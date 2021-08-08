Week 32, 2021 Launch Roundup: Realme Narzo 30, Infinix Smart 5A, Tecno Pova 2, Honor Earbuds 2 Lite, And More

If we speak of the popular new launches that stole the center stage in week 32 of 2021, then the Tecno Pova 2 and Infinix Smart 5A are the smartphones you can check out. Xiaomi has also launched its new Mi TV 4C 32-inch HD Ready Android Smart TV in India along with Redmibook Pro and Redmibook E-learning edition.

Here in this article are the last week's most trending products. Take a look:

DIZO Watch

Key Specs

1.4-inch (320×320 pixels) 323 PPI touch color LCD screen with 600 nits peak brightness

3-axis accelerometer, Heart rate sensor, Rotor Vibration motor

Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android 5.0+ devices with realme Link app

90 Sports modes including Outdoor Walking, Indoor Walking, Outdoor Running, Indoor Running, Dynamic Cycling, Hiking, Cricket, Yoga, Rowing, Strength Training, Basketball, Elliptical Machine, Free training

Automated Heart Rate Measurement, 24-hour Real-time Heart Rate, Low heart rate reminder, Blood Oxygen (SpO2) Measurement, Sleep Detection, Steps, Calories, Distance, Water Reminder, Sedentary Reminder, Activity Records

Music Control, Camera Control, Weather Forecast, Automatic Motion Recognition (Running/Walking)

Call Notification, Message Reminder, Alarm Reminder

Water Resistant (IP68)

Dimensions: 257.6×35.7×12.2mm; Weight: 38g

315mAh (typical) / 305mAh (minimum) battery

TECNO POVA 2

Key Specs

6.9-inch (1080 x 2460 pixels) FHD+ Dot-in display with up to 480 nits brightness

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 2GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11

48MP (f/1.79 primary) + 2MP (4cm macro) + 2MP (depth) + 2MP (AI Lens), Quad LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, dual LED flash

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C

7000mAh battery

Infinix Smart 5A

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1540 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 1200:1 contrast ratio

1.8GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A20 processor

2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 11 (Go Edition) with XOS 7.6

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, triple LED Flash, Depth sensor

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

RedmiBook Pro 15 And RedmiBook e-Learning Edition

Key Specs

15.6-inch (1920 × 1080 pixels) FHD display

RedmiBook Pro - 3.4GHz i5-11300H processor (4.4GHz) with Intel Iris X-E Graphics

RedmiBook e-Learning Edition - 3GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 )(4.1GHz max clock) with Intel UHD Graphics

8GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM, 256GB (RedmiBook e-Learning Edition only) 512GB NVMe SSD

Windows 10 Home, upgradable to Windows 11; pre-loaded with MS Office Home and Student Edition 2019

720p webcam

Full-size keyboard with scissor mechanism, 1.5mm key travel, 100cm² trackpad

Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz)

46Wh battery with up to 10 hours battery life

RapidLink 1150

Key Specs

18W QC3.0 Charging

PD 18W fast-charging for all iPhones

27W PPS fast-charging for Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21 Series

PD 45W for the new MacBook Air, Dell XPS, Type-C ultrabooks

PD 65W for new MacBook Pro and other compatible laptops

omthing By 1MORE AirFree Lace Neckband With With BT IPX4

Key Specs

With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Charging time: 2.5 hrs

omthing By 1MORE AirFree Bluetooth Headset

Key Specs

With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Charging time: 2 hrs (Charging Box), 1 hr (Headphone)

omthing By 1MORE AirFree Pods

Key Specs

With Mic: Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Charging time: 2 hrs (Charging Box), 1 hr (Headphone)

Realme Narzo 30

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 580 nits brightness

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

4GB / 6GBLPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 2MP B&W portrait camera and 2MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture

16MP front camera with f/2.1 aperture, Sony IMX471 sensor

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

5000mAh (typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery

Soundcore R100 TWS Earbuds

Key Specs

With Mic:Yes

Connector type: No

Bluetooth version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Battery life: 25 hrs | Charging time: 1.5 hrs

IPX5 Waterproof

Stereo mode for one bud use

USB-C Fast Charge| 5 mins = 2 hours Playtime

HONOR Earbuds 2 Lite

Key Specs

Bluetooth 5.2, AAC codec

10mm dynamic drivers

Active Noise Cancellation Technology, Call noise reduction with 2 mics

Low latency for gaming

Touch controls, wear detection

55mAh battery (per bud) offers 10h playback, 410mAh

HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop

Key Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600U (up to 4.2 GHz max boost clock, 16 MB L3 cache, 6 cores, 12 threads)

Memory & Storage: 16 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM (onboard) | Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Display: 33.8 cm (13.3") diagonal, WUXGA (1920 x 1200), IPS, micro-edge, anti-glare, 400 nits, 100% sRGB

Graphics & Networking: AMD Raedon Integrated Graphics | Realtek Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.2 combo (Supporting Gigabit data rate)

Operating System & Software: Pre-loaded Windows 10

Truke Fit1+

Key Specs

With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5.1

Wireless range: 10 m

Battery life: 50 hrs | Charging time: 1.5 hrs

Truke Buds Q1

Key Specs

With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5.1

Wireless range: 10 m

Battery life: 72 hrs | Charging time: 1.5 hrs

Truke Buds S1

Key Specs

With Mic: Yes

Bluetooth version: 5.1

Wireless range: 10 m

Battery life: 60 hrs | Charging time: 1.5 hrs

Mi TV 4C 32-inch HD Ready Android Smart TV

Key Specs

32-inch (1366×768 pixels) HD LED display, Vivid Picture Engine

1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 processor with Mali-450 MP3 GPU

1GB RAM, 8GB eMMC internal storage

MIUI TV based on Android with PatchWall, Mi Quick Wake

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), AV, USB 2.0 x 2, Ethernet, S/PDIF port, AUX port

Supports H.265, H.264, Real, MPEG1/2/4

2 x 10W speakers, DTS-HD

Ambrane 10000mAh Power Bank

Key Specs