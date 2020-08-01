Raksha Bandhan Gifts Ideas: Best Mid-Range Smartphones To Gift Your Sister Under Rs. 20,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

The season of festivals and celebrations is beginning in India next week. As we are all getting ready to celebrate the festivities with our loved ones, it's time we start looking out for best technology products to gift your siblings who are big-time technology enthusiasts. Among several technology products available in the market, smartphones are undoubtedly the most sought after gifts to please your loved ones.

That said, we have crafted a list of the best mid-range smartphones that you can gift your siblings this Raksha Bandhan. These smartphones will easily fit in your budget and do not compromise on performance. Samsung Galaxy M31 MRP: Rs. 16,499

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery Vivo Y50 MRP: Rs. 17,990

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ iView Display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB Of RAM

128GB, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 based on FunTouch OS 10

13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

Front - 16MP f/2.0 aperture lens

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS

5000mAh (typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy M21 MRP: Rs. 15,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery Motorola One Fusion Plus MRP: Rs. 17,499

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Total Vision display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB Of RAM

expandable up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM Hybrid (nano + nano/nano + microSD)

Android 10

64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh with 15W TurboPower charging Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max MRP: Rs. 16,999

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

6GB/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 MAh Battery Xiaomi Poco X2 MRP: Rs. 17,499

Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB

Android 10 with MIUI 11

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera + 2MP secondary camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery Realme 6 Pro MRP: Rs. 17,999

Key Specs

6.4 Inch FHD+ IPS Touch Screen Display

2.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Camera

32MP Selfie Camera

Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

4300 MAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro MRP: Rs. 15,999

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10, upgradable to MIUI 11

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro MRP: Rs. 16,990

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 MAh Battery Realme X2 MRP: Rs. 17,499

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to ColorOS 7.0 based on Android 10

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) with 30W VOOC fast charging Samsung Galaxy A21s MRP: Rs. 15,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

48MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP (f/2.2 ultra-wide) + 2MP (f/ 2.4 depth) + 2MP (f/2.4 macro)

13MP (f/2.2) front camera

4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (typical) battery with 15W Fast Charging OPPO A52 MRP: Rs. 16,990

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ display

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10

12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery OPPO F15 MRP: Rs. 18,890

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A50s MRP: Rs. 18,570

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Vivo S1 Pro MRP: Rs. 19,990

Key Specs

6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED display; 90% screen-to-body ratio

Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP + 8MP+ 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery OPPO A9 2020 MRP: Rs. 16,990

Key Specs

6.5 Inch FHD+ IPS Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Helio P70 Processor

6GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

16MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5/FM Radio

4020mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy M40 MRP: Rs. 15,999

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery

