Week 32, 2021 Launch Roundup: Realme Narzo 30, Infinix Smart 5A, Tecno Pova 2, Honor Earbuds 2 Lite, And More
We are officially heading towards week 33 of 2021 and until now the technology brand has introduced a plethora of products for the masses. Week 32 also saw multiple products ranging from smartphones, smartwatches, and wireless audio products. Realme, Xiaomi, Tecno, Realme, Dizo, Trke, Soundcore, and 1More are amongst those brands that have showcased their new products in the market.
If we speak of the popular new launches that stole the center stage in week 32 of 2021, then the Tecno Pova 2 and Infinix Smart 5A are the smartphones you can check out. Xiaomi has also launched its new Mi TV 4C 32-inch HD Ready Android Smart TV in India along with Redmibook Pro and Redmibook E-learning edition.
Here in this article are the last week's most trending products. Take a look:
DIZO Watch
Key Specs
- 1.4-inch (320×320 pixels) 323 PPI touch color LCD screen with 600 nits peak brightness
- 3-axis accelerometer, Heart rate sensor, Rotor Vibration motor
- Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android 5.0+ devices with realme Link app
- 90 Sports modes including Outdoor Walking, Indoor Walking, Outdoor Running, Indoor Running, Dynamic Cycling, Hiking, Cricket, Yoga, Rowing, Strength Training, Basketball, Elliptical Machine, Free training
- Automated Heart Rate Measurement, 24-hour Real-time Heart Rate, Low heart rate reminder, Blood Oxygen (SpO2) Measurement, Sleep Detection, Steps, Calories, Distance, Water Reminder, Sedentary Reminder, Activity Records
- Music Control, Camera Control, Weather Forecast, Automatic Motion Recognition (Running/Walking)
- Call Notification, Message Reminder, Alarm Reminder
- Water Resistant (IP68)
- Dimensions: 257.6×35.7×12.2mm; Weight: 38g
- 315mAh (typical) / 305mAh (minimum) battery
TECNO POVA 2
- 6.9-inch (1080 x 2460 pixels) FHD+ Dot-in display with up to 480 nits brightness
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 2GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11
- 48MP (f/1.79 primary) + 2MP (4cm macro) + 2MP (depth) + 2MP (AI Lens), Quad LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, dual LED flash
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C
- 7000mAh battery
Infinix Smart 5A
- 6.52-inch (1540 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 1200:1 contrast ratio
- 1.8GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A20 processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 11 (Go Edition) with XOS 7.6
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, triple LED Flash, Depth sensor
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
RedmiBook Pro 15 And RedmiBook e-Learning Edition
Key Specs
- 15.6-inch (1920 × 1080 pixels) FHD display
- RedmiBook Pro - 3.4GHz i5-11300H processor (4.4GHz) with Intel Iris X-E Graphics
- RedmiBook e-Learning Edition - 3GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 )(4.1GHz max clock) with Intel UHD Graphics
- 8GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM, 256GB (RedmiBook e-Learning Edition only) 512GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home, upgradable to Windows 11; pre-loaded with MS Office Home and Student Edition 2019
- 720p webcam
- Full-size keyboard with scissor mechanism, 1.5mm key travel, 100cm² trackpad
- Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz)
- 46Wh battery with up to 10 hours battery life
RapidLink 1150
Key Specs
- 18W QC3.0 Charging
- PD 18W fast-charging for all iPhones
- 27W PPS fast-charging for Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21 Series
- PD 45W for the new MacBook Air, Dell XPS, Type-C ultrabooks
- PD 65W for new MacBook Pro and other compatible laptops
omthing By 1MORE AirFree Lace Neckband With With BT IPX4
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Charging time: 2.5 hrs
omthing By 1MORE AirFree Bluetooth Headset
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Charging time: 2 hrs (Charging Box), 1 hr (Headphone)
omthing By 1MORE AirFree Pods
Key Specs
- With Mic: Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Charging time: 2 hrs (Charging Box), 1 hr (Headphone)
Realme Narzo 30
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 580 nits brightness
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 4GB / 6GBLPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- 48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 2MP B&W portrait camera and 2MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- 16MP front camera with f/2.1 aperture, Sony IMX471 sensor
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery
Soundcore R100 TWS Earbuds
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Connector type: No
- Bluetooth version: 5
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Battery life: 25 hrs | Charging time: 1.5 hrs
- IPX5 Waterproof
- Stereo mode for one bud use
- USB-C Fast Charge| 5 mins = 2 hours Playtime
HONOR Earbuds 2 Lite
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.2, AAC codec
- 10mm dynamic drivers
- Active Noise Cancellation Technology, Call noise reduction with 2 mics
- Low latency for gaming
- Touch controls, wear detection
- 55mAh battery (per bud) offers 10h playback, 410mAh
HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop
Key Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600U (up to 4.2 GHz max boost clock, 16 MB L3 cache, 6 cores, 12 threads)
- Memory & Storage: 16 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM (onboard) | Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Display: 33.8 cm (13.3") diagonal, WUXGA (1920 x 1200), IPS, micro-edge, anti-glare, 400 nits, 100% sRGB
- Graphics & Networking: AMD Raedon Integrated Graphics | Realtek Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.2 combo (Supporting Gigabit data rate)
- Operating System & Software: Pre-loaded Windows 10
Truke Fit1+
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5.1
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Battery life: 50 hrs | Charging time: 1.5 hrs
Truke Buds Q1
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5.1
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Battery life: 72 hrs | Charging time: 1.5 hrs
Truke Buds S1
Key Specs
- With Mic: Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5.1
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Battery life: 60 hrs | Charging time: 1.5 hrs
Mi TV 4C 32-inch HD Ready Android Smart TV
Key Specs
- 32-inch (1366×768 pixels) HD LED display, Vivid Picture Engine
- 1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 processor with Mali-450 MP3 GPU
- 1GB RAM, 8GB eMMC internal storage
- MIUI TV based on Android with PatchWall, Mi Quick Wake
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), AV, USB 2.0 x 2, Ethernet, S/PDIF port, AUX port
- Supports H.265, H.264, Real, MPEG1/2/4
- 2 x 10W speakers, DTS-HD
Ambrane 10000mAh Power Bank
Key Specs
- Power-packed 10000mAh- Lithium Polymer 10000mAh capacity allows you to efficiently charge your devices multiple times. It can charge iPhone 12 - 2 times, OnePlus Nord - 1.5 times.
- 20W Fast Charging Output- Powerful 20 Watts PD and QC output for boosted charging speed, so that you always stay ahead in the league. It carries an extensive capacity to charge your mobile 50% in as quickly as 30 minutes on average.
- 20W Fast Charging Input - The powerbank itself can get charged in 4 to 5 hours as it has Power Delivery Technology which supports 20W fast charging input via Type C port.
- Charge Multiple Devices - With 1 USB port and 1 Type C port for output, it can charge 2 devices at the same time.
- Sleek and Stylish- Supremely modish and handy design makes it a style statement while its compact body makes it extremely travel-friendly at the same time.
- Wide Compatibility- Compatible with all devices that can be charged via USB or Type C port. (Fast charging output is subject to the cable and charging capabilities of the device being charged.)
- Power Delivery - It has 20W Power Delivery for both input and output- a fast charging technology, supported by certain devices, which delivers much higher levels of power than standard charging.
