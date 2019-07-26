Best Smartphones In India With 512GB Internal Storage Right Now Features oi-Harish Kumar

The ever-expanding default storage being incorporated by OEMs into some smartphones are only because of the invigorating demands of the users. Currently, there have been a couple of handsets released in India which are backed with up to 512GB internal memory card. You can take a look at the best-picked devices in our list mentioned below.

With the 512GB internal storage, you can store a lot of data into your devices. These storage-based smartphones will be an excellent choice if you're a gaming freak.

Apple iPhone XS 512GB Best Price of Apple iPhone XS

Key Specs

5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch

Hex-Core Apple A12 Processor

4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji Apple iPhone XS Max 512GB Best Price of Apple iPhone XS Max

Key Specs

6.5 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch

Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic

4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 512GB Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 512GB

Key Specs

6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4100 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S10 512GB Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S10

Key Specs

6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

3400 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy Note 9 512GB Best Price of Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Key Specs

6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP primary rear camera + 12MP secondary rear camera with f/2.4 aperture

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

