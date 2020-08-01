Just In
Raksha Bandhan Gifts Ideas: Best Mid-Range Smartphones To Gift Your Sister Under Rs. 20,000
The season of festivals and celebrations is beginning in India next week. As we are all getting ready to celebrate the festivities with our loved ones, it's time we start looking out for best technology products to gift your siblings who are big-time technology enthusiasts. Among several technology products available in the market, smartphones are undoubtedly the most sought after gifts to please your loved ones.
That said, we have crafted a list of the best mid-range smartphones that you can gift your siblings this Raksha Bandhan. These smartphones will easily fit in your budget and do not compromise on performance.
Samsung Galaxy M31
MRP: Rs. 16,499
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Vivo Y50
MRP: Rs. 17,990
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ iView Display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB Of RAM
- 128GB, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 based on FunTouch OS 10
- 13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- Front - 16MP f/2.0 aperture lens
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy M21
MRP: Rs. 15,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Motorola One Fusion Plus
MRP: Rs. 17,499
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Total Vision display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB Of RAM
- expandable up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM Hybrid (nano + nano/nano + microSD)
- Android 10
- 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh with 15W TurboPower charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
MRP: Rs. 16,999
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 6GB/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 5020 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Poco X2
MRP: Rs. 17,499
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera + 2MP secondary camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery
Realme 6 Pro
- 6.4 Inch FHD+ IPS Touch Screen Display
- 2.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Camera
- 32MP Selfie Camera
- Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4300 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
MRP: Rs. 15,999
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10, upgradable to MIUI 11
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
MRP: Rs. 16,990
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 5020 MAh Battery
Realme X2
MRP: Rs. 17,499
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to ColorOS 7.0 based on Android 10
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) with 30W VOOC fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A21s
MRP: Rs. 15,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- 48MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP (f/2.2 ultra-wide) + 2MP (f/ 2.4 depth) + 2MP (f/2.4 macro)
- 13MP (f/2.2) front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh (typical) battery with 15W Fast Charging
OPPO A52
MRP: Rs. 16,990
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10
- 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
OPPO F15
MRP: Rs. 18,890
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A50s
MRP: Rs. 18,570
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Vivo S1 Pro
MRP: Rs. 19,990
Key Specs
- 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED display; 90% screen-to-body ratio
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP + 8MP+ 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
OPPO A9 2020
MRP: Rs. 16,990
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch FHD+ IPS Display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Helio P70 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 16MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5/FM Radio
- 4020mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy M40
MRP: Rs. 15,999
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
