Week 30, 2019 Launch Roundup: HONOR 9X Pro, Vivo Y90, Lenovo Tab V7, Nokia 105, ASUS ROG Phone II an Features oi-Harish Kumar

Week 30 has witnessed the launch of some new smartphones along with other gadgets. We've added the best to our list below. Here, you will see a couple of smartphones that incorporate the world's most powerful Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. You will also see a few power banks which can efficiently charge your phones more than twice.

The mentioned smartphones in the list come with stronger backups, with fast charge technology. They feature high-end graphics, multiple cameras, bigger screen panels, and more. In the gadgets segment, you can have some laptops which offer up to 14 hours of battery life and powered by the eighth-generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processor.

You can go for a few water testing meters which can be used to test TDS(total dissolved solids) in water purifiers and filters section. Besides, there are also some more electronic products that will make your life easy.

Vivo Y90 launched in India for Rs. 6,990 Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761) 16nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE83200 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

8MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4030mAh battery Lenovo Tab V7 launched in India starting at Rs. 12,990 Key Specs

6.9-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+Display with 84% NTSC Color Gamut, 350 nits brightness

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5180mAh built-in battery Nokia 220 4G announced Key Specs

2.4-inch QQVGA Color Display

Feature OS

16MB RAM, 24MB Storage

VGA camera with LED flash

3.5mm audio jack, Wireless FM Radio, MP3 player

Dimensions: 121.3 x 52.9 x 13.4mm; Weight: 86.5grams

GSM/GPRS 900/1800 (EU); LTE1 Cat-1, 10Mbps DL / 5Mbps UL; 4G with 2G fall back (No 3G)

Bluetooth 4.2,micro USB

1200mAh battery HONOR MagicBook Pro announced Key Specs

16.1-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with 100% sRGB

1.6GHz 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8265U (3.9GHz) / 1.8GHz i7-8565U processor (4.6GHz) with Intel UHD Graphics 620

2GB DDR5 NVIDIA GeForce MX250 GPU

8GB / 16GB DDR4 2400MHz RAM, 256GB / 512GB / 1TB PCIe SSD

Windows 10 Home

1MP HD webcam, built-in dual digital microphones

USB Type-C x 1, USB 3.0 (Type A) x 3, HDMI x 1

WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz) 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0

3.5mm audio jack, microphone combo, Dolby Atmos

57Wh battery with up to 14h of local video playback ASUS ROG Phone II announced Key Specs

6.59-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz OLED HDR display, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 108% DCI-P3, 10000:1 contrast, dE<1, 10-bit HDR, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus (1 x Kryo 485 at 2.96GHz + 3 x Kryo 485 at 2.42GHz + 4 x Kryo 385 at 1.8GHz) 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB / 512GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ROG UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 13MP 125° ultra-wide camera

24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual front-facing 5-magnet camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh (typical) / 5800mAh (minimum) battery Mi Water TDS Tester launched in India for Rs. 349 Key Specs

You can effortlessly test the hardness of your water before using it for consumption, to cook or when taking a shower.

Solvents detected through TDS water test include Soluble Salts (Calcium and Mangesium ions), Ionic Organic (Ammonium acetate, sodium etc.) and Heavy Metal Ions (Chromium, Zinc, lead and copper.)

IPX6 waterproof design allows you to use it stress free. Functionally sealed, the buttons prevent water from seeping in and damaging internal components.

The precision made sensor is designed to effectively resist rust and corrosion and functions in a temperature range of 0 to 80-degree Celsius

Works with LR44 batteries (not included) that can be replaced easily. Energy saving chip will automatically switch off post 2 minutes of inactivity. Nokia 105 announced Key Specs

1.77-inch (160×120 pixels) QQVGA Color Display

Nokia Series 30+ software platform

4MB RAM, 4MB ROM

Networks: GSM 900/1800 (EU); 850/1900 (US)

FM Radio, Torchlight

Single / Dual SIM (Mini-SIM)

Dimensions: 119 x 49.2 x 14.4mm; Weight: 74.04g

Connectivity: Micro-USB 2.0 Charger Connector, 3.5 mm AV Connector

800mAh battery HUAWEI Nova 5i Pro Key Specs 6.26-inch (2340×1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display, DCI-P3 wide color gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 810 7nm (2x 2.27GHz Cortex-A76 +6 x 1.88GHz Cortex-A55) processor with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB RAM with 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP f/2.4 aperture camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (mAh) battery HONOR 9X and HONOR 9X Pro announced Key Specs

6.59-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 810 7nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU

HONOR 9X - 4GB / 6GB with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

HONOR 9X Pro - 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 2MP + 8MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery HONOR Band 5 announced Key Specs

0.95 inch (240×120 pixels) AMOLED touch color display

Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 9.0 (or later)

Pedometer, Sleep tracker, Exercise tracker, Sedentary reminder

6-axis sensors; infrared wearing detection sensor

PPG heart rate sensor for continuous Heart rate tracking

Call and Message notification, Incoming call mute function

Water and dust resistant (50 meter / 5 ATM)

SpO2 sensor

NFC (Optional)

100mAh battery Sony RX100 VII compact camera Key Specs

20.1MP 1.0-type (13.2mm x 8.8mm) 3:2 Exmor RS CMOS sensor with DRAM chip, uses back-illumination technology for increased light-collection efficiency. The standard ISO range is 100-12800, expanded to ISO64 and ISO80 for stills.

ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T 24-200 mm F2.8-4.5 high-resolution zoom lens, 8.0x Optical Zoom

Real-time Tracking uses a sophisticated subject recognition algorithm (AI) that draws on colour, pattern (brightness), distance (depth) and face/eye information to automatically recognise and maintain focus on your subject.

Real-time Eye AF detects and focuses on the eyes of your subjects, even when part of the face is hidden, the face is backlit or the subject is facing downwards.With up to 60 AF calculations per second, the RX100 VII's AF enables powerful continuous shooting, and stunning portrait shots through precise focusing on your subject's eyes - person or animal. For human subjects, activating Real-time Eye AF simply requires a half-press of the shutter button.

Extra-high frame rate of up to 960fps/1000fps, so even when shooting at 200mm telephoto it's possible to record impressive close-up super slow-motion footage

The Anti-distortion electronic shutter achieves speeds as fast as 1/32000 sec., while fast data readout from the image sensor reduces distortion for fast-moving subjects.

The fast, highly accurate autofocus can achieve a remarkable 0.02-sec.24 acquisition speed, the world's fastest, to capture fleeting moments with precision.

A total of 357 focal-plane phase-detection AF points covering approx. 68% of the image area - the most in the world - work in conjunction with 425 contrast-detection AF points and High-density AF Tracking Technology to follow even erratically moving subjects reliably.

Blackout-free Shooting at up to 20fps,21 complete with AF/AE tracking, so you won't lose track of a moving subject even at telephoto range. Precise, reliable AF/AE tracking is based on high-speed arithmetic processing at up to 60 times per second during continuous shooting.

0.39-type electronic XGA viewfinder(OLED), 2,359,296 dots

2.95-inch 180-degree tiltable LCD screen

WiFi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, NFC, micro HDMI, Microphone jack (3.5mm Stereo mini jack)

Built-in flash

Multi-slot reader for Memory Stick Duo/SD memory card Motorola Moto E6 announced Key Specs

5.5-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 Max Vision IPS display

1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Stuffcool Mobile Charger Type C PD 18W launched for Rs. 1,499 Key Specs

Power delivery Fast Charge - Type-C port with 18W power delivery to charge compatible devices 50-70% faster

LED indicator - To show functionality of charger

BIS Approved - Meets Indian quality standards and regulations

Stylish Aesthetic - Glossy on the sides & front matt

Warranty - 6 Months Manufacturers Warranty, Compatible Devices - iPhone 8 8 Plus, iPhone X XS XS Max XR / iPad Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 S10 S10 Plus S10e S9 S9 Plus / S8 S8 Plus Note 8 Google Pixel 3 / Pixel 3 XL / Pixel 2 XL / Pixel 2 etc. Many new upcoming handsets will be compatible with this PD Fast Charging standard. FiiO M11 Key Specs

5.15-inch ( 1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ display

Hexa-Core (2.0GHz x 2 Cortex-A73 + 1.6GHz x 4 Cortex-A53) Samsung Exynos 7872 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB storage, dual microSD slots

Supports up to PCM 384 KHz+ Native DSD256

Supports All to DSD, FiiO is the first to support this feature

Two-way Bluetooth 4.2 with LDAC

Asynchronous USB DAC supporting up to 384 kHz/32 bit

2.4/5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi

Supports FiiO Link, DLNA, AirPlay and USB Audio

Simply transfer music directly through Wi-Fi

All-New dynamic EQ featuring 8 presets

3800mAh with up to 13 hours of playback time and 50 days deep sleep standby

Best Mobiles in India