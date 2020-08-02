Week 33, 2020 Launch Roundup: OPPO A72 5G, Realme C15, HONOR 9A, OPPO Reno4 Pro, Vivo Y51s And More

Last week, the smartphone and accessories segments have received many new market entrants. For instance, Oppo launched the Reno4 Pro and its first smartwatch in the Indian market. Likewise, the Samsung Galaxy M31s also saw the light of the day. Notably, these aren't the only launches that have taken place in the last week.

Here's a roundup of all the launches that have happened in the week 33 of this year.

OPPO A72 5G

OPPO A72 5G has been launched with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space and in various color options such as Neon, Simple Black, and Oxygen Violet. It flaunts a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, a triple-camera setup with a 16MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The device flaunts a 16MP selfie sensor and a 4040mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Nokia 65-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV

Nokia 65-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV runs Android TV 9.0 and comes with Bluetooth 5.0, Google Assistance, in-built Chromecast, Dolby Audio and an audio technology from JBL, and DTS TruSurround. The smart TV from Nokia is priced at Rs. 64,999 and features a quad-core PureX processor, 2.25GB RAM and 16GB storage space.

Syska SW100 Smartwatch

Syska SW100 smartwatch features a fitness tracking features that let individuals track their fitness and health routines. This smartwatch is priced at Rs. 3,999 and flaunts a 1.3-inch TFT LCD display with a 240 x 240 resolution, compatibility with Android and iOS devices, a battery that can last up to 15 days on a full charge.

ASUS Vivobook Ultra K14, VivoBook S14, ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14

Asus ZenBook 13 and ZenBook 14 have been launched with up to 22 hours of battery life and support for fast charging technology. There are slim bezels and a touchpad that can turn into a numpad as well. All the four laptops come with the latest 10th gen Intel Core processors and have a lightweight design and integrated graphics as well.

TECNO Spark 6 Air

TECNO Spark 6 Air adorns a 7-inch HD+ display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC teamed up with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space. This entry-level smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. The other goodies of the Tecno smartphone are an 8MP selfie camera, Android 10 OS, and a capacious 6000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M31s

Samsung Galaxy M31s bestows a punch-hole display of 6.5 inches, a quad-camera setup with improved specifications and a 64MP primary Sony IMX682 sensor, a 32MP selfie camera sensor, 4K video recording capabilities, and a beefy 6000mAh battery with a 25W fast charging support.

Amazfit Bip S Lite

Amazfit Bip S Lite features 1.28-inch transreflective display with a resolution of 176 x 176 pixels, water resistance of up to 5 ATM, support for various sport modes such as treadmill, outdoor and indoor cycling, walking, freestyle, yoga, and a slew of sensors such as Bio Tracker PPG Bio-Tracking optical sensor, etc.

Nubia Watch

Nubia Watch has been unveiled with a flexible 4.1-inch OLED display, a Qualcomm Wear 2100 processor along with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage space, a 420mAh battery with a patented charging port, eSIM support for data, and other standard connectivity aspects.

RHA TrueConnect 2 Truly Wireless Earbuds

RHA TrueConnect 2 truly wireless earbuds comes with a noise-isolating design that focuses to block out distractions, dual microphones that prevent unwanted external noise during calls, Bluetooth 5 with upgraded chipset, an IP55 rating that makes it dust, water, and sweat resistant and a battery that can last up to 44 hours with fast charging support.

Nubia RedMagic 5S

Nubia RedMagic 5S is the latest addition to the Red Magic series of gaming smartphones. The device features a flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC, an upgraded cooling system dubbed ICE 4.0, IC shoulder buttons for improved gaming, a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, up to 256GB of storage space and a 4500mAh battery with 55W air-cooled fast charging technology.

Realme C15

Realme C15 is the latest offering from the company with an affordable pricing. This smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display and runs Android 10 topped with Realme UI. The device makes use of a quad-camera arrangement at its rear with 13MP, 8MP, 2MP and 2MP sensors and an 8MP selfie camera sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core comes in two storage variant with 1GB RAM + 16GB storage space and 2GB RAM + 32GB storage space. The smartphone is fitted with a 5.3-inch HD+ display, a quad-core MediaTek 6739 chipset, an 8MP selfie camera sensor and a 5MP selfie camera sensor at the front.

HUAWEI Maimang 9 5G

HUAWEI Maimang 9 5G has been announced with a triple-camera setup at the rear, 5G connectivity, a MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC, a punch-hole cutout, an in-house HiSilicon Kirin 710 Soc, standard connectivity aspects, and a 4300mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.

Vivo Y51s 5G

Vivo Y51s 5G, the latest Y series smartphone from the company features a mid-range Samsung Exynos processor and supports 5G connectivity. The smartphone makes use of a 6.53-inch FHD+ display, an 8MP selfie camera within the punch-hole cutout, a 48MP rear camera sensor with support for 4K video recording, and a battery with 18W fast charging.

HONOR 9S

HONOR 9S sports a 5.45-inch HD+ FullView display, runs Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1, a MediaTek MT6762R SoC, 2GB RAM, a single 8MP rear camera sensor and a 5MP selfie camera sensor. The other goodies of the Honor 9S include 32GB storage space, a dedicated microSD card slot, and a 3020mAh battery.

HONOR 9A

HONOR 9A runs Android 10 topped with Magic UI 3.1 and features a 6.3-inch HD+ FullView display with a TUV Rheinland-certified eye mode, an octa-core MediaTek processor with 3GB RAM, a triple-camera setup with a 13MP main sensor, an 8MP selfie camera sensor, standard connectivity aspects and a 5000mAh battery with reverse charging support.

HONOR MagicBook 15

HONOR MagicBook 15 is the first notebook from the company that features an AMD Ryzen 3500U CPU and Vega graphics, TUV Rheinland certification, Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box, 15.6-inch FHD IPS display, a 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. The notebook features a 65W charger and USB Type-C port.

Samsung UV Sterilizer

Samsung has launched a new UV Sterilizer in India with wireless charging with the intention to keep smartphones and accessories clean and protected. Priced at Rs. 3,599, the new sterilizer lets users disinfect their smartphones, Galaxy Buds and smartwatches quickly. It is compact and can be accessed with the click of a single button.

OPPO Watch

OPPO Watch, the first smartwatch from the company has been launched in two variants - 41mm and 46mm. The OPPO Watch is priced starting from Rs. 14,990 and comes with a heart rate sensor, standard connectivity aspects, an ambient light sensor, support for voice commands, and Oppo's VOOC fast charging support.

OPPO Reno4 Pro

OPPO Reno4 Pro has been launched in India with a 6.5-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor with features such as EIS, creative portrait modes, a dedicated night mode, a Snapdragon 720G processor, 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage space, and a 4000mAh battery with Super VOOC 2.0 fast charging technology.

Realme 10W wireless charger

Realme 10W wireless charger has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 899. This charger comes with support for 10W fast charging support. It can charge devices with the Qi wireless charging certification, low-power devices such as the Realme Buds Air and more.

Black Shark 3S

Black Shark 3S is one of the latest gaming smartphone with a Snapdragon 865 SoC, 12GB of RAM, up of 512GB storage space, a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, standard connectivity aspects, and a 4720mAh battery with 65W fast charging support among other aspects.