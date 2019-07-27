Just In
Week 30, 2019 Launch Roundup: HONOR 9X Pro, Vivo Y90, Lenovo Tab V7, Nokia 105, ASUS ROG Phone II an
Week 30 has witnessed the launch of some new smartphones along with other gadgets. We've added the best to our list below. Here, you will see a couple of smartphones that incorporate the world's most powerful Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. You will also see a few power banks which can efficiently charge your phones more than twice.
The mentioned smartphones in the list come with stronger backups, with fast charge technology. They feature high-end graphics, multiple cameras, bigger screen panels, and more. In the gadgets segment, you can have some laptops which offer up to 14 hours of battery life and powered by the eighth-generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processor.
You can go for a few water testing meters which can be used to test TDS(total dissolved solids) in water purifiers and filters section. Besides, there are also some more electronic products that will make your life easy.
Vivo Y90 launched in India for Rs. 6,990
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761) 16nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE83200 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh battery
Lenovo Tab V7 launched in India starting at Rs. 12,990
Key Specs
- 6.9-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+Display with 84% NTSC Color Gamut, 350 nits brightness
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5180mAh built-in battery
Nokia 220 4G announced
- 2.4-inch QQVGA Color Display
- Feature OS
- 16MB RAM, 24MB Storage
- VGA camera with LED flash
- 3.5mm audio jack, Wireless FM Radio, MP3 player
- Dimensions: 121.3 x 52.9 x 13.4mm; Weight: 86.5grams
- GSM/GPRS 900/1800 (EU); LTE1 Cat-1, 10Mbps DL / 5Mbps UL; 4G with 2G fall back (No 3G)
- Bluetooth 4.2,micro USB
- 1200mAh battery
HONOR MagicBook Pro announced
Key Specs
- 16.1-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with 100% sRGB
- 1.6GHz 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8265U (3.9GHz) / 1.8GHz i7-8565U processor (4.6GHz) with Intel UHD Graphics 620
- 2GB DDR5 NVIDIA GeForce MX250 GPU
- 8GB / 16GB DDR4 2400MHz RAM, 256GB / 512GB / 1TB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- 1MP HD webcam, built-in dual digital microphones
- USB Type-C x 1, USB 3.0 (Type A) x 3, HDMI x 1
- WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz) 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0
- 3.5mm audio jack, microphone combo, Dolby Atmos
- 57Wh battery with up to 14h of local video playback
ASUS ROG Phone II announced
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz OLED HDR display, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 108% DCI-P3, 10000:1 contrast, dE<1, 10-bit HDR, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus (1 x Kryo 485 at 2.96GHz + 3 x Kryo 485 at 2.42GHz + 4 x Kryo 385 at 1.8GHz) 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB / 512GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ROG UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 13MP 125° ultra-wide camera
- 24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual front-facing 5-magnet camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh (typical) / 5800mAh (minimum) battery
Mi Water TDS Tester launched in India for Rs. 349
Key Specs
- You can effortlessly test the hardness of your water before using it for consumption, to cook or when taking a shower.
- Solvents detected through TDS water test include Soluble Salts (Calcium and Mangesium ions), Ionic Organic (Ammonium acetate, sodium etc.) and Heavy Metal Ions (Chromium, Zinc, lead and copper.)
- IPX6 waterproof design allows you to use it stress free. Functionally sealed, the buttons prevent water from seeping in and damaging internal components.
- The precision made sensor is designed to effectively resist rust and corrosion and functions in a temperature range of 0 to 80-degree Celsius
- Works with LR44 batteries (not included) that can be replaced easily. Energy saving chip will automatically switch off post 2 minutes of inactivity.
Nokia 105 announced
Key Specs
- 1.77-inch (160×120 pixels) QQVGA Color Display
- Nokia Series 30+ software platform
- 4MB RAM, 4MB ROM
- Networks: GSM 900/1800 (EU); 850/1900 (US)
- FM Radio, Torchlight
- Single / Dual SIM (Mini-SIM)
- Dimensions: 119 x 49.2 x 14.4mm; Weight: 74.04g
- Connectivity: Micro-USB 2.0 Charger Connector, 3.5 mm AV Connector
- 800mAh battery
HUAWEI Nova 5i Pro
- 6.26-inch (2340×1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display, DCI-P3 wide color gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 810 7nm (2x 2.27GHz Cortex-A76 +6 x 1.88GHz Cortex-A55) processor with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB RAM with 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP f/2.4 aperture camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (mAh) battery
HONOR 9X and HONOR 9X Pro announced
- 6.59-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 810 7nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU
- HONOR 9X - 4GB / 6GB with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- HONOR 9X Pro - 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 2MP + 8MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
HONOR Band 5 announced
Key Specs
- 0.95 inch (240×120 pixels) AMOLED touch color display
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 9.0 (or later)
- Pedometer, Sleep tracker, Exercise tracker, Sedentary reminder
- 6-axis sensors; infrared wearing detection sensor
- PPG heart rate sensor for continuous Heart rate tracking
- Call and Message notification, Incoming call mute function
- Water and dust resistant (50 meter / 5 ATM)
- SpO2 sensor
- NFC (Optional)
- 100mAh battery
Sony RX100 VII compact camera
Key Specs
- 20.1MP 1.0-type (13.2mm x 8.8mm) 3:2 Exmor RS CMOS sensor with DRAM chip, uses back-illumination technology for increased light-collection efficiency. The standard ISO range is 100-12800, expanded to ISO64 and ISO80 for stills.
- ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T 24-200 mm F2.8-4.5 high-resolution zoom lens, 8.0x Optical Zoom
- Real-time Tracking uses a sophisticated subject recognition algorithm (AI) that draws on colour, pattern (brightness), distance (depth) and face/eye information to automatically recognise and maintain focus on your subject.
- Real-time Eye AF detects and focuses on the eyes of your subjects, even when part of the face is hidden, the face is backlit or the subject is facing downwards.With up to 60 AF calculations per second, the RX100 VII's AF enables powerful continuous shooting, and stunning portrait shots through precise focusing on your subject's eyes - person or animal. For human subjects, activating Real-time Eye AF simply requires a half-press of the shutter button.
- Extra-high frame rate of up to 960fps/1000fps, so even when shooting at 200mm telephoto it's possible to record impressive close-up super slow-motion footage
- The Anti-distortion electronic shutter achieves speeds as fast as 1/32000 sec., while fast data readout from the image sensor reduces distortion for fast-moving subjects.
- The fast, highly accurate autofocus can achieve a remarkable 0.02-sec.24 acquisition speed, the world's fastest, to capture fleeting moments with precision.
- A total of 357 focal-plane phase-detection AF points covering approx. 68% of the image area - the most in the world - work in conjunction with 425 contrast-detection AF points and High-density AF Tracking Technology to follow even erratically moving subjects reliably.
- Blackout-free Shooting at up to 20fps,21 complete with AF/AE tracking, so you won't lose track of a moving subject even at telephoto range. Precise, reliable AF/AE tracking is based on high-speed arithmetic processing at up to 60 times per second during continuous shooting.
- 0.39-type electronic XGA viewfinder(OLED), 2,359,296 dots
- 2.95-inch 180-degree tiltable LCD screen
- WiFi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, NFC, micro HDMI, Microphone jack (3.5mm Stereo mini jack)
- Built-in flash
- Multi-slot reader for Memory Stick Duo/SD memory card
Motorola Moto E6 announced
- 5.5-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 Max Vision IPS display
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Stuffcool Mobile Charger Type C PD 18W launched for Rs. 1,499
Key Specs
- Power delivery Fast Charge - Type-C port with 18W power delivery to charge compatible devices 50-70% faster
- LED indicator - To show functionality of charger
- BIS Approved - Meets Indian quality standards and regulations
- Stylish Aesthetic - Glossy on the sides & front matt
- Warranty - 6 Months Manufacturers Warranty, Compatible Devices - iPhone 8 8 Plus, iPhone X XS XS Max XR / iPad Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 S10 S10 Plus S10e S9 S9 Plus / S8 S8 Plus Note 8 Google Pixel 3 / Pixel 3 XL / Pixel 2 XL / Pixel 2 etc. Many new upcoming handsets will be compatible with this PD Fast Charging standard.
FiiO M11
Key Specs
- 5.15-inch ( 1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ display
- Hexa-Core (2.0GHz x 2 Cortex-A73 + 1.6GHz x 4 Cortex-A53) Samsung Exynos 7872 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, dual microSD slots
- Supports up to PCM 384 KHz+ Native DSD256
- Supports All to DSD, FiiO is the first to support this feature
- Two-way Bluetooth 4.2 with LDAC
- Asynchronous USB DAC supporting up to 384 kHz/32 bit
- 2.4/5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi
- Supports FiiO Link, DLNA, AirPlay and USB Audio
- Simply transfer music directly through Wi-Fi
- All-New dynamic EQ featuring 8 presets
- 3800mAh with up to 13 hours of playback time and 50 days deep sleep standby
