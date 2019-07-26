For Quick Alerts
Best Smartphones In India With 512GB Internal Storage Right Now
Features
Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
The ever-expanding default storage being incorporated by OEMs into some smartphones are only because of the invigorating demands of the users. Currently, there have been a couple of handsets released in India which are backed with up to 512GB internal memory card. You can take a look at the best-picked devices in our list mentioned below.
With the 512GB internal storage, you can store a lot of data into your devices. These storage-based smartphones will be an excellent choice if you're a gaming freak.
Apple iPhone XS 512GB
Best Price of Apple iPhone XS
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
Apple iPhone XS Max 512GB
Best Price of Apple iPhone XS Max
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic
- 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 512GB
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 512GB
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4100 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S10 512GB
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S10
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3400 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 512GB
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP primary rear camera + 12MP secondary rear camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
