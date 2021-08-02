Just In
Week 31, 2021 Launch Roundup: Nokia XR20, POCO X3 GT, Nokia 6310, OPPO A93s 5G, Micromax Airfunk 1, And More
There are numerous announcements in the tech product segment almost every other day. Be it smartphones, smartwatches, wireless earbuds, or other product categories, numerous products are making their way into the country. It is quite surprising to see that the tech brands have not ceased to launch new products even amidst the ongoing pandemic crisis since last year..
Having said that, last week, we saw the announcement of many products from various brands. Notably, Nokia's brand licensee HMD Global took the wraps off a slew of products including smartphones, feature phone, and wireless earbuds.
Also, Huawei P50 series smartphones saw the light of the day in the last week. Besides these, Motorola, Micromax, the much-awaited Nothing Ear 1 TWS, and much more went official last week.
Here, we have detailed the launches of week 31 of this year. Take a look at the roundup below.
Nokia XR20 Rugged 5G
- 6.67-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ 20:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 480 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 11
- 48MP + 13MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 5G + Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4630mAh (typical) battery
Victus by HP Ryzen 5 5600H
Key Specs
- Processor: 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5600H (3.3GHz base clock speed, up to 4.2 GHz Max Boost Clock, 16MB L3 cache, 6 core, 12 threads)
- Memory & Storage: 8 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM, Up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM (2 x 16 GB) | Storage: 512 GB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD
- Display: 40.9 cm (16.1") diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), IPS, edge-to-edge, micro-edge, 250 nits, 137 ppi, Color Gamut: 45% NTSC
- Graphics & Networking: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (4 GB GDDR6 dedicated) | Realtek Wi-Fi 6 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.2 combo (Supporting Gigabit data rate), MU-MIMO supported, Miracast Compatible
- Operating System & Software: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity, Free upgrade to Windows 11
Victus by HP Ryzen 7 5800H
Key Specs
- Processor: 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (3.2GHz base clock speed, up to 4.4 GHz Max Boost Clock, 16MB L3 cache, 8 core, 16 threads)
- Memory & Storage: 16 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM, Up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM (2 x 16 GB) | Storage: 512 GB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD
- Display: 40.9 cm (16.1") diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), 144 Hz Refresh Rate, Low Blue Light, IPS, edge-to-edge, micro-edge, 300 nits, 137 ppi, Color Gamut: 100% sRGB
- Graphics & Networking: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti (4 GB GDDR6 dedicated) | Realtek Wi-Fi 6 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.2 combo (Supporting Gigabit data rate), MU-MIMO supported, Miracast Compatible
- Operating System & Software: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity, Free upgrade to Windows 11
Lenovo Tab P11
Key Specs
- 11-inch (2000 x 1200 pixel) IPS LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, eye care mode with TUV certification
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 128GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10
- 13MP autofocus rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 5.1, GPS
- 7500mAh (Min) battery
Nokia C30 Android 11 Go Edition phone
- 6.82-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ V-notch 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen
- Octa-Core (4 x A55 1.6GHz+4 x A55 1.2GHz) processor
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 3GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 11 Go Edition
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, 2MP depth sensor
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Nokia 6310 Feature Phone
Key Specs
- 2.4-inch (320 x 240 pixels) QVGA display
- Unisoc 6531F processor
- 8MB RAM, 16MB internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Series 30+ OS
- 0.3MP VGA rear camera with LED flash (Torch)
- 2G (900/1800)
- 1150mAh removable battery
MULO Arena 6000 60W True RMS 2.1-Channel Soundbar
Key Specs
- Made in India - From Design to Research & Development to Manufacturing, ARENA 6000 is proudly Made in India with 95% locally sourced components
- Wooden Build - Wood has a high density and is naturally non-resonant which helps in producing great acoustic sound. The wooden enclosure provides minimum distortion and efficient amplification of sound from the speaker driver
- True 60W R.M.S Output - ARENA 6000 is engineered to let you enjoy theater like sound experience at your home with the multi-driver sound bar and sub-woofer providing an immersive sound experience
- Powerful Down-Firing Sub-woofer - The sub-woofer accounts for the deepest, lowest notes being compressed downward, then rippling outward along the floor which gives a richer sound for a stronger rumble effect with movies and games
- Connectivity - Optical, Bluetooth v5.0 & AUX options provide easy connectivity with latest TVs. The Optical Digital Audio Input connection produces high quality sound connection between devices.
- LED Display Indicator - You can toggle between different modes with ease with the LED Display indicator
- FM Radio - ARENA 6000 has a Built-in FM feature which allows you to swoon to the music playing on different radio stations
Lenovo Legion Pro With NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
Key Specs
- 16 inch WQXGA (2560x1600) IPS 500nits Anti-glare, 165Hz, 100% sRGB, Dolby Vision, HDR 400, Free-Sync, G-Sync, DC dimmer, Windows 10 Home
- MD Ryzen 7 5800H Processor (3.20 GHz, up to 4.40 GHz Max Boost, 8 Cores, 16 Threads, 16 MB Cache). NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6, Boost Clock 1560 / 1620MHz, TGP 140W
- 16 GB DDR4 3200MHz (2 x 8 GB), 2 TB PCIe SSD (2 x 1 TB).
- 1x power connector,1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (support data transfer, Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4),1x Ethernet (RJ-45),1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (support data transfer and DisplayPort 1.4),1x headphone / microphone combo jack (3.5mm),1x HDMI 2.1,4x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (one Always On)
- High Definition (HD) Audio, Realtek ALC3306 codec, Stereo speakers, 2W x2, Nahimic Audio, 720p with E-camera Shutter, 11ax, 2x2 + BT5.1, 4-Zone RGB LED backlit. AC Adapter 300W
Lenovo Legion Pro with RTX 3060
Key Specs
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (8C / 16T, 3.2 / 4.4GHz, 4MB L2 / 16MB L3). NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6, Boost Clock 1425 / 1702MHz, TGP 130W
- 16" WQXGA (2560x1600) IPS 500nits Anti-glare, 165Hz, 100% sRGB, Dolby Vision, HDR 400, Free-Sync, G-Sync, DC dimmer, Windows 10 Home
- This laptop has been professionally upgraded to 16GB DDR4 3200MHz, 1024GB PCIe SSD. Original Seal is opened for upgrade ONLY. We do provide a 1-year standard warranty on upgraded RAM/SSD.With Tikbot High Speed 6FT HDMI Cable Bundle.
- 1x power connector,1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (support data transfer, Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4),1x Ethernet (RJ-45),1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (support data transfer and DisplayPort 1.4),1x headphone / microphone combo jack (3.5mm),1x HDMI 2.1,4x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (one Always On)
- High Definition (HD) Audio, Realtek ALC3306 codec, Stereo speakers, 2W x2, Nahimic Audio, 720p with E-camera Shutter, 11ax, 2x2 + BT5.1, 4-Zone RGB LED backlit. AC Adapter 300W
OPPO A93s 5G
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1
- 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5G
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Micromax IN 2b
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 drop notch display with up to 400 nits brightness
- Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor - Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11
- 13MP rear camera with Samsung sensor, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 2MP depth sensor
- 5MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Face unlock
- 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C
- 5000mAh battery
Micromax Airfunk 1
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.0 with AAC, SBC codecs
- 9mm dynamic drivers
- 3D Surround Sound stereo mode
- Voice Changing (Male ↔ Female) with a tap, 3D Stereo Surround Sound, Mono / Stereo Usage
- Smart touch controls for play / pause, Next / Previous tracks, Receive / Hang a call. Switch between modes and launch voice assistant
- Water and dust resistant (IP44)
- Up to 5h standalone music playback and up to 15h with the case, up to 40h standby time, USB Type-C port for charging case
Micromax Airfunk Pro
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.2 with aptX, AAC, SBC codecs
- 13mm dynamic drivers, Qualcomm QCC3040 Bluetooth Audio SoC, Environmental Noise Cancellation, Qualcomm cV8.0 Noise and Echo Cancellation with Quad microphone that ensures "Shor No More" by cancelling out the ambient noise up to 25dB
- Smart touch controls for play / pause, Next / Previous tracks, Receive / Hang a call. Switch between modes and launch voice assistant
- Water and dust resistant (IP44)
- Up to 7h standalone music playback and up to 32h with the case, up to 750h standby time, USB Type-C port for charging case
