    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Special Discount Offer On Apple iPhones

    If you are planning to buy an iPhone then Flipkart has something for you. We already know e-commerce sites have announced sales to celebrate the Independence Day. Flipkart Big Saving days Sale is now live for everyone and will run until August 9. Several brands have announced special price cuts for their smartphones.

     

    Flipkart Offers On Apple iPhones

    In this article, we have listed all the Apple smartphones that have received discounts at Flipkart Big Saving days sale 2021.

    Apple iPhone 12 (Red, 64 GB)

    Apple iPhone 12 (Red, 64 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 67,999 ; MRP: Rs. 79,900 (14% off)

    Apple iPhone 12 (Red, 64 GB) is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this iPhone for Rs. 67,999 onwards during the sale.

    iPhone 12 Mini (Black, 128 GB)
     

    iPhone 12 Mini (Black, 128 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 64,999 ; MRP: Rs. 74,900 (13% off)

    Apple iPhone 12 Mini (Black, 128 GB) is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this iPhone for Rs. 64,999 onwards during the sale.

    iPhone 12 Pro (Pacific Blue, 256 GB)

    iPhone 12 Pro (Pacific Blue, 256 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs.1,25,900 ; MRP: Rs. 1,29,900 (3% off)

    Apple iPhone 12 Pro (Pacific Blue, 256 GB) is available at 3% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this iPhone for Rs.1,25,900 onwards during the sale.

    iPhone 12 Pro Max (Graphite, 512 GB)

    iPhone 12 Pro Max (Graphite, 512 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs.1,55,900 ; MRP: Rs. 1,59,900 (2% off)

    Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (Graphite, 512 GB) is available at 2% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this iPhone for Rs.1,55,900 onwards during the sale.

    Apple iPhone 11 (Black, 64 GB)

    Apple iPhone 11 (Black, 64 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs.48,999 ; MRP: Rs. 54,900 (10% off)

    Apple iPhone 11 (Black, 64 GB) is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this iPhone for Rs.48,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Apple iPhone SE (Black, 128 GB)

    Apple iPhone SE (Black, 128 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs.34,999 ; MRP: Rs. 44,900 (22% off)

    Apple iPhone SE (Black, 128 GB) is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this iPhone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Apple iPhone XR ((PRODUCT)RED, 64 GB)

    Apple iPhone XR ((PRODUCT)RED, 64 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs.38,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,900 (18% off)

    Apple iPhone XR (RED, 64 GB) is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this iPhone for Rs.38,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro (Midnight Green, 64 GB)

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro (Midnight Green, 64 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs.74,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,06,600 (29% off)

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro (Midnight Green, 64 GB) is available at 29% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. You can get this iPhone for Rs. 74,999 onwards during the sale.

