Week 31, 2021 Launch Roundup: Nokia XR20, POCO X3 GT, Nokia 6310, OPPO A93s 5G, Micromax Airfunk 1, And More

Having said that, last week, we saw the announcement of many products from various brands. Notably, Nokia's brand licensee HMD Global took the wraps off a slew of products including smartphones, feature phone, and wireless earbuds.

Also, Huawei P50 series smartphones saw the light of the day in the last week. Besides these, Motorola, Micromax, the much-awaited Nothing Ear 1 TWS, and much more went official last week.

Here, we have detailed the launches of week 31 of this year. Take a look at the roundup below.

Nokia XR20 Rugged 5G

Key Specs



6.67-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ 20:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core Snapdragon 480 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 11

48MP + 13MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

5G + Dual 4G VoLTE

4630mAh (typical) battery

Victus by HP Ryzen 5 5600H

Key Specs

Processor: 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5600H (3.3GHz base clock speed, up to 4.2 GHz Max Boost Clock, 16MB L3 cache, 6 core, 12 threads)

Memory & Storage: 8 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM, Up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM (2 x 16 GB) | Storage: 512 GB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD

Display: 40.9 cm (16.1") diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), IPS, edge-to-edge, micro-edge, 250 nits, 137 ppi, Color Gamut: 45% NTSC

Graphics & Networking: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (4 GB GDDR6 dedicated) | Realtek Wi-Fi 6 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.2 combo (Supporting Gigabit data rate), MU-MIMO supported, Miracast Compatible

Operating System & Software: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity, Free upgrade to Windows 11

Victus by HP Ryzen 7 5800H

Key Specs

Processor: 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (3.2GHz base clock speed, up to 4.4 GHz Max Boost Clock, 16MB L3 cache, 8 core, 16 threads)

Memory & Storage: 16 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM, Up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM (2 x 16 GB) | Storage: 512 GB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD

Display: 40.9 cm (16.1") diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), 144 Hz Refresh Rate, Low Blue Light, IPS, edge-to-edge, micro-edge, 300 nits, 137 ppi, Color Gamut: 100% sRGB

Graphics & Networking: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti (4 GB GDDR6 dedicated) | Realtek Wi-Fi 6 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.2 combo (Supporting Gigabit data rate), MU-MIMO supported, Miracast Compatible

Operating System & Software: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity, Free upgrade to Windows 11

Lenovo Tab P11

Key Specs

11-inch (2000 x 1200 pixel) IPS LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, eye care mode with TUV certification

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 128GB storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10

13MP autofocus rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

5.1, GPS

7500mAh (Min) battery

Nokia C30 Android 11 Go Edition phone

Key Specs

6.82-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ V-notch 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen

Octa-Core (4 x A55 1.6GHz+4 x A55 1.2GHz) processor

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 3GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 11 Go Edition

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, 2MP depth sensor

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Nokia 6310 Feature Phone

Key Specs

2.4-inch (320 x 240 pixels) QVGA display

Unisoc 6531F processor

8MB RAM, 16MB internal storage

Expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Series 30+ OS

0.3MP VGA rear camera with LED flash (Torch)

2G (900/1800)

1150mAh removable battery

MULO Arena 6000 60W True RMS 2.1-Channel Soundbar

Key Specs

Made in India - From Design to Research & Development to Manufacturing, ARENA 6000 is proudly Made in India with 95% locally sourced components

Wooden Build - Wood has a high density and is naturally non-resonant which helps in producing great acoustic sound. The wooden enclosure provides minimum distortion and efficient amplification of sound from the speaker driver

True 60W R.M.S Output - ARENA 6000 is engineered to let you enjoy theater like sound experience at your home with the multi-driver sound bar and sub-woofer providing an immersive sound experience

Powerful Down-Firing Sub-woofer - The sub-woofer accounts for the deepest, lowest notes being compressed downward, then rippling outward along the floor which gives a richer sound for a stronger rumble effect with movies and games

Connectivity - Optical, Bluetooth v5.0 & AUX options provide easy connectivity with latest TVs. The Optical Digital Audio Input connection produces high quality sound connection between devices.

LED Display Indicator - You can toggle between different modes with ease with the LED Display indicator

FM Radio - ARENA 6000 has a Built-in FM feature which allows you to swoon to the music playing on different radio stations

Lenovo Legion Pro With NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

Key Specs

16 inch WQXGA (2560x1600) IPS 500nits Anti-glare, 165Hz, 100% sRGB, Dolby Vision, HDR 400, Free-Sync, G-Sync, DC dimmer, Windows 10 Home

MD Ryzen 7 5800H Processor (3.20 GHz, up to 4.40 GHz Max Boost, 8 Cores, 16 Threads, 16 MB Cache). NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6, Boost Clock 1560 / 1620MHz, TGP 140W

16 GB DDR4 3200MHz (2 x 8 GB), 2 TB PCIe SSD (2 x 1 TB).

1x power connector,1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (support data transfer, Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4),1x Ethernet (RJ-45),1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (support data transfer and DisplayPort 1.4),1x headphone / microphone combo jack (3.5mm),1x HDMI 2.1,4x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (one Always On)

High Definition (HD) Audio, Realtek ALC3306 codec, Stereo speakers, 2W x2, Nahimic Audio, 720p with E-camera Shutter, 11ax, 2x2 + BT5.1, 4-Zone RGB LED backlit. AC Adapter 300W

Lenovo Legion Pro with RTX 3060

Key Specs

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (8C / 16T, 3.2 / 4.4GHz, 4MB L2 / 16MB L3). NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6, Boost Clock 1425 / 1702MHz, TGP 130W

16" WQXGA (2560x1600) IPS 500nits Anti-glare, 165Hz, 100% sRGB, Dolby Vision, HDR 400, Free-Sync, G-Sync, DC dimmer, Windows 10 Home

This laptop has been professionally upgraded to 16GB DDR4 3200MHz, 1024GB PCIe SSD. Original Seal is opened for upgrade ONLY. We do provide a 1-year standard warranty on upgraded RAM/SSD.With Tikbot High Speed 6FT HDMI Cable Bundle.

1x power connector,1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (support data transfer, Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4),1x Ethernet (RJ-45),1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (support data transfer and DisplayPort 1.4),1x headphone / microphone combo jack (3.5mm),1x HDMI 2.1,4x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (one Always On)

High Definition (HD) Audio, Realtek ALC3306 codec, Stereo speakers, 2W x2, Nahimic Audio, 720p with E-camera Shutter, 11ax, 2x2 + BT5.1, 4-Zone RGB LED backlit. AC Adapter 300W

OPPO A93s 5G

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5G

5000mAh (typical) battery

Micromax IN 2b

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 drop notch display with up to 400 nits brightness

Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor - Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11

13MP rear camera with Samsung sensor, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 2MP depth sensor

5MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Face unlock

3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

5000mAh battery

Micromax Airfunk 1

Key Specs

Bluetooth 5.0 with AAC, SBC codecs

9mm dynamic drivers

3D Surround Sound stereo mode

Voice Changing (Male ↔ Female) with a tap, 3D Stereo Surround Sound, Mono / Stereo Usage

Smart touch controls for play / pause, Next / Previous tracks, Receive / Hang a call. Switch between modes and launch voice assistant

Water and dust resistant (IP44)

Up to 5h standalone music playback and up to 15h with the case, up to 40h standby time, USB Type-C port for charging case

Micromax Airfunk Pro

Key Specs