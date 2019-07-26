ENGLISH

    Best Smartphones In India With 512GB Internal Storage Right Now

    The ever-expanding default storage being incorporated by OEMs into some smartphones are only because of the invigorating demands of the users. Currently, there have been a couple of handsets released in India which are backed with up to 512GB internal memory card. You can take a look at the best-picked devices in our list mentioned below.

    With the 512GB internal storage, you can store a lot of data into your devices. These storage-based smartphones will be an excellent choice if you're a gaming freak.

    Apple iPhone XS 512GB

    • 5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
    • Hex-Core Apple A12 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
    • Force Touch Technology
    • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji

    Apple iPhone XS Max 512GB

    • 6.5 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
    • Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic
    • 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
    • Force Touch Technology
    • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 512GB
     

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 512GB

    • 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • IP68
    • 4100 MAh Battery

    Samsung Galaxy S10 512GB

    • 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • IP68
    • 3400 MAh Battery

    Samsung Galaxy Note 9 512GB

    • 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP primary rear camera + 12MP secondary rear camera with f/2.4 aperture
    • 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Story first published: Saturday, July 27, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
