW300

Dial Shape: Circle

Strap Material: Silicone

Size: Free Size

Touchscreen: Yes

Display Resolution: IPS LCD 360×360 pixel

Display Size: 1.3″ / 33.52 mm

Water Resistant: Yes; up to 1m

Internal Memory: 512 MB

Bluetooth Version: Dual BT 5.0 & BT 3.0

Sensor: Heart Rate Sensor, SPO2 Sensor, Pedometer Sensor, Accelerometer and Sleep Monitor Sensor

Notification: Call, Message, E-mail & All apps notifications

Charge Time: 120 min

Battery Life: With BT Calling 3-5 days; Without BT Calling 7-10 days *

Charger Type: Magnetic Charging Cable

Operating System: Compatible with Android 5.0 & iOS 10.0 and above

Dimensions: Width 45 mm x Thickness 10 mm x Diameter 33.5 mm;

Weight: 65 g

Warranty: 1 Year boAt Watch Storm Pro Key Specs Model : Storm Pro

Screen Type :1.78 inch Amoled Display

Battery Capacity: 200 mAh

Bluetooth Version: V 5.0

Working Temperature: -20 to 60 degree

Charging Time: About 30 minutes

Working Time: upto 7 days Samsung Galaxy M13 Key Specs 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2.2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with One UI Core 4

Dual SIM

50MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Key Specs 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Dual SIM

Android 12 with One UI Core 4

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery

